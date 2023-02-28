Cenovus closes acquisition of Toledo Refinery

CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has closed on the transaction to purchase bp's 50% interest in the bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio, effective today. Cenovus already owned 50% of the facility, and now owns 100% and assumes operatorship. Total consideration for the sale is approximately US$370 million after closing adjustments, including working capital. Cenovus and bp will also enter into a multi-year product supply agreement.

The Toledo Refinery has 160,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) of throughput capacity, including about 90,000 bbls/d of heavy oil capacity, and increases Cenovus's total downstream refining capacity to about 740,000 bbls/d. Cenovus expects the refinery will ramp to full rates by mid-second quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

