Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024 by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and related filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Annual Filings were required to be filed by April 29, 2024

Company management continues to work diligently with its auditors, KPMG LLP, to complete the Annual Filings. The Company currently expects the Annual Filings to be completed and filed on or about June 6, 2024.

As a result of the delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company expects that it will be unable to file its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and related filings (collectively, the "Interim Filings") by the May 30, 2024 filing deadline.

The Corporation applied to the OSC for a management cease trade order (an "MCTO") in respect of the delay in filing of the Interim Filings, but was refused on the basis that it already had a CTO outstanding. The Company has been advised that the CTO shall continue until the Interim Filings have been filed.

The Company expects that it will take approximately two weeks to complete the Interim Filings following the date of filing of the Annual Filings.

The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. There is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company focused on gold projects in South America. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the highly prospective Monte Do Carmo development project, located in Tocantins State, Brazil. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing it's 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias Heap Leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces contributing to the decarbonisation of the industry and the achievement of SDG goals.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Mark Brennan
CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@cerradogold.com

Disclaimer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado and the completion and filing of the Annual Filings, the Interim Filings and the CTO. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Cerrado Gold Provides Update on Cease Trade Order and Announces Resultant Possible Late Filing of Q1 Interim Financial Statements and MCTO Application

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its management's discussion and analysis of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related filings (collectively, the "Required Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Required Annual Filings were required to be made by April 29, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cerrado Gold Announces Failure To File Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order ("FFCTO") prohibiting the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") by April 29, 2024 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cerrado Gold Announces Receipt of Second Advance Under Secured Loan From Subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC

  • US$1 million received as second advance of Signing Loan under option agreement with Hochschild Mining Plc ("Hochschild").
  • Total of US$8 million received with remaining US$7 million expected to be advanced in June.
  • Funds received to-date addressed short-term capital needs in Argentina and will continue to support deleveraging.

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces receipt of the second advance of US$1 million under the signing loan entered into with Amarillo Mineração do Brasil Ltda. ("Amarillo") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC ("Hochschild"), whereby Cerrado has granted to Amarillo the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Company's Monte Do Carmo project located in the State of Tocantins, Brazil (the "Proposed Transaction"), for total consideration of US$60 million, as announced on March 5, 2024

A total of US$15 million is expected to be advanced by way of a 10% interest-bearing secured loan (the "Signing Loan"), of which US$8 million has now been advanced. The balance of US$7 million is expected to be advanced within two days following the mailing by Cerrado to its shareholders of a notice of meeting and management information circular in connection with a meeting to approve the Proposed Transaction to be held on June 27, 2024 (the "Cerrado Shareholder Approval"). Cerrado expects to mail the management information circular not later than June 5, 2024. Upon obtaining Cerrado Shareholder Approval, the Signing Loan, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and expenses relating thereto, shall be deemed to be repaid in full by Cerrado by the concurrent set off of an amount equal to the Signing Loan due by Amarillo as part of the Purchase Price. If Cerrado fails to secure the Cerrado Shareholder Approval on or before June 30, 2024, the Signing Loan will mature on September 30, 2024.

Cerrado Gold Announces Q1 Gold Production Results for Its Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Argentina

  • Calandrias Norte production in March driving improved production growth.
  • Focus for 2024 remains on delivering strong cash flow and rebuilding the balance sheet with exploration focused on mine life extension.
  • Management currently developing a longer-term production plan for Argentina.

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces production results for the first quarter of 2024 ("Q1 2024") from the Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina ("MDN"). Full first quarter financial results are expected to be released in May 2024

Q1 Operating Highlights

Cerrado Gold Announces Possible Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements

  • Delays in audit at its MDN Subsidiary in Argentina to impact annual filing
  • Company to satisfy payment of accrued interest on Sprott Note by the issuance of common shares of the Company

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces that the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") may not be finalized by April 29, 2024 (the "Filing Deadline"), being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements

Significant policy changes in Argentina following the change in government in December 2023 have had significant impacts upon, among other things, currency controls and inflation in Argentina which changes have significantly increased complexities and challenges in conducting business in the country, including at the Company's Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. These recent challenges and accompanying complexities are being addressed by the Company and its management team in Argentina, however it has resulted in delays for information at its operating subsidiary in Argentina that is required to complete the audit process. As a result, the Company expects that there may be a delay in completing the audit and finalizing the Annual Filings.

Ora Gold Limited logo

Ora Gold Limited - Investor Presentation

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU), is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Advanced Murchison Gold Explorer

Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends that Mayfair Gold Shareholders Vote FOR All Company Nominees

  • Glass Lewis observes that Muddy Waters' claims "appear to be deceiving" and its approach "shows a lack of respect for basic governance principles"
  • Existing Mayfair Board and management "possess the right skills, experience and vision to guide the Company toward success"

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has issued a report recommending that Mayfair shareholders vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form FOR the management slate and all management resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting ").

Glass Lewis becomes the second proxy advisory firm to recommend in favour of all management resolutions, following a similar report issued last week by ISS. Glass Lewis recommends that shareholders vote FOR each of Mayfair's highly qualified director nominees: Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater, and AGAINST all proposals and nominees put forward by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters ").

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, Ora or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding agreement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold) in relation to a strategic co-operation relationship (Strategic Alliance) and $6.0 million placement (Strategic Placement) (together the Westgold Transaction).

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike") for corporate communications and capital markets support. Led by Julia Becker, Strike is a boutique capital markets, investor relations and corporate communications firm with extensive experience across various industries. In connection with the agreement, Strike will assist with the creation, coordination and implementation of the Company's targeted capital markets strategy and investor relations objectives

Ms. Becker brings 15 years' experience in capital markets, corporate communications and business development. She has worked with many TSX and TSX Venture listed issuers across various industries, and with a boutique investment bank in Toronto. She has an extensive network of retail and institutional investors as well as investment banks and analysts across North America. Notably, Ms. Becker is Head, Investor Relations for Osino Resources (OSI)(OSIIF), which was recently sold to Yintai in an all-cash transaction for C$368 million.

Mayfair Gold Supplements Disclosure Contained in Management Information Circular

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) provides the following disclosure to supplement its management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the " Circular ") for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https:mayfairgold.cainvestor-resources, in conjunction with this news release.

Amendments to Employment Agreements

Kinross releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Delivers strong ESG performance, including a $4.1 billion total benefit footprint through taxes, wages, procurement and community support

All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Ora Gold Limited - Investor Presentation

SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

