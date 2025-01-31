Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, January 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce a 30-day extension, subject to Exchange approval, until March 5, 2025 for the private placement financing of a maximum of US$6 million unsecured convertible debt. The Company continues to receive significant interest in this raise, as seen in closing US$1.5M (CA$2.1M) on December 4, 2024. As such, while completing advanced discussions about the Company projects and future well perceived by actual interested investors, the Company decided to extend the timeline for interested parties.

The offering is an unsecured convertible note with a 36-month term at a 12% annual interest rate, led by its US banker, maturing in 2028 or convertible earlier .

Additionally, Charbone has received an additional 338,872$ from exercises of warrants as of January 30, 2025

Also, the Company has reserved March 28, 2025 for its 2023 Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders. Further details will be sent to the Company's shareholders as of February 6, 2025.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information on Charbone Hydrogen and its projects, please visit www.charbone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 31 janvier 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer une prolongation de 30 jours, sous réserve de l'approbation de la Bourse, jusqu'au 5 mars 2025 pour le financement par placement privé d'un maximum de 6 millions de dollars américains de dette convertible non garantie. La Société continue de susciter un intérêt important pour cette levée de fonds, comme en témoigne la clôture de 1,5 M$ US (2,1 M$ CA) le 4 décembre 2024. Ainsi, tout en achevant les discussions avancées sur les projets de la Société et son avenir bien perçu par les actuels investisseurs intéressés, la Société a décidé de prolonger le délai pour les parties intéressées.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Grid Interconnection Date Now Confirmed with Hydro-Quebec to Begin Green Hydrogen Production

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Grid Interconnection Date Now Confirmed with Hydro-Quebec to Begin Green Hydrogen Production

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - January 15, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from Hydro-Quebec that the Company's Sorel-Tracy flagship project will be officially connected to the grid on or before March 4 th 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce la date d'interconnexion au reseau qui est desormais confirmee avec Hydro-Quebec pour debuter la production d'hydrogene vert

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la date d'interconnexion au reseau qui est desormais confirmee avec Hydro-Quebec pour debuter la production d'hydrogene vert

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 15 janvier 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a reçu la confirmation d'Hydro-Québec que le projet phare de la Société à Sorel-Tracy sera officiellement connecté au réseau au plus tard le 4 mars 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard,Québec, le 31 décembre 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer une prolongation de 30 jours, sous réserve de l'approbation de la Bourse, jusqu'au 3 février 2025 pour le financement par placement privé d'un maximum de 6 millions de dollars américains de dette convertible non garantie. La Société continue de susciter un intérêt important pour cette levée de fonds, comme en témoigne la clôture de 1,5 M$ US (2,1 M$ CA) le 4 décembre 2024. À ce titre, et compte tenu de la p ériode des fêtes la Société a décidé de prolonger le délai pour les parties intéressées.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Completes Drilling 7-30 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-30 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed drilling its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 oil location at its Worsley Property in Northern Alberta 1,2 . The 7-30 well has now been cased for completion and testing. In addition to the targeted Leduc formation, the Company encountered multiple uphole, shallower zones with prospectivity for oil, natural gas and helium. These zones have been previously recognized and mapped on the Worsley land base. The drilling rig is now being mobilized to the 7-15 location to begin drilling over the next few days, barring any unforeseen delays. The Company will continue to provide regular updates on ongoing field activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

MEC Resources

Update for the Quarter ending 31 December 2024

MEC Resources Ltd (ASX: MMR, ACN 113 900 020) (“MEC” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report C Appendix 4C (“Quarterly Cashflow Report”) for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Dec24 Appendix 5B

Dec24 Appendix 5B

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Worker beside oil rig.

Trump Calls for Lower Oil Prices, Tariffs and Interest Rate Cuts in WEF Address

US President Donald Trump addressed world leaders and business executives at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, calling for Saudi Arabia and OPEC nations to lower oil prices.

Trump criticized the economic policies of the Biden administration, attributing recent challenges, including high deficits, to regulatory and fiscal decisions made during Joe Biden's term as president.

“Over the past four years, our government racked up $8 trillion in wasteful deficit spending and inflicted nation wrecking energy restrictions, crippling regulations and hidden taxes like never before,” Bloomberg quotes Trump as saying.

Keep reading...Show less

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australia Base Metals Outlook 2025

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 December 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

gold investing

December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

×