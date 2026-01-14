CHAMPION IRON PROVIDES NOTICE OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FY2026 WITH CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST DETAILS

 SYDNEY, January 15, 2026 - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on January 29, 2026, at 9:00 AM (Montréal time) January 30, 2026, at 1:00 AM (Sydney time) with its senior management, during which they will review the Company's operational and financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, of the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Champion's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, will be released prior to the conference call and webcast, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Access to the Conference Call:

Tel. local & overseas:

(+1) 416 945 7677

Tel. North America:

(+1) 888 699 1199

Tel. Australia:

(+61) 2 8017 1385

Webcast:

www.championiron.com/investors

Replay overseas:

(+1) 289 819 1450

Replay N. America:

(+1) 888 660 6345

Replay passcode:

 59710 #

Replay expiration:

Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 11:59 PM (Montréal time) /
Friday, February 6, 2026, at 3:59 PM (Sydney time)

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion, through QIO, owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 kilometres north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power, having a combined nameplate capacity of 15M wet metric tonnes per year that produce lower contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality iron ore concentrate. Benefiting from one of the highest purity resources globally, Champion is investing to upgrade half of the Bloom Lake's mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore with up to 69% Fe. Bloom Lake's high-grade and lower contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the P62 index. Champion ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and has delivered its iron ore concentrate globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to Bloom Lake, Champion holds a 51% equity interest in Kami Iron Mine Partnership, an entity also owned by Nippon Steel Corporation and Sojitz Corporation, which owns the Kami Project. The Kami Project is located near available infrastructure, only 21 kilometres southeast of Bloom Lake. Champion also owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Cluster II portfolio of properties, located within 60 kilometres south of Bloom Lake.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/14/c0332.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

