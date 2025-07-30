LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length engagement agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 25, 2025, with FMI Securities Inc. ("FMIS"), an Ontario-registered Exempt Market Dealer, and FM Global Markets Inc. ("FMGM"), a FINRA-registered U.S. dealer (together with FMIS, the "Agents"). Under the Agreement, the Agents will act as exclusive corporate finance advisors and placement agents on a best-efforts basis to LaFleur Minerals for a proposed secured debt financing of up to CAD $5,000,000 (the "Debt Financing") for the purpose of restarting gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
July 30, 2025
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Results Expand Gold Silver Potential
Sign up to get your FREE
Piche Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
21h
Piche Resources
Investor Insight
With high-quality, drill-ready assets with world-class discovery potential, Piche Resources is a compelling business case for investors looking to leverage a bull market for uranium and gold.
Overview
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2) is an ASX-listed mineral exploration company focused on uranium and gold exploration in Tier-1 jurisdictions: Western Australia and Argentina. The company holds 100 percent ownership of all of its projects and is supported by a highly experienced board and technical team.
Targeting globally significant discoveries in Tier-1 mineral provinces
Piche’s portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia and two large-scale exploration projects in Argentina: the Cerro Chacon gold-silver project and the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project. These projects have delivered high-grade exploration results and are drill-ready, positioning the company to unlock significant shareholder value through systematic exploration programmes.
Piche has an internationally recognized board focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and an in-country technical team in Argentina with a proven track record of taking projects from discovery through to development.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia with recent high-grade drilling results over wide intercepts.
- Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in Argentina showing extensive near-surface mineralisation with assays up to 2.86 percent U₃O₈.
- Cerro Chacon gold-silver project with high-grade surface results (up to 11.65 g/t gold and 333.7 g/t silver) across a 14 km mineralised corridor.
- Fully permitted and EIA-approved for drilling at Cerro Chacon (Chacon South and Middle).
- Large, 100-percent-owned tenement package across all projects (Ashburton: 335 sq km; Cerro Chacon: 414 sq km; Sierra Cuadrada: 1,310 km²).
- Board of directors includes former leaders of Peninsula Energy, Orano, Rio Tinto Uranium and Barrick Gold.
- Upcoming drill campaigns planned at Cerro Chacon and Ashburton to test multiple high-priority targets.
- Well positioned for growth in the context of a strengthening uranium and gold price environment.
Key Projects
Gold: Cerro Chacon, Argentina
Cerro Chacon interpreted geology and tenement holding
Cerro Chacon is a large-scale, early-stage gold-silver exploration project located in the Chubut Province of Argentina. The project is situated within a region known for hosting world-class low-sulphidation epithermal systems, including Cerro Negro and Cerro Vanguardia. With multiple gold-bearing structures confirmed over a 14 km corridor, Cerro Chacon is emerging as a highly promising and underexplored precious metals system with substantial scale and grade potential.
Project Highlights
Location: ~40 km southwest of Paso de Indios, Chubut Province
Tenure: 414 sq km across multiple tenements
Highlights:
- A 14 km-long mineralised corridor has been delineated across Chacon Grid, La Javiela and Toro Hosco prospects.
- High-grade geochemical results include:
- 11.65 g/t gold and 120.3 g/t silver at Toro Hosco
- 333.7 g/t silver, 9.48 percent lead, and 8.57 percent zinc at La Javiela South
- Maiden RC drilling programme of 57 holes (7,905 m) scheduled across three main targets:
- Chacon Grid: 45 holes (5,590 m)
- La Javiela: 8 holes (1,740 m)
- Toro Hosco: 4 holes (575 m)
- EIA approvals for Chacon South and Chacon Middle were received in May 2025, enabling drilling to proceed.
- Vein systems range from 2 to 6 km in strike length and up to 50 m in width; hosted within structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal veins (LSEV).
Uranium: Ashburton Project, Australia
The Ashburton project is Piche’s flagship uranium exploration asset in Australia, situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Located within a historically underexplored but highly prospective unconformity-related uranium district, the project provides the company with strong leverage to the growing global demand for uranium. The project is geologically analogous to world-class Proterozoic uranium systems, with multiple confirmed mineralised zones and a regional corridor of 60 km.
Project Highlights
- Location: Pilbara region, ~1,150 km north of Perth
- Tenure: 335 sq km following the recent application for tenement E52/4461 (214 sq km), adding to the existing 122 sq km holdings.
- Highlights:
- 2024 RC and diamond drilling confirmed high-grade uranium mineralisation at multiple stratigraphic levels.
- Best intercepts include:
- 3.45 m @ 5,129 ppm eU₃O₈ from 137.62 m (ARC006)
- 10.48 m @ 1,412 ppm eU₃O₈ from 114.30 m (ADD005)
- 2.42 m @ 2,681 ppm eU₃O₈ from 155.10 m (ADD003).
- 7.86 m @ 2,266 ppm eU₃O₈ from 105.42 m (ADD006)
- The company has outlined a 60 km structural corridor hosting multiple uranium occurrences including Angelo A & B, Canyon Creek, Ristretto and Atlantis.
- Atlantis prospect: historical drilling returned up to 7,400 ppm U₃O₈ over 2.2 m; rock chip samples have returned up to 37 percent U₃O₈.
Uranium: Sierra Cuadrada, Argentina
Sierra Cuadrada is Piche’s primary uranium asset in Argentina, covering a vast area within the San Jorge Basin. This large-scale project has demonstrated strong surface uranium mineralisation with multiple drill-ready prospects. With mineralisation confirmed across extensive zones and supported by historical radiometric and geochemical data, Sierra Cuadrada has the potential to host multiple Tier-1 uranium deposits in a cost-effective, near-surface setting.
Teo 5 and 6 prospect 2024 auger drill programme
Project Highlights:
Location: San Jorge Basin, ~200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia
Tenure: 1,310 sq km across multiple licences
Highlights:
- The project area contains broad, flat-lying mineralisation at multiple stratigraphic levels.
- High-grade uranium assays include:
- 28,650 ppm U₃O₈ (2.86 percent) from rock chip sampling at Teo 8
- 24,017 ppm U₃O₈ from channel sampling
- 2,772 ppm U₃O₈ over 0.5m from auger drill sample
- Mineralised zones extend over a strike of 60 sq km, with confirmed targets on the majority of tenements.
- 2024 auger drilling and sampling confirmed uranium continuity across a sandstone and conglomerate sedimentary package with 14 samples exceeding 200 ppm U₃O₈.
- Rock chip sampling has returned 114 samples >200ppm U₃O₈
- RC drilling is planned to follow up on anomalies identified in the auger and channel sampling programmes.
Management Team
John (Gus) Simpson – Executive Chairman
John Simpson has over 37 years of experience in mineral exploration, development and mining. Previously the executive chairman and founder of Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN), a USA uranium producer.
Stephen Mann – Managing Director
Stephen Mann is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in exploration, discovery and development of mining projects, including 20 years in the uranium sector. Formerly the Australian managing director of Orano, the world’s third-largest uranium producer.
Pablo Marcet –Executive Director
Pablo Marcet is a senior geoscientist with 38 years of experience in exploration, discovery and development of mineral deposits. Currently an independent director of lithium producer Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and previously a director of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and U3O8 (TSX:UWE).
Clark Beyer – Non-executive Director
Clark Beyer is an internationally recognized nuclear industry executive with over 35 years of experience. Formerly the managing director of Rio Tinto Uranium and currently principal of Global Fuel Solutions, providing strategic consulting to the international uranium and nuclear fuels market.
Stanley Macdonald – Non-executive Director
Stanley Macdonald is a nationally recognized mining entrepreneur, founding director and instrumental in the success of numerous ASX-listed companies, such as Giralia Resources, Northern Star and Redhill Iron. He is currently a director of Zenith Minerals.
Keep reading...Show less
Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina
28 July
Appointment of Managing Director
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Appointment of Managing Director
27 July
Quarterly Activities Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report
27 July
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
18 June
New tenement application secured at Ashburton project
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced New tenement application secured at Ashburton project
26 May
Drilling Approval for Cerro Chacon Project Confirmed
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Drilling Approval for Cerro Chacon Project Confirmed
24m
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2025
24m
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025
13h
LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings
The proposed Debt Financing is intended to support the advancement of the Company's restart and commissioning of its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec. The term of the engagement is 180 days and may be terminated earlier by either party with written notice. The Company confirms that no securities have been issued or will be issued to the Agents in connection with the Agreement or the provision of the Agent's services thereunder. As compensation for their services, the Agents will receive a non-refundable work fee of CAD $25,000 payable in cash upon signing of the agreement and will receive a 4% cash commission on gross proceeds raised from lenders introduced by the Agents and a 2% reduced cash commission for closings involving pre-approved parties on the Company's exclusion list. A break fee of CAD $50,000 payable in cash is due if a secured debt financing is completed without the Agents during the agreement term.
NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF LIFE AND CHARITY FLOW-THROUGH UNITS
LIFE Offering
The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit gross proceeds of up to $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 at any time on or before 24 months from the Closing Date (defined below). The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days' notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or above a price of $0.90 for fourteen (14) consecutive trading days any time after closing of the Offering.
The gross proceeds from the LIFE Offering will be used for the advancement of exploration initiatives at the Company's Swanson Gold Project and for operational purposes at the Beacon Gold Mill, in addition to working capital and general corporate expenses.
The Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada, excluding Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions.
The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.lafleurminerals.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.
The Company has also agreed to pay qualified finders and brokers a cash commission of 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering and such number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") as is equal to 7.0% of the number of Units sold under the LIFE Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.
Charity Flow-Through (FT) Offering
The Company also intends to offer up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the "Charity FT Units") at a price of $0.69 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500 (the "Charity FT Offering"). Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one (1) Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec) (each, a "Charity FT Share") and one (1) Warrant which shall have the same terms as the Warrants included in the Units to be issued in the LIFE Offering.
The gross proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Charity FT Units will be used on the Company's Swanson Gold Project to incur "Canadian Exploration Expenses" as such term is defined under subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (or would so qualify if the references to "before 2026" in paragraph (a) of the definition of "flow-through mining expenditure" in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act were read as "before 2027" and the references in paragraphs (c) and (d) of that definition to "before April 2025" were read as "before April 2026"). The qualifying expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025, in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the Charity FT Shares.
All securities issued in connection with the Charity FT Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The closing of the LIFE Offering and Charity FT Offering is expected to occur on or about August 15, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or such other earlier or later date as the Company may determine.
This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Deposit and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Mineral's fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
ON BEHALF OF LaFleur Minerals INC.
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the closing of the LIFE Offering and the Charity FT Offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering and the Charity FT Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260636
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
13h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
29 July
Maritime Announces Repayment of Senior Secured Notes Due August 14, 2025
Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the full cash repayment of the US$5 million principal amount owed under its non-convertible senior secured notes due on August 14, 2025 (the "Notes"), along with accrued and unpaid interest for the month of July 2025. In order to repay the Notes, the Company used the proceeds from its recently completed brokered "best efforts" private placement offering of common shares in the capital of the Company, as announced on July 17, 2025. Payment for the Notes was processed today through Computershare Trust Company of Canada.
Garett Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Maritime, commented: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank each of the noteholders for their support of the acquisition of the Point Rousse Project which included the Pine Cove Mill in August 2023 through the senior secured note facility. The Company is once again debt-free with the full repayment of the Notes."
About Maritime Resources Corp.
Maritime (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier global mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit.
On Behalf of the Board:
Garett Macdonald, MBA, P.Eng.
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 365-5321
info@maritimegold.com
www.maritimeresourcescorp.com
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260608
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
28 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Piche Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00