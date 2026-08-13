China Gold International Resources Reports 2026 Second Quarter and First Half Results - A New Record High in Revenue and Net Profit

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, August 13, 2026 TheNewswire - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") reports financial and operational results for the three months ("Q2" or "second quarter") and six months ("first half" or "six months") ended June 30, 2026. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements, Notes to the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").
For detailed information, please read the Company's Financial Statements and MD&A which are available on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
2026 SECOND QUARTER OPERATION AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
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Revenue increased by 50% to US$461.0 million from US$307.3 million for the same period in 2025.
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Mine operating earnings of US$327.3 million, increased by US$167.9 million from mine operating earnings of US$159.4 million for the same period in 2025.
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Net profit of US$275.8 million increased by US$159.5 million from US$116.3 million for the same period in 2025.
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Cash flow from operation of US$286.5 million, increased from US$191.3 million for the same period in 2025.
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Total gold production decreased by 14% to 37,498 ounces from 43,403 ounces for the same period in 2025.
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Total copper production was 41.1 million pounds (approximately 18,641 tonnes) a slight increase from 39.7 million pounds (approximately 18,013 tonnes) for the same period in 2025.
2026 FIRST HALF OPERATION AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
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Revenue increased by 58% to US$914.2 million from US$580.4 million for the same period in 202
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Mine operating earnings of US$620.1 million, increased by US$343.0 million from US$277.1 million for the same period in 202
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Net profit of US$512.1 million increased by US$309.8 million from US$202.3 million for the same period in 202
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Cash flow from operation of US$555.2 million, increased from US$334.8 million for the same period in 2025.
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Total gold production decreased by 18% to 72,317 ounces from 88,200 ounces for the same period in 202
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Total copper production was 78.6 million pounds (approximately 35,671 tonnes) a slight increase from 77.0 million pounds (approximately 34,924 tonnes) for the same period in 202
The Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chenguang Hou, stated, "We delivered the strongest second-quarter and first-half performance in the Company's history, solidly validating our strategy and dedication. With disciplined execution and resource advantages, China Gold International Resources will generate new growth while maximizing long-term shareholder returns."
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
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