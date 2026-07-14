StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global FundsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite ExtensionsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that 228,712 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") were issued today upon the exercise of: (a) 182,970 unlisted options exercisable at C$0.0547 each on or before 19 April 2029; and (b) 45,742 unlisted options exercisable at C$0.1093 each... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Completes Regional QMAG Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry Survey at Carmacks

Cascadia Completes Regional QMAG Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry Survey at Carmacks

Cascadia Minerals Ltd.("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the completion of a high-resolution Quantum Magnetic Gradiometer Technology ("QMAGT") Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry geophysical survey at its 100%-owned road-accessible Carmacks copper-gold project... Keep Reading...
RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef Project

RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef Project

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...
Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper System

Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper System

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

Please note: It is important not to misrepresent by stating FOX Business is featuring your company. BTV is featuring your company on the FOX Business Channel.Watch on FOX Business NewsSaturday, July 11 at 5:00 PM EST and via the links belowTune into BTV-Business Television and Discover... Keep Reading...

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