Citi Announces Increasing the Waterfall Cap and Pricing Terms of Offers to Purchase Three Series of Outstanding Citigroup Inc. Notes

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (" CGMI "), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Citigroup Inc. (" Citigroup "), today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced offers, which commenced on April 22, 2026, to purchase for cash the three series of Citigroup notes set forth in the table below (collectively, the " Notes " and each a " series " of Notes), using a "waterfall" methodology under which CGMI will accept Notes in the order of their respective Acceptance Priority Levels specified in the table below, subject to a $1,285,000,000 amended cap on the aggregate Total Consideration (as defined below) and Tender Offer Consideration (as defined in the offer to purchase, dated April 22, 2026 (the " Offer to Purchase ," as may be amended or supplemented from time to time) that CGMI will be obligated to pay (the " Waterfall Cap "). Each offer to purchase a series of Notes is referred to as an " Offer " and all such offers are referred to collectively as the " Offers ." In connection therewith, CGMI further announced that it is amending the Offers to increase the Waterfall Cap from the previously announced amount of $1,250,000,000 to $1,285,000,000. Except for the increase in the Waterfall Cap as described in this press release, no other terms of the Offers have changed. The Notes had an aggregate principal amount outstanding of approximately $4,750,000,000 as of April 21, 2026.

Acceptance
Priority
Level

Title of
Security

CUSIP / ISIN

Exchange
Listing

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Reference
U.S.
Treasury
Security

Bloomberg
Reference

Reference
Yield

Fixed
Spread
(basis
points)

Total
Consideration 1, 2

1

4.650% Notes due 2048

172967MD0 /
US172967MD09

None

$2,500,000,000

4.625% UST due Feb 15, 2046

FIT1

5.586%

+65

$881.68

2

4.281% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due 2048

172967LJ8 /
US172967LJ87

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

$1,000,000,000

4.625% UST due Feb 15, 2046

FIT1

5.586%

+65

$840.00

3

2.904% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes due 2042

172967NF4 /
US172967NF48

None

$1,250,000,000

4.625% UST due Feb 15, 2046

FIT1

5.386%

+45

$741.60

(1)

Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase

(2)

The Total Consideration includes the early tender premium of $50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.

The Offers are being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase which sets forth in more detail the terms and conditions of the Offers. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 5, 2026 (the " Withdrawal Date ") having a higher Acceptance Priority Level (as shown in the table above, with 1 being the highest) will be accepted for purchase before any tendered Notes having a lower Acceptance Priority Level (with 3 being the lowest). Because the aggregate principal amount of validly tendered Notes with Acceptance Priority Level 3 would cause the amended Waterfall Cap to be exceeded, such Notes will be accepted on a pro rata basis up to the amended Waterfall Cap, using a proration factor of approximately 19.7% ($146,852,000 aggregate principal amount to be accepted). All Notes with Acceptance Priority Level 3 not accepted for purchase as a result of proration will be rejected from the Offers and returned to the tendering holder.

Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, holders of Notes who validly tendered on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 5, 2026 (the " Early Tender Date ") and did not validly withdraw their Notes before the Withdrawal Date and whose Notes were accepted for purchase shall be entitled to receive the total consideration per $1,000 principal amount of Notes calculated in the manner set forth in the Offer to Purchase (the " Total Consideration "). The Reference Yields listed in the table above were determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on May 6, 2026 (the " Reference Yield Determination Date "). The Total Consideration includes an early tender premium of $50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by such holders and accepted for purchase (the " Early Tender Premium ").

CGMI's obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for the Notes validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offers is subject to the satisfaction or waiver, in CGMI's discretion, of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase.

Payment for Notes purchased will include accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date applicable to the relevant series of Notes up to, but not including, the settlement date for Notes accepted for purchase. The settlement date for Notes accepted for purchase in connection with the Early Tender Date is expected to be May 11, 2026 (the " Early Settlement Date "). The Withdrawal Date for the Offers has now passed. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined by CGMI).

Although the Offers are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 20, 2026 (the " Expiration Date "), because holders of Notes subject to the Offers validly tendered and did not validly withdraw Notes before the Withdrawal Date for which the aggregate principal amounts exceeded the amended Waterfall Cap, holders who validly tender Notes following the Early Tender Date will not have any of their Notes accepted for purchase.

Global Bondholder Services Corporation has been retained to serve as the depositary and information agent with respect to the Notes.

For additional information regarding the terms of the Offers, please contact CGMI at either (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and questions regarding the tender of Notes may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (855) 654-2014 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect).

None of CGMI, CGMI's board of directors, Citigroup, Citigroup's board of directors, the depositary or the information agent makes any recommendation as to whether any holder of the Notes should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the principal amount of the Notes.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to buy any of the Notes, and is not a solicitation for acceptance of any of the Offers. CGMI is making the Offers only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase. The Offers are not being made to (nor will tenders of Notes be accepted from or on behalf of) holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase.

United Kingdom. The communication of the Offer to Purchase and any such related documents and/or materials related to the Offers are directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the " Order ") or (iii) are high net worth entities, and other persons to whom such documents and materials may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as " relevant persons "). Any investment or investment activity to which the Offer to Purchase relates will only be available to, and engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on the Offer to Purchase or any of its contents.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Certain statements in this release, including without limitation the anticipated consummation and successful completion of the Offers (including the satisfaction of the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase), the possible amendment, extension or abandonment of one or more of the Offers, and Citigroup's successful execution of its liability management strategy, are " forward-looking statements " within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including without limitation (i) the level of participation in the Offers and (ii) the precautionary statements included in this release and those contained in Citigroup's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the factors and uncertainties summarized under "Forward‑Looking Statements" in Citigroup's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 10-K") and the factors listed and described under "Risk Factors" in Citigroup's 2025 10-K. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Citigroup speak only as to the date they are made, and Citigroup does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contact:
Danielle Romero Apsilos
danielle.romeroapsilos@citi.com

Fixed Income Investor Contact:
Peter Demoise
investorrelations@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Citigroupnyse:cfintech investing
C
The Conversation (0)
Analyst Note: Positive PEA Delivered - Rua Gold's Auld Creek Enters PFS Workstream Under New Zealand Fast-Track Approvals

Analyst Note: Positive PEA Delivered - Rua Gold's Auld Creek Enters PFS Workstream Under New Zealand Fast-Track Approvals

After-Tax NPV5% of US$42M and 17% IRR at base case; US$113M and 36% IRR at spot gold. PEA effective April 25, 2026. PFS targeted Q4 2026. CEO signals the project is well-positioned to leverage New Zealand's Fast-Track Approvals permitting process. CanadaNewsGroup.com News Commentary — Rua Gold... Keep Reading...
Analyst Note: Positive PEA Delivered - Rua Gold's Auld Creek Enters PFS Workstream Under New Zealand Fast-Track Approvals

Analyst Note: Positive PEA Delivered - Rua Gold's Auld Creek Enters PFS Workstream Under New Zealand Fast-Track Approvals

After-Tax NPV5% of US$42M and 17% IRR at base case; US$113M and 36% IRR at spot gold. PEA effective April 25, 2026. PFS targeted Q4 2026. CEO signals the project is well-positioned to leverage New Zealand's Fast-Track Approvals permitting process. CanadaNewsGroup.com News Commentary — Rua Gold... Keep Reading...
A Fully Funded Junior in the Middle of a Q2 Catalyst Window: NevGold Heads Into Maiden Antimony-Gold MRE With C$42.2M in the Treasury

A Fully Funded Junior in the Middle of a Q2 Catalyst Window: NevGold Heads Into Maiden Antimony-Gold MRE With C$42.2M in the Treasury

Baystreet.ca News Commentary Issued on behalf of Nevgold Corp.Nevgold Corp. (TSX-V: NAU | OTCQX: NAUFF | FRA: 5E50) closes one of the most catalyst-dense six-week stretches in its corporate history — upsized brokered financing, 1.11% antimony drill hits, up to 99% gold recovery metallurgy, and a... Keep Reading...
Tectonic Metals (TSXV:TECT)

Tectonic Metals Launches 40,000 Metre, Five-Rig Drill Program to Advance High-Grade Gold Discoveries and Deliver Maiden Resource at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Backed by a C$100M treasury, Tectonic deploys a five drill rig campaign to execute on four pillars of value creation: expansion and growth drilling, maiden resource definition, discovery drilling at district-scale targets and advanced project de-risking VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6,... Keep Reading...
Precipitate Provides Update on Recent Dominican Republic Government Statement; Drilling Continues at Pueblo Grande Project

Precipitate Provides Update on Recent Dominican Republic Government Statement; Drilling Continues at Pueblo Grande Project

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG,OTC:PREIF) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") provides an update following a recent statement by the Dominican Republic's President, Luis Abinader regarding specific exploration and development activities in the Dominican Republic.On May 4, 2026,... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

InMed Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Related News

energy investing

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

precious metals investing

White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

precious metals investing

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

gold investing

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook: World Edition

iron investing

Robust Project Economics Confirmed Following Completion of DRI Process Plant Costing

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook