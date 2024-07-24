Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleo Diagnostics

​June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the June 2024 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Highlights

  • U.S. regulatory process commenced with FDA following initial pre-submission meeting held where CLEO outlined its submission framework and clinical plan
  • A benchmarking study published in scientific journal “Cancers” demonstrated that CLEO’s ovarian cancer blood test outperforms current clinical benchmark
  • FDA-enabling U.S. clinical trials commencing this quarter, targeting recruitment of 500 patients to verify CLEO’s pre-surgical ovarian cancer test
  • CLEO’s U.S. market access and reimbursement program bolstered by appointment of New York- based healthcare industry consultancy HcFocus
  • A$9.373M cash at bank at 30 June 2024

Commencement of U.S. Regulatory Process

CLEO completed an initial pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) where the Company outlined its submission framework and clinical plan for its ovarian cancer detection blood test. The pre- submission meeting is designed to allow CLEO to receive early guidance from FDA review teams prior to an eventual application submission.

The meeting was interactive with the FDA providing constructive and positive feedback on CLEO’s approach to obtaining regulatory approval in the U.S. for its ovarian cancer detection blood test. This outcome provides confidence that CLEO's clinical trial designs and strategic direction are appropriately aligned with FDA requirements.

Early interaction with the FDA is important as a part of CLEO’s U.S. market access strategy for a number of reasons, as the guidance outcomes allow CLEO to:

  • Refine its clinical trial design to maximise resourcing and quality of data;
  • Reduce the possibility of rework;
  • Shorten the potential timeframe to application submission; and
  • Operate with an open and transparent approach.

CLEO is pursuing expedited FDA approval for its first ovarian cancer detection product - the pre-surgical Triage test - via the 510(k) application pathway. This approach provides the quickest pathway to achieve regulatory approval for devices that achieve "substantial equivalence" to an existing predicate.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cleo Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

COV:AU
Cleo Diagnostics
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics


Medtronic Recognized for Disability Inclusion in U.S., U.K.

For the seventh consecutive year in the U.S., and for the first time in the U.K., Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities

For the seventh consecutive year in the U.S., and for the first time in the U.K., Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). This honor is the result of Medtronic earning a top score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®, which is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Help Advance Myeloid Cancer Clinical Research and Treatment Utilizing Next Generation Sequencing Technology

myeloMATCH Precision Medicine Clinical Trial Leverages Next-Day Genomic Testing to Quickly Match Patients with Appropriate Trials Across North America

To help accelerate research into new treatments for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, is partnering with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) part of the National Institutes of Health on the myeloMATCH (Molecular Analysis for Therapy Choice) precision medicine umbrella trial. By testing patients' bone marrow and blood for certain genetic biomarkers using Thermo Fisher's next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, clinical sites can more quickly match patients with an appropriate clinical trial that tests a treatment designed to target specific mutations present in the samples.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Knight Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) (" Knight " or the " Company "),  a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").  Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to 5,312,846 common shares of the Company, being approximately 10% of its public float of 53,128,463 common shares, as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, there were a total of 101,327,297 common shares issued and outstanding. Purchases may commence on July 15, 2024 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and July 14, 2025.  The Company may purchase up to a daily maximum of 16,855 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume of 67,421 common shares, for the last six calendar months).  The common shares may be purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative Canadian trading systems at times and in numbers to be determined by the Company. The Company had previously sought and obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 5,999,524 common shares under an NCIB and the Company has, in the twelve months preceding this announcement, purchased such 5,999,524 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted average price per share of $4.87.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of Olink, Announces Commencement of Subsequent Offering Period

Subsequent Offering Period Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 p.m., New York Time, on July 16, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK), a leading provider of next-generation proteomics solutions. The transaction values Olink at approximately $3.1 billion, net of $96 million of acquired cash. Olink will become part of Thermo Fisher's Life Sciences Solutions segment.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Olink Announces Receipt of CMA Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by Thermo Fisher

Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") has unconditionally approved the previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") by Orion Acquisition AB (the "Buyer"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher" or "Parent"), for all outstanding Common Shares and American Depositary Shares (together, the "Shares") of Olink for $26.00 per Share.

The Offer is being made pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 17, 2023, by and between Thermo Fisher and Olink. As a result of the CMA approval, Olink and Thermo Fisher expect to complete the Offer promptly following the expiration of the Offer at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on July 9, 2024 ("Expiration Time").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Study with Columbia University on Spinocerebellar Ataxias

Rights Entitlement Offers Underwritten to $1.6M

Viani - Low Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project License Renewed

Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections

×