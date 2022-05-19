Base MetalsInvesting News

CMX Gold & Silver (CSE:CXC,OTC:CXXMF) is an exploration and development mining company, focused on Idaho's historic gold and silver assets. The company’s flagship project is the Clayton Silver Mine, a past-producing asset that operated for 50 years and has historically mined over two million tonnes of ore. CMX Gold & Silver also has a stockpile of at least 500,000 tonnes of rock and plans to generate cash flow in 2023 by processing the stockpile. The company has a strong capital structure with no legacy or sweat equity debt.

Company Highlights

  • CMX Gold & Silver is an exploration and development mining company focused on revitalizing a past-producing mine to benefit from known mineralizations and existing infrastructure.
  • The Clayton Silver Project has historically produced over two million tonnes of ore, and a stockpile of 500,000 tonnes of rock remains on the property.
  • The previous miners operated for 50 years and followed a main vein system, which was sufficient for their goals. However, CMX believes other vein systems are present that will create additional opportunities.
  • A strong management team with decades of experience in the mining industry builds confidence for the project and the team’s ability to capitalize on the flagship asset.
This CMX Gold & Silver profile is part of a paid investor education campaign*
CMX Gold & Silver

CMX Gold & Silver Corp

CMX Announces Media Marketing Contract and New Transfer Agent

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 19, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has retained the services of Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for an investor marketing and advertising campaign. INN will provide on-line marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company for the purposes of informing investors about CMX and activities on its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA. The contract with INN is for a twelve-month digital media campaign at a monthly cost of $6,000 that ends on April 25, 2023.

MAG Silver Reports First Quarter Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG," "MAG Silver" or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified.

Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom

Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom: Modern Approaches to Historical Deposits

Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom: Modern Approaches to Historical Silver Depositsyoutu.be

Galena Mining

Abra Construction 63% Complete At End of April

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 63% complete on 30 April 2022. Construction achievements during the month include completion of the first 1,000m of decline development and the commencement of the mining the first underground diamond drill chamber. Both GR Engineering Services Ltd. (“GR Engineering”) and Contract Power Australia Pty. Ltd. have made excellent progress at the processing plant and the power station sites.

Endeavour Silver Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:


DIRECTORS
NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
FOR WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN 		FOR WITHHELD
Margaret M. Beck 44,199,571 1,947,032 95.78% 4.22%
Ricardo M. Campoy 44,287,849 1,858,754 95.97% 4.03%
Bradford J. Cooke 42,952,074 3,194,529 93.08% 6.92%
Daniel Dickson 45,220,569 926,034 97.99% 2.01%
Amy Jacobsen 45,163,634 982,969 97.87% 2.13%
Rex J. McLennan 42,409,137 3,737,465 91.90% 8.10%
Kenneth Pickering 44,867,006 1,279,596 97.23% 2.77%
Mario D. Szotlender 44,085,535 2,061,067 95.53% 4.47%

All director nominees were re-elected.

Release - Endeavour Silver Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. Read More >>

Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 11, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2022 which is available on the Company's website at panamericansilver.com.

A total of 131,361,761 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 62.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay", and the election of management's nominees as directors.

