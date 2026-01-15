CME Group to Expand Crypto Derivatives Suite with Launch of Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to expand its leading suite of regulated Cryptocurrency derivatives with the launch of Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (Lumens) futures on February 9, pending regulatory review.

Market participants will have the choice to trade both micro-sized and larger-sized contracts:

  • ADA futures (100,000 ADA) and Micro ADA futures (10,000 ADA)
  • LINK futures (5,000 LINK) and Micro LINK futures (250 LINK)
  • Lumens futures (250,000 Lumens) and Micro Lumens futures (12,500 Lumens)

"Given crypto's record growth over the last year, clients are looking for trusted, regulated products to manage price risk as well as additional tools to gain exposure to this dynamic market," said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. "With these new micro- and larger-size Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar futures contracts, market participants will now have greater choice with enhanced flexibility and more capital-efficiencies."

"Wedbush recognizes the continued maturing of regulated crypto futures contract listings," said Bob Fitzsimmons, Executive Vice President, Wedbush Securities Inc. "We are happy to continue supporting CME Group's expansion of its product list, both for retail and institutional clients."

"Digital assets are reaching a global inflection point as they become increasingly mainstream and more deeply integrated into investors' portfolios," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader. "Today's announcement from CME Group marks a watershed moment for the futures industry, creating more innovative and accessible on-ramps for traders seeking crypto exposure. As futures trading continues to grow in popularity among retail investors, we're excited to be part of this shift and to help provide traders with greater choice and flexibility. With demand for these products continuing to rise, we're thrilled to be part of this new frontier."

"CME Group has yet again set the standard in innovation with their expansion into these offerings," said Justin Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Volatility Shares. "As one of the world's largest traders of crypto futures, Volatility Shares is excited to see more regulated financial products available for trading and risk management."

Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar futures will join the company's rapidly expanding Cryptocurrency product suite, which includes Bitcoin, Ether, XRP and Solana futures and options on futures. 2025 trading highlights include:

  • Record futures and options average daily volume (ADV) of 278,300 contracts ($12 billion notional) and record average open interest (OI) of 313,900 contracts ($26.4 billion notional)
  • Record futures ADV of 272,200 contracts ($11.7 billion notional) and record average OI of 253,600 contracts ($21.4 billion notional)
  • Record options ADV of 4,100 contracts ($231 million notional) and average OI of 60,400 contracts ($5 billion notional)

For more information on these products, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/cryptolaunch.

