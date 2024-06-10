Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cerrado Gold Announces Filing of Circular and Provides Update

Cerrado Gold Announces Filing of Circular and Provides Update

  • Proxy related materials filed in relation to annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 27
  • Audited annual financial statements expected to be completed this week
  • Third advance of US$7 million under the Signing Loan with subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC ("Hochschild") to be received two business days following the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, including the issuance of financial statements

Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V:CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF] ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces that it has filed proxy related materials, including its notice of annual and special meeting of shareholders and management information circular (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com in respect of its annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024 (the "Shareholder Meeting"). The Meeting Materials were mailed on June 5 to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2024

The Company also announces that it anticipates filing this week its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Financial Statements"). Filing the Financial Statements is one of the conditions to receiving payment of the third advance of US$7 million (the "Third Advance") from Amarillo Mineração do Brasil Ltda. ("Amarillo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hochschild. Receipt of the Third Advance is subject to, and is expected to be received two business days following, satisfaction of all conditions which, as of the date hereof, the Company believes have been satisfied other than with respect to filing the Financial Statements. Funds received from the Third Advance will be used to fund immediate obligations of Cerrado and ongoing corporate G&A.

Cerrado has granted to Amarillo the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Company's Monte Do Carmo project located in the State of Tocantins, Brazil (the "Proposed Transaction"), for total consideration of US$60 million (approximately C$80 million) (the "Purchase Price"), subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.

The Third Advance will complete the total US$15 million initially advanced by way of a 10% interest-bearing secured loan (the "Signing Loan"). Upon Cerrado obtaining shareholder approval for the Proposed Transaction at the Shareholder Meeting, the Signing Loan, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and expenses relating thereto, shall be deemed to be repaid in full by Cerrado by the concurrent set off of an amount equal to the Signing Loan due by Amarillo as part of the Purchase Price. If Cerrado fails to secure the Cerrado Shareholder Approval on or before June 30, 2024, the Signing Loan will mature on September 30, 2024, however Hochschild shall be entitled, in its sole discretion, to accelerate the Signing Loan as early as July 1, 2024.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company focused on gold projects in South America. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the highly prospective Monte Do Carmo development project, located in Tocantins State, Brazil. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing it's 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias Heap Leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces contributing to the decarbonisation of the industry and the achievement of SDG goals.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Mark Brennan
CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@cerradogold.com

Disclaimer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado, the Shareholder Meeting and the Proposed Transaction. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: Cerrado Gold Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024 by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and related filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Annual Filings were required to be filed by April 29, 2024

Company management continues to work diligently with its auditors, KPMG LLP, to complete the Annual Filings. The Company currently expects the Annual Filings to be completed and filed on or about June 6, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Provides Update on Cease Trade Order and Announces Resultant Possible Late Filing of Q1 Interim Financial Statements and MCTO Application

Cerrado Gold Provides Update on Cease Trade Order and Announces Resultant Possible Late Filing of Q1 Interim Financial Statements and MCTO Application

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its management's discussion and analysis of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related filings (collectively, the "Required Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Required Annual Filings were required to be made by April 29, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Announces Failure To File Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Announces Failure To File Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order ("FFCTO") prohibiting the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") by April 29, 2024 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Announces Receipt of Second Advance Under Secured Loan From Subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC

Cerrado Gold Announces Receipt of Second Advance Under Secured Loan From Subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC

  • US$1 million received as second advance of Signing Loan under option agreement with Hochschild Mining Plc ("Hochschild").
  • Total of US$8 million received with remaining US$7 million expected to be advanced in June.
  • Funds received to-date addressed short-term capital needs in Argentina and will continue to support deleveraging.

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces receipt of the second advance of US$1 million under the signing loan entered into with Amarillo Mineração do Brasil Ltda. ("Amarillo") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC ("Hochschild"), whereby Cerrado has granted to Amarillo the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Company's Monte Do Carmo project located in the State of Tocantins, Brazil (the "Proposed Transaction"), for total consideration of US$60 million, as announced on March 5, 2024

A total of US$15 million is expected to be advanced by way of a 10% interest-bearing secured loan (the "Signing Loan"), of which US$8 million has now been advanced. The balance of US$7 million is expected to be advanced within two days following the mailing by Cerrado to its shareholders of a notice of meeting and management information circular in connection with a meeting to approve the Proposed Transaction to be held on June 27, 2024 (the "Cerrado Shareholder Approval"). Cerrado expects to mail the management information circular not later than June 5, 2024. Upon obtaining Cerrado Shareholder Approval, the Signing Loan, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and expenses relating thereto, shall be deemed to be repaid in full by Cerrado by the concurrent set off of an amount equal to the Signing Loan due by Amarillo as part of the Purchase Price. If Cerrado fails to secure the Cerrado Shareholder Approval on or before June 30, 2024, the Signing Loan will mature on September 30, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Announces Q1 Gold Production Results for Its Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Argentina

Cerrado Gold Announces Q1 Gold Production Results for Its Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Argentina

  • Calandrias Norte production in March driving improved production growth.
  • Focus for 2024 remains on delivering strong cash flow and rebuilding the balance sheet with exploration focused on mine life extension.
  • Management currently developing a longer-term production plan for Argentina.

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces production results for the first quarter of 2024 ("Q1 2024") from the Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina ("MDN"). Full first quarter financial results are expected to be released in May 2024

Q1 Operating Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scorpio Gold Appoints Charles Funk to Its Advisory Panel

Scorpio Gold Appoints Charles Funk to Its Advisory Panel

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles Funk to its newly formed advisory panel.

Mr. Funk is currently the President and CEO of Heliostar Metals (TSXV: HSTR) which is focussed on advancing its flagship Ana Paula Gold project located in Guerrero, Mexico. Mr Funk is a geophysicist/geologist with over eighteen years experience in exploration, business development and company management for companies including OZ Minerals, Newcrest Mining and Vizsla Silver. Mr. Funk has led or supported multiple deposit discoveries in Mexico and Australia and contributed to over $200 million in capital raises.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars

Metals Focus: Gold Price to Average US$2,250 in 2024, Setting New Record

The gold price made moves in 2023 on the back of strong central bank buying and a tense geopolitical situation. With those factors still in play, the yellow metal has soared to record highs in 2024.

Against that backdrop, independent precious metals consultancy Metals Focus forecasts that gold will average US$2,250 per ounce in 2024, up 16 percent from last year and a new record for the precious metal.

Its annual Gold Focus report, released on June 6, explains what factors the firm believes are driving gold at the moment and outlines what investors should watch moving into the second half of the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Frustrated investor in front of Barrick Gold stock chart.

Top Stories This Week: Gold and Silver Prices Drop, NYSE Glitches, Sprott Debuts Copper Trust

Gold and silver prices fell off a cliff on Friday (June 7) after seeing strength earlier in the week.

The yellow metal rose as high as US$2,386.62 per ounce on Thursday (June 6), while its sister metal hit US$31.49 per ounce the same day. But strong US jobs data and gold-related news out of China turned those gains around.

May data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 272,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added for the month, much higher than the 180,000 anticipated by experts. The unemployment rate came in at 4 percent for the period.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources: Gold Exploration with Highly Prospective Assets in Western Australia


Keep reading...Show less

Barrick and Zijin Contribute $1 Million to Support Papua New Guinea Landslide Victims

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and JV partner Zijin Mining Group announced today that they would jointly contribute US$1 million (Kina 3.8 million) to help communities in Papua New Guinea's Enga province in the wake of a landslide in Mulitaka that has claimed an estimated 600 lives.

A team of senior Barrick executives has spent the week in PNG visiting the disaster site and working with the provincial and national governments as well as officials from the United Nations, the Asian Development Bank, Australia, New Zealand and the United States to coordinate relief and recovery activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars.

Jeff Clark: Gold's Next Target is US$2,500, Fuse is Lit for Junior Miners

The gold price has pulled back from the record-setting levels seen earlier this year, but Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, believes the yellow metal will continue moving upward in 2024.

"The next target or level is US$2,500 (per ounce), and I do think we'll get to that this year because history tells me we will. We've had a 38 percent rise in the gold price in this upcycle ... but the average upcycle is much higher, and if this upcycle were to end now it would be the lowest in history," he told the Investing News Network in an interview.

"I'm forced to believe because of history that this trend is going higher ... let's say I have a high confidence level that gold is going to breach the US$2,500 level this year," Clark added.

Keep reading...Show less

×