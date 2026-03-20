Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Change of Director's Interest Notice

Download the PDF here.

american rare earths limitedarr:auasx:arrcritical metals investing
ARR:AU
American Rare Earths Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
American Rare Earths Limited

American Rare Earths Limited

Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Optimisation Update

Optimisation Update

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Optimisation UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization TestsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced COB: Repayment of Promissory NoteDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Seven flags of different countries in a row on a wooden table.

Australia Set to Join Global Critical Minerals Alliance Meeting

Australia is taking part in a ministerial meeting aimed at exploring a strategic critical minerals alliance alongside the US, Europe, the UK, Japan and New Zealand.According to media reports, the talks were convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and are scheduled for February 4. The... Keep Reading...
Forge Resources (CSE:FRG)

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("Forge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update from its fully permitted flagship La Estrella coal project, located in Santander, Colombia. Underground development activities continue to advance steadily, supported... Keep Reading...
Kazakhstan flag waving against a cloudy blue sky.

ERG's Gallium Deal Puts Kazakhstan on Track to Become World's Top 2 Producer

Kazakhstan could be set to emerge as a key player in critical minerals and low-carbon metals as Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) moves ahead with gallium and iron projects in the country. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Japan, ERG signed a long-term agreement to supply... Keep Reading...
Pen and check mark with Australian flag.

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Australia signed a critical minerals declaration at the Pax Silica Summit, alongside six other countries.Present at the December 12 summit were Australia, the US, Korea, Japan, the UK, Singapore and Israel.“The Pax Silica Summit is a United States-led initiative on securing technology supply... Keep Reading...
Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”) has successfully completed another critical stage in its mineral processing program by producing a mixed rare earths oxide (“MREO”) using the updated preliminary PFS mineral processing flowsheet. HighlightsRare... Keep Reading...
Australia and UK flags overlapping, displaying iconic stars and crosses.

UK Lists Australia as Potential Critical Minerals Partner

The United Kingdom is looking at building bilateral critical minerals partnerships with various countries, including Australia.On Tuesday (November 25), UK Industry Minister Chris McDonald was said to have mentioned a collaboration with Australia under the AUKUS defence pact, according to a news... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News
American Rare Earths Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canada Carbon Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange, Share Consolidation, Adoption of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and Change of Officers

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Patagonia Lithium Powers on Stronger Lithium Interest

lithium investing

Two Dollars of Drilling for Every One Raised: The Junior Mining Structure Most Investors Miss

gold investing

America's Antimony Problem and Why Investors Should Care

gold investing

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

gold investing

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Near US$120 as Global Supply Fears Grow

rare earth investing

Mkango Resources Updates Economics for Malawi Rare Earths Project, Poland Plant