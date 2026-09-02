China Gold International Resources to Join Hang Seng High Beta Index and Hang Seng SCHK Central SOEs Quality Index

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, September 2, 2026 TheNewswire - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be included as a constituent of the Hang Seng High Beta Index and the Hang Seng SCHK Central SOEs Quality Index. The relevant adjustment will be implemented after the market closes on Friday, September 4, 2026, and will take effect from Monday, September 7, 2026.
The Hang Seng High Beta Index ("HSHBI") aims to reflect the overall performance of Hong Kong-listed securities with the highest sensitivity to stock market movements. Composed of 40 large- and mid-cap listed companies with the highest sensitivity to market fluctuations, the index is weighted by beta coefficient with a cap on individual constituent weighting. The Hang Seng SCHK Central SOEs Quality Index ("HSSCCSQ") takes central state-owned enterprises as its stock selection universe and is designed to capture the Quality factor premium. It includes the top 40% of stocks in the central SOE universe ranked by quality score with weight tilting applied, and all constituents are tradable under the Southbound Stock Connect scheme.
The Company's simultaneous inclusion into the two Hang Seng thematic indices with differentiated positioning represents dual recognition from the international authoritative index compiler. On one hand, it indicates that the share price elasticity and market trading liquidity brought by the Company's strong performance growth in recent years have been widely recognized by the capital market; on the other hand, it demonstrates that the Company's standardized governance, stable profitability and dividend return capability as a central SOE listed platform meet the quality screening standards of professional institutions. The inclusion will help expand the Company's domestic and overseas investor coverage, improve share trading activity and capital market visibility, provide opportunities for the Company to enter the allocation pool of high-beta thematic funds and index tracking products, and further capture long-term capital inflows from Stock Connect funds, central SOE thematic allocation funds and other institutional investors, forming positive support for the Company's long-term development.
Mr. Chenguang Hou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are greatly honored that the Company has been included in the two Hang Seng thematic indices at the same time. This is not only a recognition of the Company's past operational results and growth potential by the capital market, but also reflects the market's sustained optimism towards the value of the non-ferrous mining sector and high-quality central SOE listed platforms.
The Company will continue to implement its core corporate strategy, steadily advance the two key projects including the Jiama Mine expansion project and the construction of Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine underground mining project. While maintaining steady performance growth, we will continuously improve corporate governance and shareholder return, creating long-term sustainable value for our shareholders."
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
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