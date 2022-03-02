CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer: “We've Done a Really Good Job of Minimizing Risk in Our Investment”
CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer updates investors on the company’s milestones and future plans.
In an interview with the Investing News Network, CMC Metals (TSXV:CMB,FWB:ZM5N,OTC Pink:CMCZF) CEO Kevin Brewer updated investors on the company’s milestones and future plans, sharing, “It's a good thing to have a diversified portfolio like CMC has, because it gives you a lot of options and opportunities."
After a successful drill program producing multiple high-grade silver-lead-zinc intersections at Silver Hart, CMC Metals filed for exploration applications for the Amy and Silverknife projects.
“Our flagship property Silver Hart is showing great potential to host some carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) that can be anywhere from 10 million to 120 million tonnes in size,” Brewer said. "We have a couple of targets that are right at the surface, and we've been drilling the vein targets there. Our geochemistry and our geophysics tell us we're in the right place."
Based on a press release, the drill program at Silver Hart produced multiple high-grade silver-lead-zinc intersections in the TM West vein, including 2.3 meters of 4,910.8 grams per tonne silver equivalent. In total, 2,100 meters (19 holes) of diamond drilling were completed, the majority of which focused on the TM West vein in the Main zone. Drilling also resulted in an extension of the TM West vein structure for 360 meters.
Brewer explained that Silver Hart’s geology reveals some good geological prospects in the southern parts extending towards the Amy and Silver Lake properties. Brewer believes that Silver Hart, Amy and Silver Lake have great CRD-style targets in the Ranch Area silver district.
“We're going to go into financing in the next couple of weeks for the Silver Hart drill fund," he said. "We're going to go after a couple million dollars to pay for our 5,000 meter program. We've already got money and still need to do the work on Amy and Silverknife. We want to take them to drill-ready stage this year, so we filed for permits with BC. Our outlook for those projects is to take them to that drill-ready stage and attract a joint venture partner who will subsequently drill those projects in 2023.”
Watch the full interview of CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer above.
