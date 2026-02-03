Chase and Disney Launch the Disney® Inspire Visa® Card Featuring Exclusive Benefits for Cardmembers

Launch offer includes a $300 Disney Gift Card eGift for new Cardmembers upon approval and a $300 statement credit after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
Cardmembers earn Disney Rewards Dollars on all card purchases, with additional earn on most U.S. Disney locations and Disney streaming purchases, as well as at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants
Chase and Disney today announced the launch of the Disney ® Inspire Visa ® Card ($149 Annual Fee), expanding the current lineup of Disney ® Visa ® and Disney ® Premier Visa ® Cards. Together, Chase and Disney provide Cardmembers with exclusive benefits and rewards that elevate their Disney experiences.
The Disney Inspire Visa Card unlocks value and rewards for Cardmembers with:
- Exclusive annual benefits:
- 200 Disney Rewards Dollars after spending $2,000 per anniversary year on U.S. Disney Resort stays and Disney Cruise Line bookings
- $100 statement credit after spending $200 per anniversary year on U.S. Disney Theme Park Tickets
- Up to $120 annual credit on Disney+, Hulu, and Plus.ESPN.com purchases
- Ways to earn Disney Rewards Dollars:
- 10% at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, and Plus.ESPN.com
- 3% at most other U.S. Disney locations and gas stations
- 2% at grocery stores and restaurants
- 1% on all other card purchases
Cardmembers can turn everyday purchases into lasting memories by earning Disney Rewards Dollars to redeem toward Disney vacations and more:
- Disney Theme Park Tickets, resort stays, shopping, and dining in the U.S.
- Disney Cruise Line packages, onboard activities, and souvenirs
- Purchases at DisneyStore.com
- The latest Disney movies at AMC Theatres
- Airline purchases using Pay Yourself Back ® for statement credits
The launch offer includes a $300 Disney Gift Card eGift for new Cardmembers upon approval and a $300 statement credit after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Disney Inspire Visa Cardmembers can choose from five exclusive card designs, featuring beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse and Stitch. Cardmembers will also have the option to choose from 11 additional designs that are available to Disney Visa and Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers.
"We're proud to provide Disney fans with valuable rewards and benefits that enhance their experiences, whether they're streaming Disney content, visiting the parks, or planning future vacations," said Chris Cracchiolo, President of Co-Brand Credit Cards at Chase. "Our collaboration with Disney enables us to deliver meaningful solutions and added value to our Cardmembers, and we appreciate the opportunity to work alongside such an iconic company."
"We're thrilled to debut the Disney Inspire Visa Card so Cardmembers can create even more magical Disney memories," said Cathy Cline, Senior Vice President of Corporate Alliances and Consumer Financial Services at The Walt Disney Company. "From exclusive card designs, to more ways to earn Disney Rewards Dollars, this card is sure to be a Disney fan's go-to card in their wallet."
Additional Disney Inspire Visa Cardmember benefits include:
- 0% promotional APR for 6 months on select Disney vacation packages
- 10% off select purchases at DisneyStore.com
- Cardmember-exclusive character photo opportunities at the Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort
- 10% off select merchandise purchases at select locations at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort
- 10% off select dining locations most days at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort
- 15% off the non-discounted price of select guided tours at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort
- 10% off the non-discounted price of select recreation experiences at Walt Disney World ® Resort
- Savings aboard Disney Cruise Line for select onboard purchases
- Pay Yourself Back ® to redeem Disney Rewards Dollars for a statement credit on qualifying Disney and airline purchases
- No foreign transaction fees
For more information about the new Disney Inspire Visa Card and to apply, please visit Disneyrewards.com/Inspire . Cards issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change. Terms apply.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $4.4 trillion and $362 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025. Chase serves more than 86 million consumers and 7.4 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.
About The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202370043/en/
For further information:
Chase:
Elizabeth Moriarty, Chase Communications
elizabeth.moriarty@chase.com
The Walt Disney Company:
Bruce Lam
Bruce.Lam@disney.com