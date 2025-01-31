CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, January 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce a 30-day extension, subject to Exchange approval, until March 5, 2025 for the private placement financing of a maximum of US$6 million unsecured convertible debt. The Company continues to receive significant interest in this raise, as seen in closing US$1.5M (CA$2.1M) on December 4, 2024. As such, while completing advanced discussions about the Company projects and future well perceived by actual interested investors, the Company decided to extend the timeline for interested parties.
The offering is an unsecured convertible note with a 36-month term at a 12% annual interest rate, led by its US banker, maturing in 2028 or convertible earlier .
Additionally, Charbone has received an additional 338,872$ from exercises of warrants as of January 30, 2025
Also, the Company has reserved March 28, 2025 for its 2023 Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders. Further details will be sent to the Company's shareholders as of February 6, 2025.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information on Charbone Hydrogen and its projects, please visit www.charbone.com
