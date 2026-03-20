Coeur Completes Acquisition of New Gold

Coeur Completes Acquisition of New Gold

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE, TSX: CDE) today announced the completion of its acquisition of New Gold Inc. ("New Gold") by Coeur pursuant to the definitive agreement (the "Agreement") previously announced on November 3, 2025 ("the Transaction").

Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Coeur acquired all of the outstanding common shares of New Gold, with New Gold shareholders receiving 0.4959 shares of Coeur common stock for each New Gold common share. Coeur issued approximately 392,682,578 shares with the closing of the Transaction, resulting in approximately 1,034,524,520 shares outstanding post-transaction. Coeur's shares commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CDE" effective Monday, March 16 th , 2026.

Coeur plans to share additional information about the expected benefits of the Transaction on Monday, March 23, 2026, including consolidated 2026 guidance, year-end 2025 reserve and resource updates for the New Afton and Rainy River operations, and an update on the Company's return of capital priorities.

BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Coeur. RBC Capital Markets also acted as a financial advisor to Coeur. Goodmans LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as Coeur's legal advisors.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations: the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, relating to our mining business, including statements regarding the acquisition of New Gold and the integration of the New Afton and Rainy River mines. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated additions or upgrades to reserves and resources are not attained, the risk that planned exploration programs may be curtailed or canceled due to budget constraints or other reasons, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead and a sustained lower price environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays, ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the potential effects of pandemics or epidemics, including impacts to the availability of our workforce, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations at one or more of our sites and effects on our suppliers or the refiners and smelters to whom the Company markets its production, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss of any third-party smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, the ability to maintain positive relationships with community stakeholders, inflationary pressures and impacts from tariffs and other trade barriers, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent report on Form 10-K. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

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