Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite ExtensionsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May StartDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of an airborne MobileMTm geophysical survey and the Borehole Electromagnetic (BHEM) survey at its flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project,... Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Resources Complete Complementary Geophysics Programs as Drilling Continues at La Union Project

Questcorp and Riverside Resources Complete Complementary Geophysics Programs as Drilling Continues at La Union Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the completion of the expanded drone magnetic and IP geophysical programs linked to the current drilling at the La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico. Geophysics targeted both... Keep Reading...
Riverside Resources and Questcorp Complete Geophysics Programs and Continue Drilling at La Union Project

Riverside Resources and Questcorp Complete Geophysics Programs and Continue Drilling at La Union Project

Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) is pleased to announce, with partner Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp"), the completion of expanded geophysical programs linked to the current drilling... Keep Reading...
Drilling Identifies Extensive Copper Mineralisation within Nifty Waste Dump

Drilling Identifies Extensive Copper Mineralisation within Nifty Waste Dump

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM / OTCQB: CYPMF) (Cyprium or the Company), a copper developer focused on the phased restart of the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia (Nifty), is pleased to report the results of a recent RC drilling program targeting visible copper... Keep Reading...
Fathom Announces Completion of the Phase-2 Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

Fathom Announces Completion of the Phase-2 Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ('Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Phase-2 2026 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Gochager Lake Project located in northern Saskatchewan.The Phase-2 program consisted... Keep Reading...
Mining in the Carolinas - Betting on History for a Second Wave of Discovery

Mining in the Carolinas - Betting on History for a Second Wave of Discovery

Investorideas.com, a leader in mining investing news and home of the Exploring Mining Podcast issues a snapshot of mining stocks betting on the Carolina's new wave of exploration and discovery, featuring Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z).Mining in the... Keep Reading...

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AuKing Mining
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