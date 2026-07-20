Apex Resources Grants Options

Apex Resources Grants Options

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,450,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase 3,450,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.06 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Jersey-Emerald Property encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia. The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principal North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Apex Resources Inc.
Ron Lang,
President & CEO

Ph. +1 (250) 212-7119 or info@apxresources.com website: www.apxresources.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305763

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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