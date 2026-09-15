CleanGo Innovations Inc. Launches "CleanSet Bio-Remediation Division" to Capture Global Environmental Mitigation Market

(TheNewswire)

CleanGo Innovations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C., HOUSTON, TX — September 15th, 2026 TheNewswire — CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTC: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) ("CleanGo" or the "Company") has announced the formal establishment of its new specialized division, CleanSet Bio-Remediation. This strategic expansion builds upon the company's initial entry into the sector through previous acquisitions, scaling and CleanGo's operational capacity to meet a global demand.

 

CleanSet Bio-Remediation is actively developing a proprietary suite of remediation technologies engineered to address a comprehensive spectrum of environmental challenges. The division's portfolio spans advanced landfill management solutions, industrial wastewater processing, and heavy oilfield remediation. To accelerate its deployment roadmap, CleanGo Innovations Inc. is currently negotiating distribution agreements with select international companies to secure an array of patented, global technologies. These strategic partnerships will directly support CleanSet's international expansion objectives. Once these agreements are finalized, the details will be made public, and CleanGo will provide comprehensive updates to its shareholders and the general market.

 

To spearhead the division's technological advancement and commercial rollout, CleanGo is assembling a robust management team to spearhead this Bio-Remediation division. Bringing an extensive background in applied environmental science, industrial biotechnology, and complex ecological remediation systems. While providing critical technical leadership as the company transitions its intellectual property from laboratory validation to field operations.

 

CleanSet Bioremediation is scheduled to commence live-site field testing for several of its proprietary technologies, generating performance data to validate operational efficacy across commercial and industrial applications

Management Commentary

"Establishing CleanSet Bio-Remediation represents a pivotal evolution for our corporate structure as we systematically target high-margin environmental compliance sectors," said Anthony Sarvucci, Founder and CEO of CleanGo Innovations Inc. "With our new division guiding our technical roadmap and our upcoming live-test phase underway, we are positioned to deploy industrial-grade solutions that directly answer the rigorous remediation demands of our global partners in the energy, waste management, and municipal infrastructure markets."

 

While CleanGo's core products are already trusted daily in the oil and gas, marine shipping, and commercial hospitality industries, clients have increasingly requested eco-friendly solutions for deeper environmental cleanup. CleanSet directly answers this demand by moving beyond surface cleaning to offer full-scale, on-location intervention. The new division will specialize in down-hole cleaning alongside comprehensive soil and water remediation, allowing CleanGo to deliver end-to-end solutions to both new and existing global clients.

About CleanGo Innovations Inc.

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.

 

The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo's portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo's mission to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.

 

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international company specializing in green cleaning, technological, and industrial solutions. Through its portfolio of specialized subsidiaries, CleanGo fosters engineering, blockchain, and financial innovations that modernize traditional industries for a highly connected global economy.

 

CleanGo Innovation's experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business's clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.

  

For Inquiries Contact: inquiries@cleangogreengo.com  

   

On behalf of the CEO & Board of Directors

Anthony Sarvucci
Chief Executive Officer
CleanGo Innovations Inc.

For More information Contact:

info@cleangogreengo.com

Phone 1 346 202 6202

 

For Investor Relation Questions Please Email:

Mehran@danayi.co

 

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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