Coinbase Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "Coinbase") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after market close. The Company will hold a webcast to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed here . Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com .

Disclosure Information

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company uses its Investor Relations website (investor.coinbase.com), its blog (blog.coinbase.com), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed (@coinbase), Brian Armstrong's X feed (@brian_armstrong), its LinkedIn page, and its YouTube channel as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

Press:
press@coinbase.com

Investor Relations:
investor@coinbase.com

