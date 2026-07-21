Excellent Ore Sorting Results-Ag Recoveries to over 1000g/t

Excellent Ore Sorting Results-Ag Recoveries to over 1000g/t

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Excellent Ore Sorting Results-Ag Recoveries to over 1000g/t

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Outstanding Silver Lead & Zinc Flotation Recoveries

Outstanding Silver Lead & Zinc Flotation Recoveries

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Outstanding Silver Lead & Zinc Flotation RecoveriesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale FootprintDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New Drill Program to Commence at Webbs

New Drill Program to Commence at Webbs

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced New Drill Program to Commence at WebbsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Howard Klein.

Howard Klein: Winning the Critical Minerals Race Requires More Than New Mines

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials conference in Las Vegas, RK Equity founder Howard Klein argued that western governments have made significant progress in recognizing the strategic importance of critical minerals, yet... Keep Reading...
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Pentagon Launches US$300 Million Lithium Stockpile

The US Department of Defense is seeking to purchase up to US$300 million of battery-grade lithium carbonate over the next five years as part of escalating Washington's strategy to insulate defense and commercial supply chains from global shocks.According to a procurement solicitation published... Keep Reading...
Cormac O'Laoire.

Cormac O’Laoire: Defense is Creating a New Growth Story for Battery Materials

A new era is beginning for the battery materials industry, as the defense sector joins energy storage systems and electric vehicles to become a primary catalyst for demand.Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Fastmarkets Global Battery and Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas,... Keep Reading...
Bold yellow three-directional arrow painted on a textured black asphalt road.

Fastmarkets 2026: 3 Themes Shaping Lithium's Next Chapter

The 18th edition of the Fastmarket’s Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials took place in Las Vegas last week, bringing together an array of analysts, mining companies, market watchers and end use customers. This year’s event combined three segments of the battery and critical minerals... Keep Reading...
Colorful batteries arranged by size against a dark textured wall.

Infographic: Batteries Absorb 88 Percent of Global Lithium Supply

Lithium has effectively transformed into a single-use commodity, with rechargeable batteries now consuming 88 percent of the global supply.According to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, the rapid scaling of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and energy... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel rests on a pile of scattered and neatly stacked US$100 bills.

American Battery Technology Reclaims DOE Lithium Grant After Successful Appeal

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) announced that it has successfully appealed the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) termination of a US$115 million grant, securing full reinstatement of the federal funding for its commercial-scale lithium refinery in Nevada.Under the reversal, the... Keep Reading...

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