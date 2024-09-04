- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Clarification to Chariot’s ASX Announcement dated 30 August 2024
Chariot Corp Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot”) refers to the announcement dated 30 August 2024 entitled “Chariot and Mustang Lithium LLC repossess Horizon and Halo lithium projects” (the “Original Announcement”) pursuant to which the Company announced that Mustang Lithium LLC (“Mustang”), in which Chariot holds a 24.1% interest, was in the process of terminating property option agreements entered into by two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Horizon Lithium LLC and Halo Lithium LLC, with Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) listed Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE:PNRG) (“Pan American Energy”) and POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE:POWR) (“POWR”), respectively. This action by Mustang will result in Horizon Lithium LLC’s and Halo Lithium LLC’s repossession of full and unencumbered ownership of the Horizon Lithium Project and Halo Lithium Project, respectively.
As disclosed in the Original Announcement:
- Each of Pan American Energy and POWR decided not to make the required payment of claims maintenance fees to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) and to surrender their respective interests in the mineral claims constituting the Horizon Lithium Project and the Halo Lithium Project (together, the “Projects”). Both have cited current lithium market conditions as the principal reason for terminating their respective property option agreement.
- Mustang completed a capital raising of US$250,000 through the issue of convertible notes and has used the funds raised to pay the maintenance fees to the BLM to maintain its interest in the Projects.
Chariot disclosed the mineral resource estimate stated in Figure 1 (the “Horizon NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate”) in relation to the Horizon Lithium Project in the Original Announcement which was prepared by Pan American Energy in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) standards. This mineral resource estimate is considered a “foreign estimate” for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules (“Listing Rules”) as it relates to a “material mining project” that the Company is reacquiring an interest in and therefore is required to be reported in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules (particularly Listing Rule 5.12). The purpose of this announcement is to include the requisite disclosures required by Listing Rule 5.12 in respect to the Original Announcement.
Pan American Energy reported the Horizon NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate to the Canadian Securities Exchange on 20 November 2023 and subsequently released an NI 43-101 compliant technical report on 4 January 20241.
Table 1: Horizon Lithium Project Mineral Resource1
Effective Date 15 November 2023, reported by Pan American Energy Corp. Resources are reported above a cut-off grade of 300 ppm Li.
A “mineral resource” is as defined in the JORC Code (“Mineral Resource”) and the “competent person” is as defined in the JORC Code (the “Competent Person”).
The Horizon NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate contained in this announcement and the Original Announcement has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and has not been reported in accordance with the JORC Code.
Investors and other users of the Horizon NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate are cautioned that, as is the case with any Mineral Resource, reported tonnages and grades obtained from sparse points of observation, are subject to change as further data that adds to knowledge of the Mineral Resource are received and interpreted. The reported Mineral Resource may also be subject to variation when compiled by a different Competent Person, reflecting differences in interpretation of available data and previous experience with the commodity and style of mineralisation being reported.
The reported tonnes and grades have been reported and classified in compliance with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (CIM, 2014). The CIM Definition Standards are closely comparable with the JORC Code.
The Competent Person for this announcement has yet to complete sufficient work to classify the foreign estimate in accordance with the JORC Code.
However, the Competent Person confirms that the information contained in this announcement and the Original Announcement is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Horizon Lithium Project.
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Chariot Corporation Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
Chariot Corporation
Investor Insights
Chariot Corporation presents a unique value proposition for seasoned investors, with its strategic ownership of the largest land package for lithium exploration in the US and a portfolio of non-core assets providing significant revenue opportunities.
Overview
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) is the largest landholder for lithium exploration in the US. It has a strategy to target both hardrock lithium in Wyoming and claystone lithium in Nevada and Oregon. The flagship Black Mountain project in Wyoming has shown significant mineralization with grades of up to 6.68 percent Li2O from rock chip samples. Chariot’s six other hard rock projects in Wyoming span 443 claims covering 3,585 hectares.
The second flagship project, Resurgent, has the second largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts the two largest lithium resources discovered to date (Thacker Pass with 19.1 million tons (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and McDermitt at 21.5 Mt LCE). The recent $650-million investment in Thacker Pass by General Motors indicates interest from automakers looking to secure a supply of battery raw materials. The McDermitt Caldera’s size and scale potential present an opportunity for Automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers and others to obtain large-scale supply to meet their growth plans.
The automaker's EV targets and government policies banning new internal combustion engine (ICE) car sales could propel lithium demand to 3.7 Mt by 2030, according to projections from mining giant Albemarle. This implies a CAGR of more than 20 percent between 2022 and 2030.
As the world's demand for lithium continues to grow, Chariot's exploration and development efforts in the US are well-timed and offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing lithium market.
Chariot has been actively focusing on creating value through the divestment of selected lithium assets. Four such assets have been divested so far through sale and/or option agreements with publicly listed companies. These transactions can potentially generate up to an estimated US$5.1 million in cash and stock-based consideration, in addition to future royalty payments for Chariot. The company currently has four additional projects that may be potential divestment opportunities, including Lida and Amargosa (Nevada), Mardabilla (Western Australia) and Nyamukono (Zimbabwe).The company believes its two core projects, Black Mountain and Resurgent, represent early, prospective lithium opportunities in the United States. Chariot has completed its phase 1 drill program at the Black Mountain project consisting of nine shallow holes, drilled from a total of 1,132 metres. The company plans to recommence exploration work at Black Mountain and engage in exploration activities at its six other lithium-caesium-tantalite pegmatite projects in Wyoming. Phase 2 drilling at Black Mountain will comprise 3,000 to 4,000 metres utilizing cost-efficient, man-portable rigs as a precursor to a larger truck-mounted drilling program.
Following the AU$9-million IPO, Chariot is now fully funded to execute its exploration plans over the next two years, of which nearly a significant proportion will be spent on the Black Mountain project.
Concurrently, the company plans to continue exploration activities at the Copper Mountain project, South Pass, Wyoming Regional and the Resurgent project to define targets for future drilling.
Chariot boasts a world-class team with strong track records in mining, exploration and the financial services sectors. The management has significant corporate and investment banking experience. Non-executive chairman Murray Bleach was formerly the CEO of Macquarie in North America, while the CEO, Shanthar Pathmanathan was an oil and investment banker with Macquarie and Deutsche Bank. On the geological side, Neil Stuart who is a non-executive director is a lithium industry veteran having previously founded Orocobre Ltd (which later merged with Galaxy Resources) to form Allkem Ltd, one of the largest lithium producers in the world. The exploration team is led by Dr. Edward Max Baker, a geologist with over 40 years of experience and several discoveries. He was the chief geologist at Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. The collective experience of the management team, from investment banking (with fundraising and M&A experience) to resource discoveries, will be useful in advancing the company’s core projects.
Company Highlights
- Chariot Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade and near-surface lithium opportunities in the US.
- Chariot holds the largest land position for lithium exploration in the US with hard rock lithium and claystone hosted lithium exploration assets.
- The company commenced trading on the ASX in October 2023 after closing a highly sought-after and oversubscribed A$9 million initial public offering (which is in addition to AU$14.8 million being raised privately to assemble the portfolio).
- It is currently focused on its two core projects in the US: (1) the Black Mountain project, a hard rock lithium project located in Wyoming; and (2) the Resurgent project, a claystone lithium project located in Oregon and Nevada.
- Chariot also holds an exploration pipeline of six projects in Wyoming including Copper Mountain, South Pass, Tin Cup, Barlow Gap, Pathfinder and JC projects. These projects are prospective for hard rock lithium.
- The company’s portfolio includes several additional projects prospective for hard rock (Western Australia and Zimbabwe) and claystone lithium (Nevada, USA).
- Chariot also holds interests in several projects that have been either sold or conditionally divested through option agreements to publicly listed companies. Each of the divested projects are operated by a publicly listed counterparty and depending upon the particular transaction, the projects generate additional revenue for Chariot in the form of future payments and royalties.
- Chariot offers investors exposure to the nascent and rapidly growing US lithium market.
Key Projects
Black Mountain Project, Wyoming
County, approximately midway between Casper and Riverton, Wyoming. Chariot initially held a 91.9 percent stake in the project with 134 mining claims covering 878 hectares. In 2024, the company expanded the project with 218 contiguous claims resulting in a 206 percent increase in project tenure area. Black Mountain now comprises 352 claims covering 2,686 hectares of tenure which subsequently increased Chariot's ownership interests in its Wyoming lithium portfolio to 93.9 percent.
The project is well-serviced by existing roads and infrastructure. The claim area was acquired via claim staking of public land administered by the US Bureau of Land Management.
The project features large pegmatite outcrops at the surface with spodumene and tantalum mineralisation. Surface rock chip samples returned assays of up to 6.38 percent lithium oxide.
Black Mountain may represent a significant hard rock lithium opportunity in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction in the US. The asset features an excellent combination of geological factors, and a supportive regulatory regime and is located in a largely unpopulated part of Wyoming.
Resurgent Project, Nevada and Oregon
The Resurgent project is a claystone-hosted lithium project located in the McDermitt Caldera in Oregon and Nevada. The company owns a 79.4 percent stake in this project. The Resurgent project comprises 1,450 claims covering 12,128 hectares and is further subdivided into two principal claim areas, identified as ‘Resurgent North’ and ‘Resurgent East.’ Chariot has the second-largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts two of the largest lithium mineral resources in North America, with a combined mineral resource estimate of over 40 Mt LCE - Thacker Pass at 19.1 Mt LCE and McDermitt at 21.5 Mt LCE.
The Resurgent North project targets the same sedimentary units that host Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) McDermitt project with a mineral resource estimate of 21.5 Mt LCE. A surface sampling campaign at Resurgent North conducted in 2021 involving 289 samples returned values as high as 3,865 ppm lithium (over three times typical lithium claystone MRE cut-off grade). Of the 289 samples, 70 samples returned values greater than 100 ppm lithium, 20 samples returned values greater than 1,000 ppm lithium and 10 samples returned values greater than 2,000 ppm lithium.
The Resurgent East project targets the same sedimentary units that host Lithium Americas’ (NYSE:LAC) Thacker Pass lithium deposit (MRE at 19.1 Mt LCE). The similarity in geological characteristics with the two largest lithium deposits in the US further validates the potential for a large-scale high-grade lithium discovery at Resurgent.
Exploration Pipeline Projects
Besides the two core projects, the company has a pipeline of six lithium exploration projects comprising 443 claims and covering 3,585 hectares. Each of them is described below:
- Copper Mountain Project: The project is located ~80 kilometres northwest of Black Mountain in Fremont County, Wyoming. It comprises 83 mining claims covering 648 hectares. Copper Mountain has a long history of prospecting and artisanal-scale production having been historically mined for mica, feldspar, beryl, lepidolite and tantalite. The company has already identified multiple pegmatite target areas and has plans for a geochemical and ground magnetics survey in addition to geological mapping.
- South Pass Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 214 mining claims covering 1,750 hectares. This is a large and highly prospective project with an abundance of outcropping pegmatites that occur in swarms. The company notes the individual pegmatites at the project could range up to several hundred metres wide and several thousand metres long. There has been no prior exploration for hard rock lithium in the South Pass project area.
- Regional Wyoming Exploration Pipeline Projects: It comprises four hard rock lithium mining projects namely Tin Cup, Pathfinder, Barlow Gap and JC, comprising 146 mining claims covering 1,146 hectares.
- Barlow Gap Project: This project is located in Natrona County, Wyoming, and comprises 60 mining claims covering 501 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites on a northeast trend.
- Tin Cup Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 45 mining claims covering 376 hectares. There is a long history of exploration at The Tin Cup mining district dating back to 1907. The region has been known for small-scale mining for gold, copper and various gemstones including red jasper, ruby and jade. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites.
- Pathfinder Project: This is an early-stage hard rock lithium project located in Natrona County, and comprises 32 mining claims covering 234 hectares.
- JC Project: Located in Fremont County, Wyoming, the project comprises nine mining claim blocks spanning 75 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project that features several small excavation pits and outcropping pegmatite dykes.
Divestment Projects
Chariot has been actively focused on creating value via divestment of selected lithium assets in its portfolio. In total, four such assets – Halo (Chariot’s ownership 21.4 percent), Horizon (Chariot’s ownership 21.4 percent), Lithic & Mustang (ownership 21.4 percent) and the WA Lithium portfolio (Chariot was the 100 percent owner of this property prior to the sale to St George Mining Ltd) - have been divested so far through option agreements to publicly listed companies. These transactions, if the options are exercised, may generate up to an estimated US$5.1 million in gross proceeds (cash and stock-based consideration) for Chariot in addition to future royalty payments.
The company has identified four more projects for divestment: Lida project (Nevada), Amargosa project (Nevada), Nyamukono project (Zimbabwe), and Mardabilla project (Western Australia).
Management Team
Shanthar Pathmanathan – Managing Director
Shanthar Pathmanathan has 14 years of investment banking experience in the metals and mining, oil and gas and chemicals sectors. He was the CEO and managing director of Lithium Consolidated, an ASX-listed company, which had one of the largest portfolios of hard rock lithium exploration assets, globally. Before that, he held various investment roles with Deutsche Bank and Macquarie Group. He has a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia.
Frederick Forni – Executive Director
Frederick Forni is a senior finance professional with over 25 years of investment banking experience. He was a former senior managing director of Macquarie Holdings (USA) and held non-executive director roles with numerous Macquarie Group entities and GLI Finance Ltd. He holds a B.A. in economics from Connecticut College, a J.D., awarded cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University Law School.
Neil Stuart – Non-executive Director
Neil Stuart is an exploration geologist with over 40 years' of experience and is a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He was a founding director of Orocobre Limited, now Alkem (ASX:AKE). He has considerable experience across several commodities and was heavily involved in project delineation and acquisition in Australia, Mexico and Argentina. Over the last 20 years, he was involved with the exploration and commercial development of lithium projects. Stuart is on the board of numerous ASX-listed companies and is a graduate of the University of Melbourne (BSc.) and James Cook University (MSc.).
Dr. Edward Max Baker – Geological Consultant
Dr. Edward Max Baker is a Ph.D. geologist and a fellow of AusIMM. Baker has over 40 years of experience and has made several discoveries. Baker was chief geologist for Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. Baker was co-founder and previously a vice-president of exploration at New York Stock Exchange-listed Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG).
Ramesh Chakrapani – Chief Strategy Officer
Ramesh Chakrapani has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking and alternative asset investing space. Of which, over 15 years were spent at The Blackstone Group where he was a managing director and a member of the Hedge Fund Solutions Special Situations Investing Group. Chakrapani has invested across a diverse set of industries, asset classes, geographies and liquidity profiles, and has represented The Blackstone Group on the boards of selected investments. He has a B.A. from Yale University.
David Bethke – Exploration Geologist
David Bethke is an exploration geologist with 6 years of experience working primarily in the Mountain West and Alaska regions of the United States, specializing in both gold and lithium deposits. During his career, he has worked closely with companies such as Jindalee and United Lithium to explore, sample, drill, and map lithium deposits hosted in both hard rock and claystone. In Alaska, he has worked in production for multiple well-known gold mining companies, including Coeur Mining and Northern Star Resources. David graduated cum laude from the University of Idaho with degrees in geology and Spanish.
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Chariot Corporation Limited (‘CC9’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CC9, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 4 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Sigma Lithium to Double Grota do Cirilo Output Capacity with Brazilian Bank Loan
Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML) announced on Thursday (August 29) that a development loan of 487 million Brazilian reais will allow it to double the production capacity of its Grota do Cirilo lithium operation.
The National Brazilian Bank for Economic and Social Development has made a binding commitment to provide Sigma with the funds, which will allow the company to build a second Greentech carbon-neutral plant.
With the new plant, Sigma will be able to boost it annual output of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium from 270,000 metric tons to about 520,000 metric tons. "Quintuple Zero" refers to the product’s five key environmental attributes: zero carbon emissions, zero use of potable water, zero hazardous chemicals, zero tailings dams and zero use of dirty power.
Located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Grota do Cirilo is already considered one of the largest lithium operations in the world. Phase 1 operations began commercial production in the second quarter of 2023.
The expansion is expected to enhance the company’s ability to meet growing demand for lithium, particularly from the electric vehicle sector, while maintaining its alignment to global standards for sustainability.
The existing Greentech plant uses 100 percent renewable energy. Additionally, the company has implemented a dry-stacking method for tailings management, eliminating the need for a tailings dam. Water used in the production process is sourced from sewage treatment to further reduce environmental impact.
Sigma was recognized at COP28 for its clean technology and environmental sustainability practises.
The expansion project, which was approved by the company’s board in April, is expected to be completed within a 12 month period, with commissioning scheduled for mid-2025. Construction activities have already been initiated.
Sigma recently reported its second quarter results, outlining revenue of US$45.92 million for the quarter, driven by the sale of 52,572 metric tons of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
At-the-Market Raise
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024, 14 May 2024, 11 June 2024, 12 July 2024, 15 July 2024, 2 August 2024 and 15 August 2024) to raise $600,000 (inclusive of costs) through the set-off of 4,800,000 Galan collateral shares previously issued to Acuity Capital under the ATM (Set-off Shares).
The Set-off Shares reduce the 15,000,000 Galan collateral shares that Acuity Capital is otherwise required to return to the Company upon termination or maturity of the ATM.
The Set-off Shares have a deemed price of $0.1250 per share, being a 7.1% discount to the 15- day VWAP of $0.1346 to 30 August 2024 (inclusive).
The funds raised will be put towards working capital.
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Chariot and Mustang Lithium LLC Repossess Horizon and Halo Lithium Projects
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) owns 24.1% of Mustang Lithium LLC (“Mustang”), which through two wholly owned subsidiaries, is in the process of repossessing full, unencumbered ownership of the Horizon and Halo lithium projects located in the Big Smoky Valley claystone-hosted lithium play near Tonopah, Nevada, United States (see the ‘Property Option Agreements’ section below).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Chariot holds a 24.1% ownership interest in Mustang which is in the process of terminating property option agreements entered into by two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE Ticker: PNRG) and POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE Ticker: POWR), which will result in the subsidiaries’ repossession of full and unencumbered ownership of the Horizon and Halo lithium projects, respectively
- Each of Pan American Energy Corp. and POWR Lithium Corp. decided not to make the required payment of claims maintenance fees to the BLM and to surrender their respective interests in the mineral claims
- Pan American Energy Corp. and POWR Lithium Corp. have each cited the current market conditions as the principal reason for terminating their respective property option agreements (see Pan American Energy Corp.’s announcement: Pan American Energy's Announcement dated 29 August 2024)
- Mustang completed a capital raise of US$250,000 through the issue of convertible notes and has used the proceeds of the issuance to pay the maintenance fees to maintain its interest in the Horizon and Halo lithium projects
- Pan American Energy Corp. has conducted exploration activities at the Horizon Lithium Project in Nevada, U.S.A. and has announced a maiden Mineral Resource estimate on 20 November 2023 and announced a NI 43-101 compliant technical report on 4 January 2024. An electronic copy of the technical report can be found on SEDAR at: SEDAR FILING
- The Horizon Lithium Project maiden Mineral Resource estimate comprises an Indicated category of 1.3 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) (373 Mt @ 669 ppm Li) and an Inferred category of 8.8 Mt LCE (2,454 Mt @ 680 ppm Li), with an effective date of 15 November 2023
The Horizon Lithium Project maiden Mineral Resource estimate comprises an Indicated category of 1.3 Mt LCE (373 Mt @ 669 ppm Li) and an Inferred category of 8.8 Mt LCE (2,454 Mt @ 680 ppm Li), with an effective date of 15 November 2023.Table 1: Horizon Lithium Project –Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date 15 November 2023
The Horizon and Halo projects neighbor American Lithium Corp.’s (TSX-V Ticker: LI) TLC project (Mineral Resource Estimate of 10.69 million tonnes LCE1) and American Battery Technology Company’s (NASDAQ: ABAT) Tonopah Flats project (Mineral Resource Estimate of 18.63 million tonnes LCE2).
Chariot holds a 24.1% equity interest in Mustang and will have an equivalent indirect exposure to the Horizon and Halo lithium projects, upon repossession of the projects by Mustang’s subsidiaries.
Figure 1: Corporate Structure Overview
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Argentina's Mining Exports Set to Double by 2027, Led by Lithium and Copper Production
Argentina's mining sector is poised for significant growth, with Mining Secretary Luis Lucero telling Reuters that the country's commodities exports are set to more than double to approximately US$10 billion by 2027.
Recent changes under newly elected President Javier Milei have fueled anticipation among miners and investors alike, fostering optimism about Argentina's future as a contributor to the critical metals industry.
Argentina, which is already the fourth largest producer of lithium globally, is positioning itself as a key player in the global supply chain for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and renewable energy infrastructure.
Milei's pro-business stance has helped bolster the reputation of Argentina's mining sector, although its mineral potential is no secret. The nation's resource industry is largely governed by the Mining Investment Law of 1993, which offers a 30 year period of fiscal stability and caps royalties at 3 percent, lower than Chile's 40 percent progressive royalties.
This allows mining companies to retain a larger share of their profits. Additionally, Argentina permits private ownership and exploration of lithium resources, unlike its neighbors Chile and Bolivia, where state control is more pronounced.
The Milei administration has implemented measures to support this foundation. Called "RIGI" after a Spanish acronym, the measures offer tax breaks and improved access to foreign currency for large projects.
Argentina's focus on lithium, a key component in EV batteries, has also been a strategic move. According to Lucero, the country is aiming to increase its annual lithium carbonate equivalent capacity from just under 140,000 metric tons currently to 200,000 metric tons by 2026, with potential to reach 250,000 metric tons in subsequent years.
This would bring Argentina closer to overtaking Chile as the second largest lithium producer in the world.
In addition to lithium, Argentina is making a concerted effort to boost its production of copper, another key metal for the energy transition. The country is targeting major international players such as BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP), Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) and First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF).
Rob McEwen, CEO of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), described Argentina as a “sleeping beauty” in a June interview with the Investing News Network, saying it is a "beautiful country" that is rich in natural resources, but has been hampered by restrictive policies. He added that Milei is the "prince" that has come along to wake the country up.
“We did a rough calculation just on our copper projects, and if they do what they're talking about, you could conceivably see an improvement in the net present value of the project of a billion dollars,” McEwen said.
Michael Meding, McEwen Copper's vice president and general manager, added in the same interview that the mining industry will serve as a “building block” for the Argentinian economy for the future.
“If you take the five projects that are the most advanced in terms of copper, they could be about 20 percent of what Argentina exports at the moment in the agricultural sector, which is the engine for Argentina's progress,” he added.
Despite the positive outlook, challenges remain. The country’s economic crisis, characterized by annual inflation above 200 percent and stringent capital controls, poses significant obstacles to sustained growth.
Market participants are waiting with anticipation to see how fruitful Milei's actions may be.
"Argentina has an important window of opportunity with lithium and copper to be a supplier in the international trade of these metals," Lucero emphasized to Reuters.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Replacement ASX Prospectus
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) ("the Company"), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, refers to its previous announcement dated 13 August 2024, in respect of its application to dual-list on the Australian Securities Exchange (" ASX").
Following review of its prospectus dated 13 August 2024 ("Prospectus") by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC"), the Company has issued a replacement prospectus ("Replacement Prospectus") to clarify the scalability and global usage of Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and the Company's reliance on renewable energy and potential exposure to fossil fuels. The Replacement Prospectus also contains additional information on the Chilean national electricity grid's existing high renewable energy mix. The Company plans where possible to include renewable energy sources to power operations in line with its objective of promoting sustainable lithium production.
The Replacement Prospectus is on materially similar terms as the Prospectus, with no changes to the terms of the offers contemplated under the Prospectus.
The Company does not anticipate that the lodgement of the Replacement Prospectus will impact the timing of its admission to ASX and admission is expected to occur on or around 24 September 2024.
Investors looking to participate in the offers under the Replacement Prospectus can do so by contacting their broker, or if you are a member of the Australian public, by following the instructions at https://www.computersharecas.com.au/ctloffer. Further information about how to apply and a copy of the Replacement Prospectus can be found here: https://ctlithium.com/investors/asx-listing/. CleanTech Lithium recommends that investors read the Replacement Prospectus in full.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and holds licences in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
