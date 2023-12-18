Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement


Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement financing (the "Offering") "), the Company closed a second tranche of the Offering for an amount of $248,377. Combined with the prior closing, the Company raised a total of $499,877 pursuant to the Offering.

Each Unit, at a price of $0.05 per Unit, is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). A total of 4,967,540 units were issued following the closing of the first tranche of the Offering.

The Units are being offered pursuant to the "accredited investor" and "minimum investment" exemptions set out in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions.

It is expected that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering to fund operations to pursue the Sorel-Tracy (Qc, Canada) project and prepare for a significant potential financing transaction.

The Company may close a third and final tranche of the Offering on or before December 22, 2023. The closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including all securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any other securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account of, or for the benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S of the 1933 Act), unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. The translated text of the press release should not be considered official in any way. The only authoritative version of the press release is that of the press release in its original language. The translation will always have to be compared with the source text, which will set a precedent.

In addition, the Company launched an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). During the term of the 14-month agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services. The cost of the campaign is $54,900. INN has also subscribed for 1,098,000 units of the Current Offering. No stock options are granted to INN and no other compensation is payable under its mandate.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone is a green hydrogen company based in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and scalable hydrogen production facilities. Charbone intends to produce green hydrogen molecules from reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a supplier of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.

About Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network

INN is a privately held company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent information and education to investors since 2007.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "plans," "likely," or similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect Charbone's management's respective expectations, estimates or projections regarding future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates believed by management to be reasonable as of the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to Charbone's business may affect forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration change statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; Actual results or events could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, Charbone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Benoit Veilleux

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Phone: +1 450 678-7171

Phone: +1 450 678-7171

Email: bv@charbone.com

Email: dg@charbone.com


Source

tsxv:chotc:chhyftsxv stockscleantech investingoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen Announces an Amendment to the Agreement with Northwoods Hydropower Inc. for the Acquisition of a Hydropower Plant in Shawano, Wisconsin


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and is proceeding with casing of the second joint well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 "), on lands near Mankota in Saskatchewan. NAH will complete, test and evaluate the well in the coming weeks to confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.

HEVI also confirms that the NAH farm-out well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 ") is scheduled to spud in early January, subject to surface conditions and rig availability. Test Well Area #1 is located on native prairie lands where regulatory requirements only allow drilling access when the ground is frozen, which had previously delayed the spud timing as announced November 21, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hyterra Ltd

Project Nemaha - Maiden Prospective Hydrogen + Helium Resource Assessment

HyTerra Ltd (ASX: HYT) (HyTerra or the Company) is pleased to advise that Sproule Incorporated ("Sproule") has completed an independent prospective source assessment of the Company's 100% owned and operated Nemaha Ridge leases in Kansas. Sproule's Independent Resource Report was completed after its extensive review of geophysical, geological and wells data in the area.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Logs 154 Metres of Net Pay

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Placement to Expand Daydream-2 Program

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received binding bids for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Havoc Services Pty Ltd Appointed as Advisors

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Services Agreement with Havoc Services Pty Ltd, an operating subsidiary of Havoc Partners LLP (Havoc) to provide corporate advisory and technical exploration services to assist GLV in developing its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) offshore oil and gas block in Peru (GLV 80% working interest).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

McDermitt Lithium Project Update

Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study

Large-Scale Magnetite Iron Opportunities Identified at Whaleshark

Related News

manganese investing

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

Lithium Investing

McDermitt Lithium Project Update

Lithium Investing

Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study

Copper Investing

Large-Scale Magnetite Iron Opportunities Identified at Whaleshark

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Maiden Ore Reserve Defined at Flagship Kachi Project

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study Results

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar

×