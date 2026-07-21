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July 21, 2026
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Excellent Ore Sorting Results-Ag Recoveries to over 1000g/t
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12 July
Outstanding Silver Lead & Zinc Flotation Recoveries
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Outstanding Silver Lead & Zinc Flotation RecoveriesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 June
Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 May
Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale FootprintDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 May
New Drill Program to Commence at Webbs
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced New Drill Program to Commence at WebbsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 July
Howard Klein: Winning the Critical Minerals Race Requires More Than New Mines
Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials conference in Las Vegas, RK Equity founder Howard Klein argued that western governments have made significant progress in recognizing the strategic importance of critical minerals, yet... Keep Reading...
09 July
Pentagon Launches US$300 Million Lithium Stockpile
The US Department of Defense is seeking to purchase up to US$300 million of battery-grade lithium carbonate over the next five years as part of escalating Washington's strategy to insulate defense and commercial supply chains from global shocks.According to a procurement solicitation published... Keep Reading...
08 July
Cormac O’Laoire: Defense is Creating a New Growth Story for Battery Materials
A new era is beginning for the battery materials industry, as the defense sector joins energy storage systems and electric vehicles to become a primary catalyst for demand.Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Fastmarkets Global Battery and Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas,... Keep Reading...
03 July
Fastmarkets 2026: 3 Themes Shaping Lithium's Next Chapter
The 18th edition of the Fastmarket’s Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials took place in Las Vegas last week, bringing together an array of analysts, mining companies, market watchers and end use customers. This year’s event combined three segments of the battery and critical minerals... Keep Reading...
17 June
Infographic: Batteries Absorb 88 Percent of Global Lithium Supply
Lithium has effectively transformed into a single-use commodity, with rechargeable batteries now consuming 88 percent of the global supply.According to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, the rapid scaling of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and energy... Keep Reading...
08 June
American Battery Technology Reclaims DOE Lithium Grant After Successful Appeal
American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) announced that it has successfully appealed the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) termination of a US$115 million grant, securing full reinstatement of the federal funding for its commercial-scale lithium refinery in Nevada.Under the reversal, the... Keep Reading...
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