Toronto, Ontario February 8, 2022 TheNewswire - Canstar Resources Inc. is pleased to announce additional assay results from 2021 drilling and channel sampling from the Kendell prospect at its Golden Baie project in south Newfoundland. The Company also announces that a winter diamond drill program has commenced at the Kendell prospect. This program is expected to include up to 35 new drill holes which total ...

ROX:CA