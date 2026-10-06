ChatIQ Leads S&P Global's Latest Capital IQ Pro Update with Expanded AI-Powered Research Capabilities

New platform capabilities bring AI deeper into research and modeling workflows while expanding analytics across valuation, credit and global markets.
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the latest updates to S&P Capital IQ Pro, led by an expanded ChatIQ experience that brings conversational AI deeper into the platform. The enhanced ChatIQ helps financial professionals ask natural-language questions and quickly access S&P Global data and insights in one place.
ChatIQ brings multi-source analysis, screening and charting into a single conversational experience. Users can ask questions across company, market, credit and economic data, alongside financial documents, news and research, helping them spend less time moving between tools and more time analyzing reliable information.
"S&P Global continues to evolve around the ways clients research, analyze and collaborate," said Whit McGraw, Head of Platforms at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "With the expanded ChatIQ experience, we are making AI a more natural part of the Capital IQ Pro workflow by combining conversational access with the depth, quality and transparency clients expect from S&P Global."
Key Capital IQ Pro Updates
The latest Capital IQ Pro release brings AI-powered research, modeling and presentation tools together with expanded data and analytics across valuation, private markets, fixed income, credit and broader market use cases.
- AI-powered workflows: ChatIQ Spreadsheets introduces an AI-powered Excel modeling assistant for model building, review and analysis with refreshable Capital IQ Pro formulas, while ChatIQ Presentations, now available in Labs, helps users create data-driven PowerPoint slides using Capital IQ Pro data.
- Valuation and financial analysis: New Discounted Cash Flow analysis, customizable Total Enterprise Value calculations, point-in-time trading comparables and improved export capabilities support more flexible company valuation workflows.
- Private markets: A new custom benchmarking tool from With Intelligence helps users create tailored private market benchmarks and compare fund performance using key metrics.
- Fixed income: Integration of Markit's Global Sector Curves and a new Rate Profile page provide deeper visibility into global bond markets, pricing trends and tenor-level analysis.
- Credit analysis: Redesigned RatingsDirect corporate and sector profiles, expanded insurance analytics and Credit Memo Builder enhancements improve access to relevant credit information, source transparency and consistency across the credit review process.
- Data coverage: Additional enhancements across banking, energy, insurance, macroeconomic data, private companies, sustainability, news and alerts expand the platform's content coverage and usability.
- Portfolio insights: AI-powered Portfolio Insights, now in beta, helps users identify drivers of portfolio return and connect performance with relevant market developments, news, events and earnings context.
The updates are part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's broader strategy for Capital IQ Pro, which brings together reliable data, AI-powered tools and connected experiences to support financial professionals across research, analysis and decision-making and help them uncover value across global markets.
For more information on S&P Capital IQ Pro, please see here.
To learn more about Artificial Intelligence at S&P Global, please visit here.
Media Contacts:
Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com
Florence Bogitsh
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 646 460-7204
florence.bogitsh@spglobal.com
press.mi@spglobal.com
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.
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SOURCE S&P Global