VSPC’s Manufacturing Capability Now Includes Battery Anode Powders

A 100% -owned subsidiary of Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT, ‘the Company’), VSPC is a developer of advanced battery materials, including lithium ferro phosphate (‘LFP’) and lithium manganese ferro phosphate (‘LMFP’) cathode powders. Its proprietary nanotechnology is the subject of international patents

VSPC Ltd (‘VSPC’), a developer and manufacturer of advanced cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries (‘LIBs’), is now also producing commercial-quality lithium titanium oxide (‘LTO’) anode powder.

The performance of VSPC’s LTO exceeds industry benchmarks.

Furtherresearchanddevelopment, including niobium-based anode powders, is also underway at VSPC.

In addition to producing advanced LFP and LFMP cathode powders, VSPC’s pilot plant has now manufactured high-quality LTO, an anode material required for high- performance LIB cells.

Conventionally, LTO is prepared via a solid-state reaction, with titanium dioxide (rutile or anatase) and lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide as the raw materials. The materials are calcined at temperatures above 800° Celsius for a prolonged period (from 12 to 24 hours) to ensure high-phase purity.

Because VSPC’s patented, slurry-based process reduces calcination time and ensures consistent phase- and end-product quality, it is ideal for producing LTO. Figures 1(a) & 1(b) below show VSPC’s LTO powder at two different magnifications.

