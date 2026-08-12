CMX Live Investor Webinar Presentation and Q&A

(TheNewswire)
CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: CXC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation, audience Q&A and interview.
CEO Jan Alston and CFO Glen Alston will discuss reactivating Idaho's past-producing Clayton Silver Mine through modern underground exploration and surface stockpile monetization.
Aspects to Discuss
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Premier Mining Jurisdiction: Idaho ranks #7 globally on the Fraser Institute Investment Index, featuring year-round paved access, zero state royalties, and no legacy liabilities.
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Focused Land Position: 1,028 acres covering a mine that historically produced 7.03M oz silver, 86.7M lbs lead, and 28.1M lbs zinc.
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Underground Upside: High-grade mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, with significant potential for confirming other mineralized veins within the system.
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Stockpile Monetization: TOMRA XRT sorting demonstrated a 540% silver grade upgrade, targeting significant potential cash flow for silver/lead/zinc recoveries and possible gold recoveries as a bonus.
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Exploration Roadmap: Phase 1 budget ($1.35M USD) funds 3DIP/MT geophysics and 2,500m of drilling toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment.
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Strong Leadership Alignment: Management, directors, and major investors hold 84% of total shares.
The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenters questions in real time. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.
Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with CMX Gold & Silver Corp.
Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, August 13th @ 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Webcast Registration Link: https://bit.ly/CXC-webinar
This webinar is hosted by Radius Research, giving individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional-level discussion and Q&A. Radius Research is part of Market Radius Capital, Inc. and hosted by Martin Gagel, a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.
The Clayton Silver Property
The Clayton Silver Project is CMX's 100%-owned flagship asset, located in the Bayhorse Mining District of central Idaho, approximately 30-40 kilometers south-southwest of Challis. The property comprises a 1,028-acre land package, including 29 patented mining claims and two patented mill sites (approximately 562 acres) and 20 unpatented claims (approximately 466 acres). The patented claims provide surface ownership rights, carry no government royalties, and do not require drilling permits.
Commencing September 7, 2026, a comprehensive geophysical program will be conducted over the historic mine and surrounding structures, including a 3-D Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) survey and a Magnetotelluric (MT) survey. These surveys are intended to delineate known and new vein structures, identify extensions of partially mined ore bodies, and evaluate deeper sources of mineralization, with follow-up diamond drilling planned to test priority targets.
The Clayton Silver Mine operated from 1935 to 1986 and was one of the most active underground mines in the district. Recorded production totaled approximately 7.0 million ounces of silver, along with lead, zinc, copper, and minor gold, from an estimated 2.15 million tonnes of ore. Underground development reached eight levels to 1,100 feet, with nearly 19,700 feet of workings, and partially mined two tabular ore bodies known as the South and North Ore Bodies. (Hillman, Bob, M.S. Thesis, June 26, 1986, Eastern Washington University). Mine records and historical drilling indicate that mineralization remains open to depth and along strike. Notably, drill hole 1501-A intersected 22 feet of high-grade polymetallic mineralization at approximately 1,425 feet, confirming continuity below the deepest historic workings. CMX has determined that little modern geophysical work or systematic exploration drilling was conducted during the mine's operating life.
Technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Walker, M.Sc. (Geology), P.Geo., recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Walker is an independent consulting geologist. Readers are cautioned that historical information referenced in this news release is not NI 43-101 compliant but has been obtained from sources that the Company believes are reliable.
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information contact: Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com or Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com.
You can also visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are filed on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website, https://cmxgoldandsilver.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
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