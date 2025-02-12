Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces New Board Director and Other Corporate Updates

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces New Board Director and Other Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, February 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Jean-Claude Gonneau as a new Board member of Charbone, who will be elected at the Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on March 28, 2025 .

Mr. Jean-Claude Gonneau is a seasoned executive and senior advisor with over 40 years of relevant experience. He has held key management and investment banking roles as the Founder and General Manager of Camden Associates, an award-winning investment banking boutique. Mr. Gonneau is a high-performing leader and a proven executive, specializing in developing and executing corporate and business development strategies in banking and investment banking, particularly in technology, Greentech, and biotech, as well as non-conventional energy and mining. He possesses extensive international experience, having worked at Duet Asset Management, SG Cowen, Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, First Boston Corporation, and BNP Paribas. Additionally, Mr. Gonneau is an excellent communicator with strong interpersonal and leadership skills. He has a successful track record in new business development, market development, strategic planning, fundraising, and executive marketing roles, and he has experience with start-ups, turnaround situations, and corporate strategy development.

Mr. Gonneau has also served as a board member for several publicly traded and private companies in Canada, the United States, and France.

As a seasoned senior executive and board member, Mr. Gonneau will provide exceptional complementary experience to the Board of CHARBONE.

Shares for Debts Issuance

CHARBONE is pleased to announce shares for debt settlements totaling $310,000 in management remuneration debts, including that of the Chief Executive Officer, through the issuance of 4,133,334 common shares at a deemed value of $0.075 per share .

To conserve its capital, the Corporation entered into debt settlement agreements with certain management members, including its Chief Executive Officer, to address remuneration debts. Any debt settlement will be formalized through an agreement and in accordance with Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation of the Exchange Corporate Finance Manual . The Shares for Debt are subject to acceptance by the Exchange and require disinterested shareholder approval, as the deemed value of the Common Shares to be issued exceeds $10,000 in aggregate per month. Any securities issued as part of a debt settlement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in Canada.

Update on the Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures

Following its news release dated June 10, 2024, announcing the agreement of principles to amend certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) originally issued in connection with a private placement totaling CA$1.2 million of 14% secured convertible debentures, and its release dated December 4, 2024, confirming that all requirements have been met, the Company is now pleased to announce receipt of the final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. It has amended and issued new Debentures as of January 29, 2024, for an aggregate amount of $1,346,366, which will expire on October 31, 2025, featuring an annual interest rate of 12% and a conversion price of $0.10 per Debenture Share. Before the amendment, the expiry date was on October 7, 2024, the annual interest rate at 14% and the conversion price at $0.40 per Debenture Share.

Following the Exchange's approval of the transaction, CHARBONE has issued 1,346,366 warrants to the Debenture holders. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.10 on or before October 31, 2025.

Grant of Common Share Purchase Options

CHARBONE is pleased to announce the grant of 5,200,000 common share purchase options of CHARBONE ( " Options " ) to directors and executives. These options are granted in accordance with the conditions of the CHARBONE stock option plan. Each Option allows its holder to purchase one common share of the Company for $0.15 per share for a period of two (2) years starting February 12, 2025.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information on Charbone Hydrogen and its projects, please visit www.charbone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHOil and Gas Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Charbone Hydrogene annonce un nouvel administrateur du conseil d'administration et autres mises a jour corporatives

Charbone Hydrogene annonce un nouvel administrateur du conseil d'administration et autres mises a jour corporatives

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 12 février 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureux d'annoncer la nomination de M. Jean-Claude Gonneau comme nouvel administrateur de Charbone, qui sera élu lors de l'assemblée générale annuelle et extraordinaire des actionnaires le 28 mars 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 31 janvier 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer une prolongation de 30 jours, sous réserve de l'approbation de la Bourse, jusqu'au 5 mars 2025 pour le financement par placement privé d'un maximum de 6 millions de dollars américains de dette convertible non garantie. La Société continue de susciter un intérêt important pour cette levée de fonds, comme en témoigne la clôture de 1,5 M$ US (2,1 M$ CA) le 4 décembre 2024. Ainsi, tout en achevant les discussions avancées sur les projets de la Société et son avenir bien perçu par les actuels investisseurs intéressés, la Société a décidé de prolonger le délai pour les parties intéressées.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, January 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce a 30-day extension, subject to Exchange approval, until March 5, 2025 for the private placement financing of a maximum of US$6 million unsecured convertible debt. The Company continues to receive significant interest in this raise, as seen in closing US$1.5M (CA$2.1M) on December 4, 2024. As such, while completing advanced discussions about the Company projects and future well perceived by actual interested investors, the Company decided to extend the timeline for interested parties.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Grid Interconnection Date Now Confirmed with Hydro-Quebec to Begin Green Hydrogen Production

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Grid Interconnection Date Now Confirmed with Hydro-Quebec to Begin Green Hydrogen Production

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - January 15, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from Hydro-Quebec that the Company's Sorel-Tracy flagship project will be officially connected to the grid on or before March 4 th 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la date d'interconnexion au reseau qui est desormais confirmee avec Hydro-Quebec pour debuter la production d'hydrogene vert

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la date d'interconnexion au reseau qui est desormais confirmee avec Hydro-Quebec pour debuter la production d'hydrogene vert

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 15 janvier 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a reçu la confirmation d'Hydro-Québec que le projet phare de la Société à Sorel-Tracy sera officiellement connecté au réseau au plus tard le 4 mars 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

Download the PDF here.

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) advises that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd has applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth). By the Decision, the Joint Authority refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 to vary and suspend the conditions of the PEP-11 Permit, pursuant to section 264(2) of the Act, and to extend the term of the PEP 11 Permit, pursuant to section 265 of the Act.

The Originating Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and has lodged the appeal as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy


Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI)

Coelacanth Energy


Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SRR) ("Source Rock") is issuing this news release to confirm the record date and payment date for the January 2025 monthly dividend.

As previously announced on January 15, 2025, the board of directors of Source Rock has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025. This information was disseminated by financial news providers and was therefore available to TSX Venture Exchange participating organizations, the financial community and other market participants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
