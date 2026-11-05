Chase Travel Unveils 27 Trips to Take in 2027 and Previews Expanded Luxury Vacation Homes Offering

Chase Travel is expanding The Edit to include more than 10,000 highly curated vacation homes, giving Sapphire Reserve, Sapphire Reserve for Business and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardmembers more ways to use their annual credit towards The Edit and enjoy premium benefits.
Annual list spotlights rising destinations alongside new consumer insights on group trips, fraud concerns, travel rewards and "craftcations."
Chase Travel today released its annual 27 Trips to Take in 2027 , a curated collection of destinations set to define travel in the year ahead. Selected by Chase Travel's editors using firsthand reporting and proprietary booking data, the list spotlights the places to watch in 2027. Also to come in 2027, Chase Travel is offering an early look at its expansion of The Edit , a handpicked collection of hotels, resorts, and now, homes.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, The Edit will expand to 10,000+ curated vacation homes alongside 1,500+ luxury hotels and resorts, where Sapphire Reserve, Sapphire Reserve for Business and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardmembers can use their annual credit towards The Edit and receive The Edit benefits. Sapphire Reserve and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardmembers can unlock up to $500 in annual statement credits for The Edit, and starting January 1, 2027, Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmembers can receive up to $1,000 in annual statement credits, with a maximum of $250 per stay, available throughout the calendar year. When booking a vacation home through The Edit, eligible cardmembers can enjoy a $150 in-stay credit for offering services like massages, private chef, airport pick-up, and more, and enjoy early check-in and late checkout when available. 1
Vacation homes in The Edit are curated by Plum Guide using 150+ comfort, design, and location criteria to deliver the quality and experience cardmembers expect from The Edit. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers also have exclusive access to Reserve Travel Designers, who are specially trained to support vacation homes in The Edit, from matching cardmembers with the right home to providing personalized concierge service before, during and after their stay. The collection of homes pairs thoughtful curation with premium benefits and rewards, the flexibility to use Ultimate Rewards points and the convenience of booking directly through Chase Travel. Freedom, Chase Ink and Sapphire Preferred cardmembers also have access to book hundreds of thousands of vacation homes through Chase Travel.
"With travel bookings up 14% year over year 2 , early signs at Chase Travel show that travel demand remains resilient heading into 2027. From inspiring cardmembers with our 27 Trips list to expanding The Edit with more than 10,000 highly curated vacation homes, we're making it easier to discover and book meaningful trips, with more choice, premium benefits and the flexibility to use Ultimate Rewards points, all through Chase Travel," said Jason Wynn, CEO of Chase Travel.
Chase Travel's 27 Trips to Take in 2027
The 2027 list includes emerging food cities, far-flung outdoor escapes and lesser-known corners of the United States, each with a reason to start planning now:
- New Hotels Driving Destinations: Montreal, Quebec; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Shenzhen, China; Guatemala; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- New Routes, New Reasons to Go: Costa Smeralda, Italy; Hokkaido, Japan; Malta; Zipolite, Mexico; Antigua; Arusha, Tanzania.
- Familiar Favorites, Fresh Reasons: San Francisco, California; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Huntsville, Alabama
- Food and Wine Are the Main Event: George Town, Malaysia; Victoria, British Columbia; Burgundy, France; Kakheti, Georgia; Alentejo, Portugal; Providence, Rhode Island.
- The Great Outdoors: Alaskan Coast; Madhya Pradesh, India; Zambezi Region, Namibia; Hiiumaa Island, Estonia; White Mountains, New Hampshire; Front Range, Colorado.
To explore the full list and start planning, visit chase.com/2027trips. Chase cardmembers can also browse Points Boost offers on destinations from the 27 Trips list on Chase Travel.
Chase Travel's Top Trends of 2027
Alongside its destination picks, a new Chase Travel survey of more than 4,000 U.S. travelers shows how they are rethinking the way they plan, pay for and experience their vacations.
The group trip is here to stay, if everyone can pick a date.
- Celebration travel is no longer a passing trend: 73% of respondents have taken a group trip tied to a milestone or special occasion. 3
- The biggest challenge for group travel is finding dates that work for everyone (44%), followed by agreeing on the destination or activities (35%).
- Vacation home rentals are becoming the go-to choice for group travel – interest is particularly strong among younger travelers, with 74% of Gen Z and Millennials saying they're interested in staying in a vacation home rental in the future. 4
- Getting everyone to respond is the most commonly cited source of group-chat chaos (18%), narrowly ahead of agreeing on dates. 3
- Most travelers prefer to keep the group intimate: 77% favor trips of two to five people, while 15% prefer six or more.
Travelers are planning entire trips around their points.
- For 48% of travelers, travel is a primary way to redeem rewards. Half say rewards help them travel more often (50%) or upgrade their experience (50%), and 49% use rewards to reduce travel costs.
- Rewards influence the hotel travelers choose (51%), the airline they book (50%) and their cabin or room type (41%). For 28%, rewards have influenced whether they take a trip at all.
- When offered an upgrade, 71% would choose a better hotel room or suite, compared with 29% who would choose a flight-cabin upgrade.
- When prices rise, 57% prefer to use saved points to lower the cost of a trip rather than pay cash and continue accumulating rewards.
Fraud anxiety is changing travel behavior.
- Nearly seven in 10 travelers (69%) are at least somewhat concerned about being scammed while planning or taking a trip.
- 58% say scam concerns have influenced their travel decisions, including 22% who say they frequently impact their decisions.
- Nearly two-thirds (63%) would pay more for a booking that offered greater protection against scams or fraud.
- Payment security is the leading concern, cited by 52% of travelers, followed by public Wi-Fi, online bookings and vacation rentals.
"Craftcations" turn learning into the souvenir.
- Nearly seven in 10 travelers (69%) are interested in travel centered on learning or building a skill.
- Given extra money to spend on a trip, 78% would choose an activity, special meal or learning experience, compared with 17% who would buy a physical souvenir.
- Food leads the movement: cooking and baking classes are both the learning experiences travelers are most likely to have tried (37%) and the ones most likely to influence destination choice (40%). Active skills and certifications follow at 31%, with local drink-making experiences at 30%.
With 68% of travelers saying cruises from luxury hotel brands would increase their interest in cruising, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can explore Voyages by Chase Travel for eligible perks, including onboard credits, select excursions and upgrades. Eligible cardmembers can also book flights, hotels, rental cars and local activities while earning and redeeming Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Ultimate Rewards points do not expire as long as accounts are open, and there are no blackout dates or travel restrictions when booking through Chase Travel.
For more information on the Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Reserve for Business cards, visit chase.com/ReserveIt.
Footnotes
1 The Edit benefits for vacation homes require a four-night minimum stay. Some benefits are subject to availability and vary by property. The annual credit for stays with The Edit requires a prepaid stay of at least two nights.
2 Booking data reflects Chase Travel bookings made between Jan. 1 and Sept 30, 2026, for any travel date, compared with the same period in 2025.
3 The Chase Travel survey was conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 8 2026, among 4,082 U.S. respondents age 18 and older who identify as travelers and diners. Results have a margin of error plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.
4 The Chase Travel survey was conducted in January 2026 among 4076 U.S. respondents age 18 and older who identify as travelers and diners. Results have a margin of error plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.
About Chase
Chase is the consumer and small business brand of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5.1 trillion and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 88 million consumers and 7.8 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,300 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
About Chase Travel Group
Chase Travel Group is a global, full service travel provider within JPMorganChase. It delivers a wide range of services, including personalized travel planning and management, leisure and business bookings, B2B travel solutions, event services, and corporate travel consulting. The portfolio includes Chase Travel, VWT by Chase Travel, FROSCH by Chase Travel, and Chase Travel Corporate Solutions. Together, these brands combine advanced technology with high touch service to provide seamless, end to end travel experiences.
About Plum Guide
Plum Guide brings a discerning eye and a healthy intolerance for mediocrity to the vacation rental market. Every home is meticulously vetted by experts, with only the top 3% in each destination making the cut.
Its signature Home Truths offer an honest opinion of each home, so guests know what to expect before they book. A dedicated Matchmaking team helps guests find the right home, while an in-house care team provides attentive support seven days a week. With a Trustpilot score of 4.5 out of 5, Plum Guide holds its service to the same standards as its homes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105070160/en/
Media Contact
Isabella Persico
isabella.persico@chase.com