Chesapeake Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG,OTC:CHPGF) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options to Mr. Rajesh Vyas in relation to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer (previously announced by news release dated January 2, 2026) under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.24 per share for a five-year term expiring January 5, 2031. The options will vest and be exercisable on the basis of 25% annually, commencing January 5, 2027, the first anniversary of the date of the grant.

For Further Information:

For more information on Chesapeake, its Metates and Lucy Projects or proprietary oxidative leach technology, please visit our website at www.chesapeakegold.com or contact Jean-Paul Tsotsos at invest@chesapeakegold.com or +1 778 731 1362.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp's flagship asset is the Metates Project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas1 with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I" dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 22, 2023.

1 Mexico's biggest undeveloped gold deposits. Bnamericas. Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279437

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Chesapeake Gold Corp.CKG:CCTSXV:CKGGold Investing
CKG:CC
The Conversation (0)

Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Closeup of fibrous mineral with dark needle-like crystals radiating outward.

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals

Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony. With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony... Keep Reading...
The super pit, or Fimiston open pit.

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...
Sandymount, Otago Peninsula, Dunedin, South Island, New Zealand.

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Despite its rich mining legacy, New Zealand remains one of the most underexplored frontiers for gold in the developed world. Now, with advanced exploration tools and a new generation of explorers, the country is emerging as a hotbed of untapped investment opportunity.Modern exploration... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Keep Reading...
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

Earthwise Minerals Extends Option at The Iron Range Gold Project, British Columbia

Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

Precious Metals Investing

Earthwise Minerals Extends Option at The Iron Range Gold Project, British Columbia

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends for Zinc in 2026

Silver Investing

9 Experts Share Highest-Conviction Sectors for 2026

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports Best Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Tech Investing

Westport Announces Board of Directors Update