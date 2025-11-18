CoastConnect Builds an AI-Ready, Data-Driven Foundation With Calix Success, Driving 20% Subscriber Growth and 60% Engagement in 18 Months

CoastConnect accelerates their experience provider evolution by deeply engaging with Calix Success—achieving 60 percent app adoption, 20 percent subscriber acquisition growth, 20 percent of first-year SmartBiz goals within weeks, and completing 53 Calix University courses to ready workforce for the AI era
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that CoastConnect , an electric cooperative in southern Mississippi, has accelerated their evolution to meet the AI-driven future of broadband. By leveraging the Calix Broadband Platform and award-winning Calix Success organization, CoastConnect is improving operational efficiency, scaling differentiated residential and small business experiences, and equipping their workforce for AI-enabled operations. As the industry anticipates the transformational impact of AI—like the upcoming agentic AI capabilities of the Calix Platform—CoastConnect is leveraging their partnership with Calix to simplify operations, innovate for subscribers, and grow value for themselves and the communities they serve.
Calix Success is the broadband industry's only dedicated customer success organization and is also a recent Stevie ® Award winner for competitive intelligence and workforce development solutions. It delivers the technical enablement, business strategy, innovative solutions, and market insights that help broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes fully realize the value of the Calix Platform and integrated SmartLife ™ managed services. As part of its 90-day software release cadence, Calix is expanding workforce upskilling options with Learning Unlimited—a new all-inclusive model that simplifies training access and accelerates readiness for AI.
As BSPs prepare for AI's industry-wide impact—including forthcoming agentic AI capabilities for the Calix Platform—Calix Success helps them drive:
- Operational efficiency and adoption: CoastConnect boosted subscriber engagement and streamlined workflows across Calix Cloud ® , the intelligence engine of the Calix Platform.
- Transformation to broadband experience providers: The BSP modernized their residential portfolio and expanded into small-business markets with new managed services.
- Future-ready teams: CoastConnect deepened workforce expertise through Calix University's continuous learning model.
John Durocher, Calix chief operations officer who oversees the Success organization, said: "In today's broadband market, speed and price are no longer differentiators—they're table stakes. With AI advancing rapidly, broadband leaders already have the data to make business transformation faster and easier. The real opportunity is using data to deliver unique, value-rich experiences that transform how subscribers live, learn, work, and play. With support for every stage of transformation—from strategic planning to operational execution—Calix Success empowers providers like CoastConnect to accelerate managed service adoption, strengthen customer loyalty, and prepare their teams for an AI-driven future."
With comprehensive support from Calix Success, CoastConnect is achieving measurable gains, including:
- Driving 60 percent CommandIQ ® app adoption and 20 percent customer acquisition growth within 18 months. Engaging with Calix Success Premier Support , CoastConnect streamlined operations and activated deeper subscriber engagement by maximizing insights from Calix Cloud. With hands-on guidance from their Calix Success account manager, the CoastConnect team optimized workflows across Calix Service Cloud , Operations Cloud , and Engagement Cloud —improving efficiency in customer support, network management, and marketing outreach while building a data-ready foundation that will enable success in the AI era.
- Reaching 20 percent of first-year SmartBiz goals within weeks—signaling strong early demand and long-term growth potential. Supported by the Calix Smart Start for Managed Services program, CoastConnect deployed SmartBiz ™—a purpose-built managed service designed for small business subscribers. Through ongoing collaboration with Calix Success and participation in the Calix Sales Acceleration program, the BSP embedded best-practice sales training, go-to-market frameworks, and structured workflows that align with the needs of local retail, commercial, and industrial sectors.
- Exceeding security-focused managed service adoption 140 percent past target and growing 1 Gig and 2 Gig subscriptions month-over-month. CoastConnect restructured their residential portfolio to align SmartHome ™ managed services like Bark social media monitoring with personalized offers such as the " Family Guardian " plan. They also tapped trusted Calix partners for help. Working with Camvio , CoastConnect unified billing, provisioning, and service management into a single, automated workflow, enabling faster activation and deeper integration with Calix Cloud insights. For website redesign, they collaborated with Subscriber , creating a clean, intuitive digital interface that highlights an expanding managed service portfolio oriented around the experiences subscribers want and need most today.
- Strengthening technical expertise and preparing teams for AI-enabled operations by completing 53 Calix University courses. CoastConnect is deeply engaged with the award-winning Calix University learning platform, completing dozens of courses on Wi-Fi optimization, SmartBiz management in Service Cloud, and managed Wi-Fi. Now, Calix is launching Learning Unlimited, an all-inclusive enterprise education model that simplifies and expands broadband workforce upskilling for all roles. The Calix Success Education team continually updates and enhances the curriculum of more than 200 learning experiences, ensuring high-impact skill development through real-world scenarios and hands-on labs.
CoastConnect is re-engaging the Smart Start for Managed Services program from Calix Success to support a milestone SmartTown ® deployment that will deliver secure community-wide Wi-Fi across southern Mississippi. The BSP will also activate Business Insights Services from Calix Success to turn subscriber usage patterns into actionable growth plans. Together, these establish a foundation for CoastConnect to benefit from the next evolution of the Calix Platform, including the Calix Agent Workforce and AI-driven operations that improve efficiency and accelerate market expansion.
Ron Barnes, chief executive officer at CoastConnect, said : "Partnering with Calix has transformed CoastConnect from a traditional broadband provider into an experience leader. We are defining success by how quickly and effectively we can deliver personalized, seamless experiences that set us apart in a competitive market. With Calix Success guiding our journey, we are building the foundation for AI-driven operations that will help us grow even greater value for our communities while future-proofing our business."
Discover how Calix Success helps BSPs evolve faster, smarter, and stronger as the industry enters the AI era.
