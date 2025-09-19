1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with Haywood, the " Agents "), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, any combination of: common shares of the Company (the " LIFE Non-FT Shares ") at a price per LIFE Non-FT Share of C$0.45 (the " Non-FT Issue Price "); (ii) common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CEE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.64 per CEE Offered Share (the " CEE Issue Price "); and (iii) common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "accelerated Canadian development expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CDE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.554 per CDE Offered Share (the " CDE Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$10,238,000 (the " LIFE Offering ").

Additionally, Haywood, on its own behalf and on behalf of the Agents, has agreed to sell, on a "best-efforts" private placement basis, up to 6,070,300 common shares of the Company (the " PP Non-FT Shares " and together with the LIFE Non-FT Shares, the " Non-FT Shares ") at the Non-FT Issue Price for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of the PP Non-FT Shares of up to C$2,731,635 (the " PP Offering " and together with the LIFE Offering, the " Marketed Offering "). The Offering combines aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$12,969,635. The CEE Offered Shares, CDE Offered Shares, and Non-FT Shares are referred to herein as the " Offered Shares ".

The Company has granted the Agents an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Marketed Offering in any combination of Offered Shares at their respective issue prices (the " Agents' Option ", and together with the Marketed Offering, the " Offering "), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The PP Non-FT Shares will be issued and sold to eligible purchasers pursuant to the available "accredited investor", "minimum amount investment" and "family, friends and business associates" private placement exemptions in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ") in each of the Provinces of Canada. The LIFE Non-FT Shares, CEE Offered Shares and CDE Offered Shares will be offered and sold to eligible purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing prospectus exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " LIFE Exemption ") in each of the Provinces of Canada. The Non-FT Shares may be offered and sold to eligible purchasers pursuant to the LIFE Exemption in, the United States and in certain offshore foreign jurisdictions. The Non-FT Shares sold to purchasers in the United States will be made on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

For the CEE Offered Shares, the Company, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act shall use an amount equal to the gross proceeds of the sale of the CEE Offered Shares to incur qualifying expenditures after the Closing Date and prior to December 31, 2026 in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of CEE Offered Shares. The Company shall renounce the qualifying expenditures so incurred to the purchasers of the CEE Offered Shares effective on or before December 31, 2025.

For the CDE Offered Shares, the Company, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act shall use an amount equal to the gross proceeds of the sale of the CEE Offered Shares to incur "accelerated Canadian development expenses" after the Closing Date and prior to December 31, 2026 in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of CDE Offered Shares. The Company shall renounce the qualifying expenditures so incurred to the purchasers of the CDE Offered Shares effective on or before December 31, 2026.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Non-FT Shares shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The LIFE Non-FT Shares, CEE Offered Shares and CDE Offered Shares to be issued under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The PP Non-FT Shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

There is an offering document (the " Offering Document ") related to the LIFE Offering of LIFE Non-FT Shares, CEE Offered Shares and CDE Offered Shares that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.1911gold.com . Prospective investors of the LIFE Non-FT Shares, CEE Offered Shares and CDE Offered Shares should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 15, 2025 or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

In consideration for their services, the Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering (subject to reduction to 3.0% on certain president's list purchases) and that number of non-transferable compensation options (the " Compensation Options ") as is equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Offered Shares sold under the Offering (subject to reduction to 3.0% on certain president's list purchases). Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price equal to the Non-FT Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering, except Compensation Options issued with respect to president's list purchasers, with such Compensation Options to be exercisable for a period of nine months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Offered Shares have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex in Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Shaun Heinrichs
Chief Executive Officer

(604) 674-1293

sheinrichs@1911gold.com

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward -looking statements. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved .

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals, the tax treatment of the securities issued under the Offering, the timing for the qualifying expenditures to be incurred and to be renounced in favour of the subscribers, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company have applied several material assumptions, including that the Offering will close on the anticipated terms; that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; that the Company will receive all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering; the Company´s financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, and management's ability to execute its business strategy and no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to the Company mineral projects, and that the specific proposals to amend the Tax Act publicly announced on March 3, 2025 by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on behalf of the Minister of Finance proposing an amendment to extend the mineral exploration tax credit for investors in flow-through shares until March 31, 2027 will be enacted. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

1911 GoldAUMB:CCTSXV:AUMBPrecious Metals Investing
AUMB:CC
1911 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

1911 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB)

1911 Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Near-term gold production and development potential in Manitoba, Canada

1911 Gold Corporation Announces Option Grant

1911 Gold Corporation Announces Option Grant

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the " LTIP "), it has granted stock options (the " Options ") to certain employees and a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 700,000 common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") at a price of $0.345 per Share until September 8, 2030 . 350,000 of the Options were granted to Suzette Ramcharan the operator of the Company's investor relations consultant, WIN Expertise Inc. (" WIN "), and will vest ¼ three months after the date of the grant; ¼ six months after the date of the grant; ¼ nine months after the date of the grant; and ¼ twelve months after the date of the grant. The foregoing Options are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has engaged AMC Consultants ("AMC") of Toronto, Canada to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study on the Company's wholly-owned True North Gold Project, located in Manitoba .

The PEA will evaluate the potential restart of underground mining operations at the True North mine, utilizing the existing permitted 1,300 tonne-per-day processing facility in Bissett . AMC will assess development and mining method scenarios based on the Company's current mineral resource estimate and extensive underground infrastructure, while referencing the Company's own internally developed mine plans. While the PEA will not incorporate results from recent and planned drilling, management believes that continued exploration success may provide significant upside beyond the scope of this assessment.

"Initiating a PEA with AMC is a critical milestone as we advance the True North Mine toward a restart," stated Shaun Heinrichs , President and CEO of 1911 Gold. "We intend to use the results of the PEA, together with delineation drilling to be completed in the fall on two bulk sample target zones, to finalize plans for a trial production run in mid-2026. This initial trial mining campaign, expected to last 3 - 5 months, will provide an important step toward demonstrating the planned mining and development methods, as well as confirm the resource and economics."

The Company anticipates delivering the PEA by the first quarter of 2026, which will provide the foundation for redevelopment planning and engagement with key stakeholders.

Underground Status Update

Momentum underground continues to build, with rehabilitation work nearing completion on Level 16 and other supporting levels in preparation for the next phase of drilling. Hancon Mining Ltd. mobilized crews to the site in August to complete critical rehabilitation and infrastructure upgrades required for drill access, with rigs scheduled to arrive in late September.

Further information on the planned drill program will be provided closer to the commencement date, with a total of 30,000 metres planned over the next several quarters. Drilling will include:

  • Exploration drilling focused on expanding the size potential of the recently discovered San Antonio West and San Antonio Southeast zones located adjacent to the historically mined San Antonio zone, within reach of existing underground workings.
  • Delineation drilling on the bulk sample target zones identified for early trial mining.
  • Resource expansion drilling to test extensions of resources scheduled for near-term production upon completion of the PEA.

These programs, together with the planned trial mining campaign, will deliver critical technical data to validate mining methods, inform development decisions, and unlock additional exploration opportunities across the broader True North Gold Project.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba . The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , providing a fully permitted infrastructure hub to support future development. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime opportunity to build a new mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba , and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements, collectively ("forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, as well as statements relating to the plans and timing for the potential mining operations at the True North Project, including trial mining and the benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/28/c2388.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it has engaged WIN Expertise Inc. (" WIN "), operated by Suzette Ramcharan to provide investor relations and corporate communications services (the " Services ").

WIN (an Ontario -based company) specializes in investor relations services and will develop and implement an investor relations strategy for 1911 Gold to support the Company's goals and objectives, targeting a broader and more diversified investor base. The engagement is for an initial period of six months and bears an aggregate fee of $48,000 , to be paid in installments of $6,000 per month for the first three months and $10,000 per month for the following three months. For the first three months, Ms. Ramcharan will spend approximately 20 hours per week providing the Services to the Company, and approximately 40 hours per week thereafter. WIN is also entitled to reimbursement by the Company for its expenses and to an additional fee of $3,000 for each in-person industry event or conference attended by Ms. Ramcharan, at the election of the Company, on behalf of the Company. The Services will commence, and the first monthly payment will be made upon receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Services.

WIN's engagement as an investor relations and corporate communications services provider may be renewed upon completion of the initial six-month term, following which WIN will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 for approximately 40 hours per week dedicated to providing the Services. All fees and expenses will be paid from the working capital of the Company. WIN and Ms. Ramcharan are arm's-length parties to the Company. Neither WIN nor Ms. Ramcharan have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba . 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario . It intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation and all local stakeholders in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, the expected term of the Services to be provided, the total compensation expected to be paid for the Services, the results to the Company and its shareholders of the Services, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals for the Services, the results of any exploration or other work on the Company's properties, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/15/c3783.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Intersects 5.52 g/t Au over 6.50 m and 54.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m on SAM Southeast Zone at True North

1911 Gold Intersects 5.52 g/t Au over 6.50 m and 54.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m on SAM Southeast Zone at True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the assay results from ten (10) drill holes for 3,079.0 metres ("m") from the ongoing surface drill program at the True North Project. The True North project, including a permitted mill, camp, and tailings facility, is centrally located within the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in southeast Manitoba, Canada .

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" LIFE offering (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$13,225,232.30, including the exercise in full of the Underwriters' Option (as defined in the press release dated June 24, 2025). The Offering consisted of the sale of: (i) 3,750,000 common shares of the Company (the " Non-FT Shares ") at a price of C$0.20 per Non-FT Share; (ii) 2,924,000 common shares (the " Tranche 1 CEE Shares ") at a price of C$0.342 per Tranche 1 CEE Share; (iii) 31,163,633 common shares (the " Tranche 2 CEE Shares " and together with the Tranche 1 CEE Shares, the " CEE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.288 per Tranche 2 CEE Share; and (iv) 10,163,000 common shares (the " CDE Offered Shares " and, together with the Non-FT Shares and CEE Offered Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.246 per CDE Offered Share. The CEE Offered Shares and CDE Offered Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ")).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 17, 2025 and August 5, 2025, it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), issuing 26,864,491 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$1,477,547.01. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 32,890,909 Units and raised total gross proceeds of CDN$1,809,000 under the Offering.

"The Company is pleased to be fully subscribed and close over CDN$1.8 million, and I am excited to continue to be a large shareholder in the Company by subscribing once again alongside our existing and new shareholders. We have had significant interest in the private placement, well above the funds raised, and truly appreciate the support in the market," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "It will be an exciting period going forward for the Company in this robust silver market, which is approaching $43 per ounce, and showing potential for additional upside in the sector for 2026 and beyond. The Company is positioned extremely well with the ability to explore its seven historical high-grade drill-ready silver mines in Idaho and Nevada within our three 100% owned silver projects, with no royalties, or cumbersome earn-in exploration agreements, or future payments required. It was a tough past twelve months, but the market is back and so is Silver Hammer!"

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Nutmeg Mountain gold project (the " Project ", " Nutmeg Mountain ") in Idaho.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) (OTC:ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-year extension of its drilling permit for its 100%-owned Gold Mountain Project (formerly known as Long Peak), located along the prolific Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc., (the company) further to its news releases dated March 26, 2025, June 25, 2025 and August 12, 2025, announces it has further amended terms of the acquisition from Peruvian Metals Corp. (Peruvian) for the Maria Norte project, located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica, Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals, including that of the exchange, the amended terms of the transaction with Peruvian includes the issuance of an adjusted number of payment securities to be 9.9% of the Issued capital shares of the company up to but not exceeding four million shares calculated on the date immediately following the completion and closing of a financing announced on September 11, 2025, to be issued to Peruvian and including payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of $22,500 (U.S.), paid, along with semi-annual payments of $25,000 (U.S.) in the aggregate amount of $250,000 (U.S.) will remain as option payments. All other prior released terms of the transaction have been eliminated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The six hole, 1,502 metre diamond drilling program completed by Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, was completed between July 12 and August 14, 2025.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces results from a saprolite interval of the initial drill hole, 25RADD-001, at the Randy's Pit target located on a 4.5-kilometre mineralized trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The hole intersected 11.5 metres (m) of 3.64 grams per tonne (gt) gold* in weathered mineralized saprolite from a quartz and gossan (oxidizedsulfide relicts-rich) ore zone.

The hole is 300 m north of Randy's Pit and 280 m north of the high-grade grab samples of up to 76.6 g/t gold reported in Sranan's new release dated July 31, 2025, where shafts were being excavated. Hole AP12-14 drilled by Iamgold in 2012 is nearby and also reported similar high-grade gold values and similar thicknesses in the saprolite, including an intersection of 13.5 m of 4.17 g/t gold1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

1911 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

1911 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Industrial Metals Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars On Report, HPA Scoping Study

rare earth investing

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Lithium Investing

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin