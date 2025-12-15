Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

The Company previously announced on November 14, 2025 that it had applied for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the basis that the Company's audited annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 (the "Required Filings") would not be filed by the applicable filing deadline of November 28, 2025 (the "Default Announcement"). The Company announced that the MCTO was issued on December 1, 2025. The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the Required Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

The Company and its auditor continue to work diligently toward completing the Required Filings as soon as possible, and continues to expect that it will be in a position to file the Required Filings on or before January 27, 2026. The anticipated delay was solely related to the payment of outstanding fees previously owed to its auditor in relation with the audit. These fees have since been paid, and the audit has commenced.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement: (i) other than as described above, there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Required Filings.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.

"David G. Tafel"
CEO and Director

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
604-484-2161

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about the expected filing of the Required Filings.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current status of the Required Filings and discussions with the auditor of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information, and there is no guarantee the Required Filings will be made on the timeline currently expected or at all. If the Required Filings are not filed on time or are subject to additional delays, the securities of the Company could be subject to a cease trade order or other actions taken by the securities regulators and/or the TSXV. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278168

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Centurion MineralsCTN:CCTSXV:CTNGold Investing
CTN:CC
The Conversation (0)
Centurion Announces Extension of Private Placement

Centurion Announces Extension of Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 22, 2025, and November 14, 2025, the Company intends to extend the closing of a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement.The Company announced a... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, has granted the Company a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced on November 14, 2025 and further clarified on... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that further to its November 14, 2025 news release regarding its application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (as its Principal Regulator) for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), the Company wishes... Keep Reading...

Centurion Reports Results of AGM

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held April 25, 2024. Below are the approved resolutions:The number of Directors for the Company was set at three;The... Keep Reading...

Centurion Identifies High Quality Gold Target-Casa Berardi West Project; Acquires Additional Claims

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that findings of a comprehensive compilation of historical exploration have resulted in the interpretation of a high-quality priority gold exploration target on the Newman Property, part of the Company's... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shares his key takeaways on the resource sector in 2025, as well as his investing strategy for 2026. In his view, capital preservation — not appreciation — will be most important.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

Green & Gold Minerals Limited (ASX:GG1) is pleased to announce final gold results from the recent Wandoo drill program at the Chillagoe Gold Project. The Mt Wandoo and Little Wandoo prospects are located within granted mining leases with mineralisation commencing at surface. The Company is... Keep Reading...
New Age Exploration Limited

Drilling Progresses at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to report that the Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program is progressing positively at the Wagyu Gold Project (Figure 1). A total of 1,896 m has been drilled so far over 20 drill holes, with an average depth of 95m. The program is... Keep Reading...
Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sirios Resources Gains 120 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The Bank of Canada Governing Council met on Wednesday (December 10) for the final... Keep Reading...
Transition Metal

Transition Metal

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the... Keep Reading...
Stack of gold bars with gold up arrow.

Marmota Unveils High-grade Gold Finds at Greenewood Discovery

Marmota (ASX:MEU) has revealed the first detailed assays from its maiden program at the Greenewood gold discovery in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.In a Thursday (December 11) release, the company highlighted results including 95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 22 metres (as part of a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Graphite Purification Tolling Services

CEO Resignation

Trading Halt

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Battery Metals Investing

Graphite Purification Tolling Services

Base Metals Investing

CEO Resignation

Tech Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends for Silver in 2026

Copper Investing

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2025