Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 19, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has retained the services of Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for an investor marketing and advertising campaign.  INN will provide on-line marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company for the purposes of informing investors about CMX and activities on its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA.  The contract with INN is for a twelve-month digital media campaign at a monthly cost of $6,000 that ends on April 25, 2023.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The on-line awareness campaign is intended to help investors discover and learn more about CMX. The campaign will only provide investors with previously disclosed factual information concerning CMX.  Investors are encouraged to fully review all of the Company's publicly available disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR or CMX's website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com .

Effective May 19, 2022, CMX has changed its registrar and transfer agent for its securities to Olympia Trust Company of Calgary, Alberta.

About the Clayton Silver Project

CMX's major asset is the 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA. The property comprises approximately 684 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine.  The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development.  Two major ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".

The recorded production from the Clayton Mine included 7,031,110 oz silver, 86,771,527 lbs lead, 28,172,211 lbs zinc, 1,664,177 lbs copper, and minor amounts of gold from an estimated 2,145,652 tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985.  Very little exploration has been carried out previously on the Clayton Silver Property. Significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet.  At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet of 4.07 oz Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is unknown).

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact:

Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com ;

Robert d'Artois at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com .

You can also visit the Company's Website : www.cmxgoldandsilver.com

WARNING : the Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the operations of the Company, changes to securities regulation requirements, other changes in laws or regulations, unanticipated risks of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CMXGold&SilverCSE:CXCGold Investing
CXC:CC

Barrick Extends Revolving Credit Facility and Establishes Sustainability-Linked Metrics

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that it has completed an amendment and restatement of the company's undrawn $3.0 billion revolving credit facility, including an extension of the termination date by one year to May 2027, replacement of LIBOR with SOFR as the floating rate mechanism related to the interest rate for any US dollar funds drawn down, and the establishment of sustainability-linked metrics.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Publishes 2021 Climate Report

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) published its 2021 Climate Report , the Company's annual report prepared in alignment with the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report outlines how Newmont understands and is addressing climate change — from reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, to managing risks, to enhancing resilience within the Company and neighboring communities.

"Climate change, and its impact on our world, continues to be one of the greatest global challenges. It is our responsibility to work alongside government, investors and communities to effect change," said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. "Newmont is addressing these challenges by setting science-based emissions reduction targets and leveraging our size, scale and resources to build strategic alliances to develop future technologies. We are driven by our commitment to our purpose — to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN CARTIER RESOURCES INC.

(All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced that it has agreed to subscribe for 14,000,000 units ("Units") of Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.13 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $1,820,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Cartier (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Cartier (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.16 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the private placement. Closing is expected to occur on or about May 20, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Timberline Resources

Timberline Drills More High-Grade Gold in the Water Well Zone, Eureka Project, Nevada

Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS);(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from two more core holes from the 2021 drilling program at its 100%-controlled Eureka Project in Nevada. These are the final outstanding assays from the drill program, and they include one core hole in the Water Well Zone (WWZ) and the completed silver and multielement data from core hole BHSE-206C - totaling 861 meters of drilling.

The results from BHSE-192C confirm a significant zone of strong gold grades in the WWZ between drill holes BHSE-220C and BHSE-212C, which were reported during the first quarter (see Figure 1 and Company news releases dated February 24 and March 9, 2022). Highlights of the mineralization in BHSE-192C include:

Keep reading...Show less
5 Basic Facts About Gold

5 Basic Facts About Gold

Gold has diverse uses, and throughout history it has been widely used in art, jewelry and technology.

But the precious metal has also long been considered a safe haven, and as a result many investors turn towards it during tough political and economic times. Physical gold bullion coins are a common way to get exposure, but other ways to jump into the space are exchange-traded funds (ETFs), gold futures, options and gold company stocks.

Gold is arguably a solid long-term investment, so those new to the sector will be curious to know more about the yellow metal before jumping into the market. Here are five basic facts about gold that all investors should know.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Mines CEO Derek Macpherson

Gold79 Mines CEO Derek Macpherson: Exploration in Arizona and Nevada

Gold79 Mines CEO: We very much believe in the potential of Gold79 is and how good our projects are.youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×