Cerro Chacon Results Expand Gold Silver Potential

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Results Expand Gold Silver Potential

PR2:AU
Piche Resources
Piche Resources

Piche Resources


Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina

Appointment of Managing Director

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Appointment of Managing Director

Quarterly Activities Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

New tenement application secured at Ashburton project

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced New tenement application secured at Ashburton project

Drilling Approval for Cerro Chacon Project Confirmed

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Drilling Approval for Cerro Chacon Project Confirmed

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2025

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025

LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length engagement agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 25, 2025, with FMI Securities Inc. ("FMIS"), an Ontario-registered Exempt Market Dealer, and FM Global Markets Inc. ("FMGM"), a FINRA-registered U.S. dealer (together with FMIS, the "Agents"). Under the Agreement, the Agents will act as exclusive corporate finance advisors and placement agents on a best-efforts basis to LaFleur Minerals for a proposed secured debt financing of up to CAD $5,000,000 (the "Debt Financing") for the purpose of restarting gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Maritime Announces Repayment of Senior Secured Notes Due August 14, 2025

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the full cash repayment of the US$5 million principal amount owed under its non-convertible senior secured notes due on August 14, 2025 (the "Notes"), along with accrued and unpaid interest for the month of July 2025. In order to repay the Notes, the Company used the proceeds from its recently completed brokered "best efforts" private placement offering of common shares in the capital of the Company, as announced on July 17, 2025. Payment for the Notes was processed today through Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

Garett Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Maritime, commented: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank each of the noteholders for their support of the acquisition of the Point Rousse Project which included the Pine Cove Mill in August 2023 through the senior secured note facility. The Company is once again debt-free with the full repayment of the Notes."

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025

Piche Resources
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2025

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025

