Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

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PR2:AU
Piche Resources
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Piche Resources

Piche Resources

Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
Ashburton project Identified as high grade RE project

Ashburton project Identified as high grade RE project

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Ashburton project Identified as high grade RE projectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system

Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal systemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2026

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2026

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rudi Fronk, gold bars.

Rudi Fronk: Gold Price to Retake Highs, Bull Run Still Early

Rudi Fronk of Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) shares his outlook for the gold price, saying he sees another breakout by the end of 2026. "We believe by the end of the year gold will be back through its all-time highs. And then a year from now, even US$1,000 added on to that," he said. Don't... Keep Reading...
Lynette Zang, gold and silver bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Prices Nowhere Near True Value, This is Why

Gold and silver prices have pulled back, but for Lynette Zang, founder and CEO of Zang International, their true value is much higher.She sees sound money as key as this currency lifecycle ends, and emphasizes the importance of becoming independent and self-sufficient in eight key areas: food,... Keep Reading...
Matthew Piepenburg, gold and silver bars.

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold Price Action is a Distraction, This is What's Real

Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, explains gold's key underlying drivers."For us at Von Greyerz this has never been about price action — that's a distraction," he said."The real issue for us is what's happening with currencies, and therefore what's happening with the bond market, which... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Mining (TSXV:INXS)

GoldInxs Mining

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Piche Resources
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Excellent Ore Sorting Results-Ag Recoveries to over 1000g/t

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

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