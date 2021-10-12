Gogbala Returns Widest Drill Intercepts At Southern Extension Of Napié Fault

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from 9 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes from the 10,000m drilling program at the Gogbala Prospect, and 8 RC drill holes from the ongoing 10,000m drilling program at the Tchaga Prospect, at the Company’s flagship Napié Project …









HIGHLIGHTS

Widest drill intercept returned to date from the Gogbala Prospect of 35m at 1.72g/t Au at the southernmost drilled zone of the Napié Fault

9 RC holes received from Gogbala with all holes intersecting significant mineralisation. Select results include:

NARC553: 35m at 1.72/t Au from 43m; including 2m at 7.91g/t Au from 44m; and 6m at 3.93g/t Au from 64m; including 2m at 7.07/t Au from 64m NARC552: 20m at 1.92g/t Au from 33m; including 2m at 4.90g/t Au from 35m; and 1m at 9.64g/t Au from 43m; and 1m at 6.78g/t Au from 52m NARC557: 3m at 9.41g/t Au from 117m; including 2m at 13.03g/t Au from 118m NARC554: 6m at 2.22g/t Au from 17m; including 1m at 5.48g/t Au from 17m NARC549: 2m at 1.76g/t Au from 98m and 4m at 2.55g/t Au from 108m; including 1m at 5.21g/t Au from 108m NARC556: 1m at 17.93g/t Au from 66m NARC551: 6m at 1.17g/t Au from 13m and 5m at 1.28g/t Au from 31m

Additional drilling planned post wet season will aim to extend shallow, wide gold mineralisation to the south along the Napié Fault

8 RC holes received from Tchaga South with 5 holes intersecting significant mineralisation. Select results include: NARC542: 2m at 24.06g/t Au from 112m; including 1m at 40.32g/t Au from 113m

Further drill assay results are pending for 2 diamond drill holes at Gogbala

Drilling to resume at Napié within 2 weeks

Mako’s Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:

“The Gogbala Prospect continues to deliver outstanding results with the widest drill intercepts received to date. We are particularly pleased that the two best results in this announcement, 35m at 1.72g/t Au and 20m at 1.92g/t Au are located at the southern extent of our drilling along the west splay of the Napié Fault. This gives us plenty of runway to extend the wide and high-grade mineralisation by continuing to drill south along the fault. We anticipate that this will extend mineralisation past the 2km strike length we have already delineated on the high-priority portion of the Gogbala Prospect.

We are also pleased with the high-grade drill results at the southern end of the Tchaga Prospect which once again confirms that mineralisation continues south of the watercourse, which is interpreted to be a fault. We feel that we are close to finding the “sweet spot” south of the watercourse and are optimistic that further drilling will lead us to additional wide and high grade stacked lodes that have repeatedly been discovered on the Tchaga Prospect. Our staff and the drilling contractor in country are having a well-earned, albeit short break and drilling will resume within two weeks.”

