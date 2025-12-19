Chesapeake Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG,OTC:CHPGF) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 69,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.84 per share for a five-year term expiring December 19, 2030. The stock options were granted to officers of the Company. The options will vest and be exercisable immediately.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp's flagship asset is the Metates Project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas1 with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I" dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 22, 2023.

For Further Information:

For more information on Chesapeake, its Metates and Lucy Projects or proprietary oxidative leach technology, please visit our website at www.chesapeakegold.com or contact Jean-Paul Tsotsos at invest@chesapeakegold.com or +1 778 731 1362.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 Mexico's biggest undeveloped gold deposits. Bnamericas. Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278747

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Chesapeake Gold Corp.CKG:CCTSXV:CKGGold Investing
CKG:CC
The Conversation (0)

Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, B.C. December 19, 2025 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused... Keep Reading...
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Taruga Minerals Climbs on Acquisition of Gold-Copper Projects

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Many of this week's top stocks jumped on news of project acquisitions. Gold companies remained in the spotlight this week as precious... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver in 2026, Plus 9 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his thoughts on silver's price breakout, as well as potential triggers for gold's next move up. He also discusses stocks he's watching in sectors like gold, silver and "special situations."Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Completes Flow-Through Financing

iMetal Resources Completes Flow-Through Financing

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company) announces that has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 4,160,777 FT Units, at a... Keep Reading...
West Africa, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Cote d'ivoire, Ghana, Liberia and Benin on wooden world map.

Inside West Africa’s Expanding Gold Exploration and Investment Landscape

Faced with declining reserves in mature mining jurisdictions, gold producers and explorers are shifting their attention toward regions offering scale, geological upside and room for new discoveries. West Africa is increasingly filling that role. Stretching from Senegal to Ghana, the region has... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

Related News

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Pacific Empire Metals Gains 200 Percent on Drill Results

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Platinum Investing

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends for Platinum in 2026

Palladium Investing

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends for Palladium in 2026

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

Silver Outlook: World Edition