eMetals: Quarterly Activities Report to 31 March 2021

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX :EMT)(eMetals)(Company) are pleased submit the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix SB for the quarter ending 31 March 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

RC drilling at the Twin Hills Project , intersects significant gold mineralisation.

, intersects significant gold mineralisation. Drilling completed at the Nardoo Rare Metals Project with 30 RC holes for 1,728m completed at the Nardoo Tungsten Skarn and Beryl Well pegmatite prospects .

with 30 RC holes for 1,728m completed at the Nardoo Tungsten Skarn and Beryl Well pegmatite prospects . Significant tantalite mineralization confirmed at The Raj , Poona Project , with high grade tantalite results returned from a 1000m x 400m pegmatite swarm .

, with high grade tantalite results returned from a 1000m x 400m pegmatite swarm . EMT entered into an agreement to acquire 1003 of SOC Resources Pty Ltd, acquiring the highly prospective Cowalinya Ionic Clay REE project, Chiggarie Rock and Dodgey-Torquata Projects.

Projects. Heritage agreements signed across projects, paving the way for exploration.

eMetals Director Mathew Walker commented: “eMetals has had a very busy March Quarter, with drilling completed at two projects and significant progress made in completing preparatory geochemical and geophysical programs ahead of further high­ impact drilling that is planned on several projects. Results obtained thus far validate the exploration models and require further testing.

EMT has also completed strategic acquisitions within the rare earths and specialty metals space, securing projects prospective for both hard rock and ionic clay REE’s. The Company continues to review projects to ensure exploration is delivering value for shareholders and maintains focus on the most prospective ground positions.”

