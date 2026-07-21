Chris King: OTCQX, OTCQB, OTCID Explained: What Investors Need to Know

Chris King, senior vice president, corporate services, at OTC Markets Group, shares his takeaways on H1 trends in the mining sector.

He also breaks down how the OTC works, honing in on the exchange's different tiers and explaining when an OTC listing may make sense for a company.

Click here to register for the OTC's upcoming events.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.