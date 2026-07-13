A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite ExtensionsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May StartDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef Project

RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef Project

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...
Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper System

Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper System

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

Please note: It is important not to misrepresent by stating FOX Business is featuring your company. BTV is featuring your company on the FOX Business Channel.Watch on FOX Business NewsSaturday, July 11 at 5:00 PM EST and via the links belowTune into BTV-Business Television and Discover... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of an airborne MobileMTm geophysical survey and the Borehole Electromagnetic (BHEM) survey at its flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project,... Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Resources Complete Complementary Geophysics Programs as Drilling Continues at La Union Project

Questcorp and Riverside Resources Complete Complementary Geophysics Programs as Drilling Continues at La Union Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the completion of the expanded drone magnetic and IP geophysical programs linked to the current drilling at the La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico. Geophysics targeted both... Keep Reading...

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AuKing Mining
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