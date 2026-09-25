Circle Announces CFO Transition Plan

Jeremy Fox-Geen to step down as Chief Financial Officer and will support a smooth transition; Company has commenced the search for a successor

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) today announced that Jeremy Fox-Geen intends to step down as Chief Financial Officer after more than five years in the role. To assist with a smooth transition, he will continue as Chief Financial Officer through the end of December 2026, unless a successor is appointed sooner.

The company has commenced a search for Circle's next Chief Financial Officer with the assistance of a leading executive search firm.

Since joining Circle in May 2021, Mr. Fox-Geen has played key roles in Circle's growth and success, including building Circle's strong financial organization, navigating a successful $1.2 billion initial public offering, and contributing to Circle's more than five years of strong growth.

"Jeremy has played a key role in building Circle into the company it is today," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He brought strategic insight, financial leadership, and operating discipline through periods of both market turmoil and tremendous growth. We are grateful for all he has done for Circle. We wish him the best."

"Serving as Circle's Chief Financial Officer has been the highlight of my professional career," said Mr. Fox-Geen. "It has been a privilege to work at a company that combines a compelling mission with an unmatched market opportunity and an extraordinarily talented team. I am proud of what we have built together. Having achieved many milestones, it is now the right time for me to step down and take a break before my next chapter. I have the greatest of confidence in the company's future, and I look forward to watching the team's continued success."

About Circle Internet Group (Circle)

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

Circle Press Contact:
press@circle.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

crclnyse:crclblockchain investing
CRCL
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce the final assay results from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. The initial campaign... Keep Reading...
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from the first drill hole of the recently completed, Phase 1 drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-001... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the results of its initial induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey that consisted of 10 line-km using a 2D pole-dipole electrode array over the Yuma King West and Yuma King Mine... Keep Reading...
Crypto Market Update: Federal Reserve Proposes Stablecoin Capital Rules

Crypto Market Update: Federal Reserve Proposes Stablecoin Capital Rules

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (September 25) as of 12 noon. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary August Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary August Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today provided its August 2026 portfolio update and estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV"). As at August 31, 2026, the Company reported an estimated NAV of $31.2 million, or approximately $0.82 per share.August Portfolio... Keep Reading...
Three American flags hang over a stone building with tall columns and arched windows.

SEC Opens Door to Tokenized Stock Trading With New Five-Year Exemption

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a conditional exemption on Thursday (September 17) that allows tokenized versions of US-listed stocks to trade on blockchain-based venues without those venues registering as national securities exchanges. The measure, dubbed the “Innovation... Keep Reading...
Stacks of 100-dollar bills under blue digital financial graphs and indicators, Text reads: 2.5%, 1.8%.

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan Lays Out 5 Forces That Will Drive Crypto’s Next Cycle

Bitwise Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan outlined what he believes will power a new bull cycle in crypto, one he said has the potential to be more durable than the boom-and-bust runs that preceded it.Bitwise, founded in 2017, is one of the larger crypto-focused asset... Keep Reading...
Dome of neoclassical building with arched windows and US flag flying in front.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Blocks CLARITY Act in Close Vote

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (September 16) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news... Keep Reading...
Gold stablecoin against stock ticker backdrop.

Crypto Market Update: Coinbase Partners with Moov on Stablecoins

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (September 14) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

Sirios Begins Drilling at the Aquilon Gold Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Successful close of Retail EO & Additional Placement

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Related News

gold investing

Generalist Money Could Be the Next Catalyst for Gold Stocks

gold investing

Grafton Options Chile Gold Projects from Newmont

copper investing

Michael Burry Ignores AI Buzz, Bets on Copper

energy investing

Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

precious metals investing

Sirios Begins Drilling at the Aquilon Gold Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

precious metals investing

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Arrow Minerals Jumps 77 Percent