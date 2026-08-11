CMX Engages Volume Hunters, Red Cloud

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta August 11, 2026 TheNewswire - CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: CXC) announces that it is expanding its marketing investor awareness program to inform potential investors about CMX and its Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA. CMX has entered into a Publishing Service Agreement (the "Agreement") with 0865381 B.C. Ltd., doing business as "Volume Hunters". CMX has retained the services of Volume Hunters as an independent contractor to disseminate already public information about the Company over social media.
"We are excited to work with Volume Hunters to broaden our exposure over the next year on various social media platforms and communicate our exciting story to a much wider audience," stated Jan Alston, CEO of CMX.
Volume Hunter's various social media consultation tasks will include disseminating news, reports, articles, research, charting, and videos on various social media platforms, blogs, publishing sites, forums, and various other communication platforms. These platforms will include X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
The Agreement commenced June 30, 2026 for a period of twelve months. The Company will pay a monthly fee of $11,250.
The principal of Volume Hunters is Dan Stuart, who will be the primary provider of the services under the Agreement. Mr. Stuart has 33 years of experience in finance. He has closed over $500 million in funding for both public and private corporations. Mr. Stuart has long-standing relationships with a network of high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients in both the Americas and Europe. He previously built large client businesses within some of the world's leading financial institutions. Volume Hunter's office address is Suite 300-1055, West Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2E9 T: 1.855.684.6844 E: danstuart@marketonefinancial.com.
Red Cloud Engagement
CMX announces it has retained Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that helps mineral exploration and mining companies to access capital markets and enhances their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of CMX on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of CMX's common shares.
The agreement with Red Cloud commenced March 1, 2026. The engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other securities will be granted in connection with the engagement. Red Cloud and the Company are arm's-length parties, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of CMX. The agreement is principally for the purpose of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement.
About Red Cloud Securities
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec. Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.
The Clayton Silver Property
The Clayton Silver Project is CMX's 100%-owned flagship asset, located in the Bayhorse Mining District of central Idaho, approximately 30–40 kilometers south-southwest of Challis. The property comprises a 1,028-acre land package, including 29 patented mining claims and two patented mill sites (approximately 562 acres) and 20 unpatented claims (approximately 466 acres). The patented claims provide surface ownership rights, carry no government royalties, and do not require drilling permits.
Commencing September 7, 2026, a comprehensive geophysical program will be conducted over the historic mine and surrounding structures, including a 3-D Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) survey and a Magnetotelluric (MT) survey. These surveys are intended to delineate known and new vein structures, identify extensions of partially mined ore bodies, and evaluate deeper sources of mineralization, with follow-up diamond drilling planned to test priority targets.
The Clayton Silver Mine operated from 1935 to 1986 and was one of the most active underground mines in the district. Recorded production totaled approximately 7.0 million ounces of silver, along with lead, zinc, copper, and minor gold, from an estimated 2.15 million tonnes of ore. Underground development reached eight levels to 1,100 feet, with nearly 19,700 feet of workings, and partially mined two tabular ore bodies known as the South and North Ore Bodies. (Hillman, Bob, M.S. Thesis, June 26, 1986, Eastern Washington University). Mine records and historical drilling indicate that mineralization remains open to depth and along strike. Notably, drill hole 1501-A intersected 22 feet of high-grade polymetallic mineralization at approximately 1,425 feet, confirming continuity below the deepest historic workings. CMX has determined that little modern geophysical work or systematic exploration drilling was conducted during the mine's operating life.
Technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Walker, M.Sc. (Geology), P.Geo., recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Walker is an independent consulting geologist. Readers are cautioned that historical information referenced in this news release is not NI 43-101 compliant but has been obtained from sources that the Company believes are reliable.
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information contact: Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com or Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com.
You can also visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are filed on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website, https://cmxgoldandsilver.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
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