Circle Launches AI Infrastructure to Power the Agentic Economy

Unveils first products in Circle Agent Stack to extend open infrastructure for the machine economy

Circle Internet Group, Inc. today announced the launch of Circle Agent Stack , a new set of services and tools designed for the agentic economy, including products that help enable agents as autonomous economic actors. Initial products in Circle Agent Stack include Circle CLI (Command Line Interface) , Agent Wallets, Agent Marketplace, and Nanopayments powered by Circle Gateway. Together, these products and capabilities help developers and self-running AI agents to build systems where agents can hold assets, discover services, and transact programmatically with USDC across supported blockchains and payment protocols. These new products are immediately available at http://agents.circle.com .

As AI agents play a more active role in economic activity, developers and autonomous agents need financial infrastructure built for machine-speed, extreme cost-efficiency and global availability and interoperability, something that is only possible with stablecoins and onchain infrastructure. Circle Agent Stack provides open, composable building blocks that helps both developers and autonomous AI agents to hold assets, discover services, and transact programmatically within defined permissions, spending controls, and other guardrails.

"Financial infrastructure has historically been built for people, with manual onboarding, approvals, and payment flows that were never designed for software acting on its own," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle . "We believe the next phase of the global economy will be increasingly AI and agent-driven. The launch of Circle Agent Stack is exciting as it's the first full suite of services we're launching where AI agents themselves are the customers, not just developers and enterprises."

Today, the initial rollout of Circle Agent Stack includes:

  • Circle CLI , a command interface that lets developers and AI agents build applications on top of Circle's entire platform suite, with a deep focus on wallets, payments, and policy management for agents.
  • Nanopayments powered by Circle Gateway , a new protocol that enables gas-free USDC transfers as small as $0.000001 at machine-speed and scale , designed for high-frequency, sub-cent, machine-to-machine payment flows.
  • Agent Wallets , permissionless, policy-controlled wallets optimized for agents to hold, send, and manage funds autonomously within predefined guardrails. Agents can sign-up and begin using these immediately.
  • Agent Marketplace , a curated directory of agentic services that both humans and AI agents can browse, evaluate and integrate with, enabling agents to discover and pay for services programmatically.

Together with Circle Skills , these products extend Circle's developer platform with the interface, tools and payment rails needed to support more autonomous participation in the emerging agentic economy.

"USDC is uniquely well-suited for the agentic economy because it is internet-native, programmable, and always available," said Nikhil Chandhok, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Circle . "By combining trusted digital dollars with programmable wallets, service discovery, machine-readable controls, and payment infrastructure built for software, we're helping developers build systems where agents can transact as seamlessly as software communicates."

Learn more about these products here .

About Circle

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

Media Contact
press@circle.com

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