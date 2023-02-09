Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Cenovus to hold fourth-quarter, full-year 2022 results conference call and webcast February 16

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Thursday, February 16. The news release will provide consolidated fourth-quarter and full-year operating and financial information. The company's quarterly and 2022 financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com .

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)

To join the conference call without operator assistance, please register here approximately 5 minutes in advance to receive an automated call-back when the session begins.

Alternatively, you can dial 888-204-4368 (toll-free in North America) or 647-794-4605 to reach an operator who will place you in the call.

Access the live audio webcast here .

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Cenovus contacts:

Investors Media
Investor Relations general line
Media Relations general line
403-766-7711 403-766-7751

Primary Logo

Honouring the Past and Inspiring the Future: Suncor Celebrates Black History Month

Together, we honour the past and inspire the future-this is the theme for the Suncor Black History Month celebration and the sentiment we will carry into the year and beyond

"Understanding the context of the history of the Black community, built on a foundation of struggles, achievements and perseverance, allows for a future of deeper understanding on the challenges we face today in this industry, Canada and the world," says Stephen Muinda, co-chair for Mosaic."

Suncor Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its fourth quarter financial results on February 14, 2023 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the fourth quarter will be held on February 15, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Alister Cowan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Troy Little, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Year-End Results for 2022, Including Record Annual Oil Production Volumes, Revenues, Funds From Operations and Leasing Activity; Ongoing Recognition as a Global Sustainability Leader

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2022 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Parex Resources Announces 12 Consecutive Years of Reserves Per Share Growth, a 50% Increase to the Regular Dividend and Provides 2023 Guidance Update

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual independent reserves assessment as at December 31, 2022, as well as a corporate update. The financial and operational information contained below is based on the Company's unaudited estimated results for year-end December 31, 2022. All currency amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated. The following reserves categories are discussed in this news release: proved developed producing ("PDP"); proved ("1P"); proved plus probable ("2P"); and proved plus probable plus possible ("3P").

Key Highlights

Suncor Energy Closes Purchase of Additional Interest in Fort Hills Project

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that it has closed the transaction to purchase an additional 14.65% working interest in the Fort Hills Project from Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). As announced by TotalEnergies on January 27, 2023, TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. has provided notice of the exercise of its contractual right of first refusal to acquire the remaining 6.65% of Teck's interest.

Blue Star Helium

Voyager Development Well Permitting Update

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTCQB:BSNLF) (Blue Star or the Company) provides an update on helium development well permitting at its Voyager helium project in Las Animas County, Colorado.

