Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 4, 2022 Canstar Resources INC. & is pleased to announce assay results from the final 26 drill holes completed in 2021 and the results of the first systematic till sampling program on the Golden Baie property in south-central Newfoundland. Highlights include: Additional high grade gold drill intercepts 26 reconnaissance drill holes, totalling 3,125 metres, were completed at the ...

Canstar Resources Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 4, 2022 Canstar Resources INC. (TSXV:ROX ) & ( OTC:CSRNF) (" Canstar" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from the final 26 drill holes completed in 2021 and the results of the first systematic till sampling program on the Golden Baie property in south-central Newfoundland.

Highlights include:

  • Additional high grade gold drill intercepts 26 reconnaissance drill holes, totalling 3,125 metres, were completed at the Hillside, Skidder, Poly, Mag and Blow Out targets in 2021.  Intercepts included 6.04 g/t gold over 2.12 m at Blow Out (GB-21-41) and 9.83 g/t gold over 0.53 m in hole at Hillside (GB-21-23).  The noted intercept at Hillside was just below surface and contained visible gold hosted in quartz veining.

  • Significant new gold exploration target identified Due to significant till cover in this drill area, the Company collected 74 till samples over a 5 km x 1 km area in late 2021. One sample contained 502 gold grains, of which 294 (59%) are pristine. Another sample returned 143 grains (51% pristine) and is located approximately 580 metres south-west, and on strike, of the 502 gold grain sample. These samples were collected ~5 km NE along strike from the Company's Kendell prospect and this trend is a high priority gold exploration target area in 2022. A 39 hole winter drill program was completed at Kendell in March with assays pending.

  • Potential for gold mineralization on multiple parallel trends striking NE-SW A till sample containing 87 total grains was collected 175 metres west of the Hillside target.  95% of the gold grains are pristine, suggesting the gold grains were not transported very far during glaciation.

Canstar's VP Exploration Matthieu Lapointe commented: "We are very excited by gold intercepts in the previously undrilled targets and also the excellent results from the first ever systematic gold grain analyses completed on the Golden Baie property. A till sample containing 502 gold grains is highly anomalous and with the majority of gold grains being pristine it is probable the bedrock source is nearby. These results indicate that gold till sampling should help us refine targets for drilling later this year. We also plan to do till sampling elsewhere on the property to advance known target areas and generate new targets in areas with till cover. Exploration on the Golden Baie project is still in the early stages and these results confirm the prospectivity of the area.  With the weather improving, our team is eager to get into the field with a large and extensive exploration program planned this year."

Discussion of Drill Results

2021 diamond drilling at the Hillside, Skidder, Poly, Mag and Blow Out areas (Figure 1) targeted surface anomalism defined primarily by prospecting.  Limited trenching had been conducted prior to drilling, as till covers much of this area. Drilling also tested stratigraphy in areas of deep overburden cover that precluded the ability to trench prior to drilling.

Highlights of selected drill hole assay results provided in Table 1. These gold intercepts are all shallow and were predominantly associated with arsenopyrite.  All assays from the 2021 drilling program have now been received and reported. Assays from the 2022 winter drill program on the Kendell prospect are pending and the Company expects to announce those results within the next two months.

Table 1 - Highlight assay results from the reported drill holes

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Gold (g/t)

Area

GB-21-23

13.22

13.73

0.51

9.83

Hillside

GB-21-28

8.06

9.08

1.02

0.64

Hillside

and

11.18

12.14

0.96

0.59

Hillside

GB-21-29

3.00

5.48

2.48

2.17

Hillside

including

3.00

4.10

1.10

4.50

Hillside

GB-21-30

10.02

10.68

0.66

0.99

Skidder

GB-21-39

1.76

3.64

1.88

1.44

Blow Out

GB-21-40

1.07

2.87

1.80

1.33

Blow Out

GB-21-41

0.96

3.08

2.12

6.04

Blow Out

including

1.85

3.08

1.23

9.89

Blow Out

Notes :

  1. All intersections are downhole length as there is insufficient information to calculate true width.

  2. Reported grades have not been capped.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - 2021 diamond drilling highlights with till sampling results.

Discussion of Till Results

The 2021 drill results from the Hillside, Skidder and Blow Out areas confirmed gold mineralization along this highly prospective gold trend, and intercepted one instance of visible gold in quartz veins, the primary target of the Company's orogenic gold exploration program.  Rock samples in this area, which include numerous grab samples with more than 10 g/t Au and also a boulder from the Skidder area which returned 289 g/t Au with significant visible gold in quartz vein (see November 11, 2021 news release ), indicate the presence of such gold mineralization in this area.  The first round of drilling did intercept high grade gold mineralization, but did not locate the source of grab samples with visible gold.  To vector in on the potential bedrock source(s), Canstar completed a reconnaissance till sampling program covering a 5 km x 1 km area extending from the Kendell prospect to the 97 West prospect in late 2021.

A total of 74 till samples were processed by Overburden Drilling Management Ltd ("ODM"), based in Nepean, Ontario. Gold grains were counted and analyzed by ODM. Contained gold grains ranged from 0 to 502 grains with 34 samples containing more than 20 gold grains, of which eleven contained more than 50 grains (Figure 2). The percentage of pristine grains range from 0-97% with an average of 45%.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 – 2021 diamond drilling and till sampling highlights.

The Company is very pleased with these results, both in terms of the number of gold grains contained in the till samples and also the high percentage of pristine gold grains in many of the samples.  This area slopes to the northwest and has undergone glaciation, so having fewer altered gold grains signals that they have not been transported over large distances (Figure 3).  The combination of multiple high grade grab samples and these till sample results indicate the presence of one or more significant gold mineralization systems that strike NE-SW or possibly a folded system.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 – Scanning electron microscope images (black & white) from ODM of gold grains from the 502 grain sample depicting pristine, slightly modified, and reshaped grains (note: 50µm = 0.05mm)

The ice direction of the till survey area is interpreted to be from north to south (~190°) and the bedrock source of the gold in-till is likely in the up-ice direction, to the north of the sample locations. As follow-up to the results the Company plans to prospect and trench areas up-ice of the highly anomalous till results with the objective of defining new drill targets to test later in 2022.

The geology of the Kendell – 97 West area is comprised of strongly deformed, fine grained marine siliciclastics of the Ordovician-aged Isle Galet and Riches Island Formations (Figure 4). Interpretation of regional mapping, airborne geophysics and recently acquired LIDAR data suggests that lithological contacts of black shale and graphitic schists are the loci for development of regional-scale faults and shear zones. These structures are primarily parallel to the regional stratigraphy that strikes NE-SW. In addition to the NE-trending structures the company has identified several ENE-WSW structures that "link" and crosscut the prominent NE-trending structural features. The intersection of structures and juxtaposition of shales with more competent lithologies, such as sandstone/greywacke, is an important control on gold mineralization at New Found Gold's Queensway project to the north-northeast along the same regional fault zone, and will be subject of further investigations at the Golden Baie property in 2022.

Hillside

Drilling at Hillside consisted of seven holes targeting a mapped zone of arsenopyrite mineralization hosted in chloritic metasediments on the slope above the drill pads. The first drill hole GB-21-23 intersected a 25 cm thick quartz vein with coarse arsenopyrite and visible gold which assayed 9.83 g/t Au over 0.51 m. Another sample in drillhole GB-21-29, 11 metres to the south-west, assayed 4.50 g/t Au over 1.10 m.

Skidder

The Skidder target is located approximately 1.2 kilometres north-northeast of the Company's Kendell prospect and appears to have a similar style of gold mineralization. Rock sampling in the target area has defined a 500-metre by 400-metre gold anomaly with outcrop samples containing up to 30.30 g/t Au. Multiple anomalous float rock samples were also found in this area, generally assaying between 1 g/t and10 g/t Au, but two float rocks were found with visible gold; these assayed 21.7 g/t Au and 289.4 g/t Au (see November 11, 2021 news release ).

Drillhole GB-21-30 aimed to test stratigraphy in an area of deep overburden. The drillhole encountered coarse euhedral arsenopyrite mineralization in the first 15 metres, with the best sample assaying 0.99 g/t Au over 0.66 m. Drill holes GB-21-31 and GB-21-32 encountered trace arsenopyrite mineralization with only weakly anomalous gold. Additional exploration work and analysis is required in this area due to the significant till cover and the Company believes additional till sampling will be an important tool for locating the source of the very high grade gold samples collected in this area.

Poly

The three holes drilled at Poly targeted the source of two boulders with polymetallic base metal mineralization uncovered by prospecting in 2020. Drilling was completed from a single drill pad and did not encounter any significant gold mineralization. Lithologies consisted of green chloritic metasediments and a three to six metre layer of sheared graphitic silicified shale. A zone of quartz veining with arsenopyrite mineralization was seen in all three holes.

Mag

The target for the two drill holes at Mag was a magnetic high detected in Canstar's ground magnetic survey conducted in the winter of 2021. Drill holes GB-21-36 and GB-21-37 encountered minor arsenopyrite mineralization which assayed weakly anomalous gold. Lithologies consisted of green and grey greywackes and sheared black graphitic shale.

Blow Out

In the Blow Out area, Canstar's 2021 resampling of open trenches from 2009 work by another exploration company confirmed and extended historic assays of 32 g/t Au with a repeat of the 32.0 g/t Au assay and a new 10.0 g/t Au sample. Canstar's 2021 trenching uncovered arsenopyrite mineralization in other locations to the west and northwest of the trench and the 2021 drill program targeted this mineralization.

Drill holes GB-21-39 to GB-21- 41 drilled strongly sheared greywackes with quartz veins and coarse euhedral arsenopyrite. These assayed up to 6.07 g/t Au over 2.12 m. The other holes encountered similar arsenopyrite mineralization, but did not assay over 0.4 g/t Au. All 11 holes at Blow Out encountered a panel of green chloritic meta-greywackes with a strong, locally mylonitic shear zone in the first few metres of holes GB-21-38 to GB-21-41. Brittle fault zones are logged in graphitic shales interbedded with grey greywacke and pyrrhotite rich black shales, similar to the dominant rock types seen at the Kendell prospect.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 – Generalized geology of Golden Baie and Hermitage properties. The results reported in this release are located in the dark blue rectangle.

QA/QC:

Till samples comprised of ~10 kg of "C"-horizon material were collected, placed in plastic bags and sealed with single use ties. Samples were shipped by transport truck in plastic totes to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) of Nepean, Ontario for processing.

All 2021 drilling was of NQ-sized drill core. Core samples were split with a diamond saw and half-core retained for further study after being detail logged and photographed. Samples are collected by company personnel and shipped to Eastern Analytical of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL. Samples are analyzed for gold using fire assay (30g) with AA finish and an ICP-34, four acid digestion followed by ICP-OES analysis for 34 additional elements. Metallic screening is being used for samples with visible gold and all samples with initial fire assays over 1 g/t Au.

Beginning in 2022, samples are sent to SGS Labs, Lakefield, ON for preparation of assay pulps. Gold analysis is completed in the SGS Labs, Burnaby, BC with a 30 g fire assay and AAS finish (code GE_FAA30V5). Samples returning >1 g/t Au are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (code GO-FAG30V). Mineralized zones with visible gold are also analyzed by a 500 g screen fire assay with screening to 106 microns (code GO-FAS30M).

Canstar's QAQC program utilizes four commercially available reference standards, blanks and duplicate samples to ensure data quality. In addition, duplicates of selected samples are being sent to a second laboratory as check assays.

Qualified Person

Matthieu Lapointe, B.Sc., P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Canstar, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is responsible for the scientific and technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar Resources has a very experienced technical team and board who are focused on new mineral discoveries in Newfoundland, Canada.  Central Newfoundland has emerged as one of the most exciting gold exploration districts due to recent high-grade orogenic gold discoveries along crustal scale fault corridors.  The Company's flagship Golden Baie project, comprised of 774 km 2 of claims in south-central Newfoundland, has multiple high-grade gold anomalies at surface along 40 km of strike. The Company also holds the Buchans-Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland. Canstar Resources is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROX and trades on the OTCPK under the symbol CSRNF.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bruggeman, President & CEO

Email: rob@canstarresources.com

Phone:        1-647-247-8715

Website: www.canstarresources.com

Table 2 - Selected drill hole sample assays

Hole ID

Area

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (ppb)

GB-21-23

Hillside

11.16

12.60

1.44

40

GB-21-23

Hillside

12.60

13.22

0.62

31

GB-21-23

Hillside

13.22

13.73

0.51

9826

GB-21-23

Hillside

13.73

14.87

1.14

54

GB-21-23

Hillside

14.87

15.90

1.03

51

GB-21-24

Hillside

NSR

GB-21-25

Hillside

NSR

GB-21-26

Hillside

NSR

GB-21-27

Hillside

NSR

GB-21-28

Hillside

6.05

7.05

1.00

33

GB-21-28

Hillside

7.05

8.06

1.01

85

GB-21-28

Hillside

8.06

9.08

1.02

642

GB-21-28

Hillside

9.08

10.10

1.02

17

GB-21-28

Hillside

10.10

11.18

1.08

93

GB-21-28

Hillside

11.18

12.14

0.96

597

GB-21-28

Hillside

12.14

13.08

0.94

75

GB-21-29

Hillside

3.00

4.10

1.10

4501

GB-21-29

Hillside

4.10

4.74

0.64

22

GB-21-29

Hillside

4.74

5.48

0.74

552

GB-21-29

Hillside

5.48

5.95

0.47

46

GB-21-30

Skidder

10.02

10.68

0.66

998

GB-21-30

Skidder

11.74

12.83

1.09

13

GB-21-30

Skidder

12.83

13.87

1.04

117

GB-21-30

Skidder

13.87

14.79

0.92

125

GB-21-30

Skidder

14.79

16.20

1.41

13

GB-21-31

Skidder

NSR

GB-21-32

Skidder

NSR

GB-21-33

Poly

NSR

GB-21-34

Poly

NSR

GB-21-35

Poly

NSR

GB-21-36

Mag

NSR

GB-21-37

Mag

NSR

GB-21-38

Blow Out

NSR

GB-21-39

Blow Out

0.60

1.76

1.16

104

GB-21-39

Blow Out

1.76

2.77

1.01

1011

GB-21-39

Blow Out

2.77

3.64

0.87

1945

GB-21-39

Blow Out

3.64

4.64

1.00

133

GB-21-39

Blow Out

4.64

5.62

0.98

454

GB-21-39

Blow Out

5.62

6.67

1.05

10

GB-21-39

Blow Out

6.67

7.69

1.02

8

GB-21-40

Blow Out

0.00

0.34

0.34

130

GB-21-40

Blow Out

0.34

1.07

0.73

190

GB-21-40

Blow Out

1.07

1.90

0.83

544

GB-21-40

Blow Out

1.90

2.87

0.97

1999

GB-21-40

Blow Out

2.87

3.98

1.11

72

GB-21-40

Blow Out

3.98

5.00

1.02

50

GB-21-40

Blow Out

5.00

6.02

1.02

30

GB-21-41

Blow Out

0.00

0.96

0.96

170

GB-21-41

Blow Out

0.96

1.85

0.89

714

GB-21-41

Blow Out

1.85

3.08

1.23

9887

GB-21-41

Blow Out

3.08

4.03

0.95

102

GB-21-41

Blow Out

4.03

4.87

0.84

512

GB-21-41

Blow Out

4.87

6.18

1.31

19

GB-21-41

Blow Out

6.18

7.05

0.87

8

GB-21-42

Blow Out

NSR

GB-21-43

Blow Out

NSR

GB-21-44

Blow Out

NSR

GB-21-45

Blow Out

NSR

GB-21-46

Blow Out

NSR

GB-21-47

Blow Out

NSR

GB-21-48

Blow Out

NSR

Table 3 - Collar Data for Reported Drill Holes

Hole

Location

Easting NAD83

Northing NAD83

Azimuth

Dip

Total Length (m)

GB-21-23

Hillside

597207

5299002

150

-45

100

GB-21-24

Hillside

597207

5299002

150

-65

100

GB-21-25

Hillside

597207

5299003

150

-85

100

GB-21-26

Hillside

597185

5299051

150

-45

183

GB-21-27

Hillside

597202

5298991

150

-45

55

GB-21-28

Hillside

597201

5298991

150

-65

76

GB-21-29

Hillside

597201

5298992

150

-85

25

GB-21-30

Skidder

597372

5299194

130

-45

97

GB-21-31

Skidder

597257

5299151

130

-45

124

GB-21-32

Skidder

597256

5299152

130

-65

130

GB-21-33

Poly

597421

5299393

130

-45

151

GB-21-34

Poly

597420

5299394

130

-65

139

GB-21-35

Poly

597420

5299394

130

-85

160

GB-21-36

Mag

597477

5299492

130

-45

157

GB-21-37

Mag

597477

5299492

130

-65

178

GB-21-38

Blow Out

598107

5299792

130

-45

73

GB-21-39

Blow Out

598115

5299803

130

-45

178

GB-21-40

Blow Out

598114

5299804

130

-65

139

GB-21-41

Blow Out

598114

5299804

130

-85

136

GB-21-42

Blow Out

598058

5299839

130

-45

106

GB-21-43

Blow Out

598057

5299839

130

-65

163

GB-21-44

Blow Out

598056

5299839

130

-85

127

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources

Overview

Newfoundland is becoming known for more than just beautiful scenery, ocean-fresh seafood and its strategic importance in defense, transportation and communications as Canada’s easternmost province. Hundreds of millions of years ago, the area where Newfoundland is now located was host to crustal-scale tectonic activity that primed the geological terrain for orogenic style, high-grade gold mineralization.

Compared to other gold belts in Canada, Newfoundland had been relatively underexplored due to a lack of understanding of the controls on high grade gold mineralization.

In recent years, however, this has changed. With the recognition of high-grade gold mineralization along major fault structures identified in other companies’ recent drill programs, Newfoundland is becoming one of the world’s most exciting areas for new gold discoveries. With excellent infrastructure, good road access, and a skilled workforce in a safe jurisdiction with straightforward permitting processes, Newfoundland is experiencing revitalized interest in gold exploration and mining.

Canstar Resources (TSXV:ROX,OTCQB:CSRNF) is a Canadian exploration company with two district-scale mineral exploration projects on the island of Newfoundland. The resurgence of gold exploration in the province and a company market cap of approximately C$21 million primes Canstar for tremendous upside potential for investors based on its district scale property holdings in Newfoundland.

In September 2020, Canstar Resources partnered with mining heavyweight Altius Minerals (TSX:ALS,OTCQX:ATUSF) on an option agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in 61,150 hectares of Golden Baie claims. Altius is a half-billion-dollar base metals royalty company with extensive project generation experience in Newfoundland, so this strategic relationship gives Canstar access to Altius’ technical team and adds a lot of market credibility.

With over 20 high-grade gold occurrences along 30 kilometers of strike on the company’s 620 km2 Golden Baie property, Canstar has the potential of soon mimicking the exploration successes of New Found Gold Corp (TSXV:NFG), which is in the same gold belt and currently has a market cap of C$550 million. In 2019, New Found Gold reported drill results that included 92.9 g/t gold over 19 meters in a geological setting that is very similar to that found at Golden Baie.

Canstar’s primary focus is on its flagship Golden Baie gold project situated in southcentral Newfoundland. With very limited historical drilling on the massive claim package, Canstar has an abundance of opportunity to make new discoveries at Golden Baie. This project has already shown notable visible gold occurrences, including one grab sample that assayed 4,485 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. In addition, the company owns the Buchans-Mary March and Daniel’s Harbour projects in Newfoundland, which both demonstrate the potential for high-grade base metal and precious metal mineralization in the vicinity of historical high-grade mines.

Canstar has likened the Golden Baie property’s geological structure and style of gold mineralization to other world-class orogenic gold deposits, such as Kirkland Lake Gold’s Fosterville deposit in Australia. In both cases, visible gold is found as disseminated fine specks within quartz veins and spatially associated with antimony mineralization in the form of stibnite. However, such visible gold mineralization has been found at surface on the Golden Baie project while it was not found until a depth of 800 meters at Fosterville.

Less than 10,000 meters of drilling has been done historically on the Golden Baie project, with most of that being shallow drilling done in the 1980s along a small portion of the 95 kilometers of potential strike on the property. In other words, Golden Baie has tremendous discovery potential, both along strike and at depth. Much of the property has seen little or no exploration and even a short exploration program conducted by the company in 2020 has already demonstrated the potential for new discoveries.

In December 2020, the company announced new assay results confirming high-grade gold mineralization at the Blow Out target on the Golden Baie property, located to the north of the Kendell Showing where visible gold was discovered in 2019. New grab samples from the Blow Out target contained grades up to 36.14 g/t gold and expanded the Blow Out target from 325 meters to a potential strike length of approximately 1 kilometer.

Visible gold in quartz from the Golden Baie Kendell Showing

In late December 2020, Canstar announced the closing of a C$1.3 million flow-through financing. The company intends to use this financing to incur Canadian exploration expenses in 2021 that will include drilling on multiple gold targets on the Golden Baie project.

The Canstar Resources’ management team and board of directors are seasoned veterans of the Canadian exploration sector with a history of success. Directors include Dr. David Palmer who was key in the success of Probe Mines, which was acquired by Goldcorp in 2015 for $526 million. The company’s recently hired CEO, Robert Bruggeman, played a key role in the turnaround and recapitalization of AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA), increasing the market cap from $5 million in 2019 to over $200 million today. Canstar has a good ownership structure with management and insiders controlling approximately half of the shares.

Company Highlights

  • Canstar Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on district-scale mineral properties in Newfoundland, Canada.
  • In September 2020, Canstar Resources partnered with Newfoundland-based Altius Minerals on an option agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in approximately 62,000 hectares of Golden Baie claims. This strategic partnership solidly positions Canstar for shareholder value growth at a time when gold prices are rising and gold exploration in Newfoundland is seeing a resurgence.
  • The company’s flagship Golden Baie project has widespread high-grade gold mineralization on over 30 kilometers of strike length, with much of the property yet to be explored. Gold grades discovered in the past year have been as high as 4,485 g/t gold in grab samples.
  • The company currently has a market cap of C$21 million, with almost half of shares presently held by insiders and management.
  • In November 2020, the company announced completion of phase one field exploration of its Golden Baie project and the identification of new gold mineralization zones. Float samples assayed up to 33 g/t gold, with additional assay results still to be announced. The company is excited about the larger exploration program planned for 2021, which will include the drilling of multiple gold targets.

Key Projects

Golden Baie Gold Project

Canstar has option agreements to acquire 100% of the Golden Baie land package, which covers over 62,000 hectares along a major gold-bearing structure. With limited exploration and known high-grade mineralization in many areas that have seen historic exploration work, this flagship gold exploration project demonstrates a tremendous opportunity for new discovery.

Located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland, the Golden Baie project site is well positioned with good access, straight forward permitting, and prospectivity for high-grade orogenic gold mineralization dating back to the crustal scale tectonic activity that created the island of Newfoundland.

The past year’s exploration program highlighted samples grading up to 4,485 g/t gold, with many float samples running grades of 30 g/t gold. The orogenic gold mineralization includes disseminated gold in the form of specks within its broad quartz veins, in association with other minerals like antimony. These characteristics are remarkably similar to the mineralization found at New Found Gold’s Queensway project, located to the north in Newfoundland, and also in the high-grade Swan zone at Kirkland Lake Gold’s Fosterville deposit in Australia.

2021 will be a big year for the Golden Baie project. The company intends to conduct the first systematic exploration program on the property in decades. The planned exploration program will include broad exploration using soil sampling and geophysics to identify new targets, plus detailed exploration and drilling of the property’s multiple known gold targets.

Buchans-Mary March Project

The Buchans-Mary March project sits within the same geographical group that hosts the past-producing Buchans mine in Newfoundland. Mineral deposits in this region have historically ranked as some of the world’s highest grade polymetallic VMS deposits, including zinc, iron, copper, gold and silver. With limited exploration compared to other VMS projects, Canstar has a large and attractive land position with this key project.

The property spans approximately 23,000 hectares, 92 stake claims and several patented lots and licenses.

In 2020, Canstar examined core samples and mapping that revealed a high-grade copper-gold occurrence near the historic Mary March discovery hole from the previous year. At near-surface level, approximately 12.2 g/t gold, 660 g/t silver and 16.8 percent zinc were discovered in one drill hole. These noteworthy figures have received attention from investors as Canstar continues to explore more of this prospective property.

Daniel’s Harbour Project

This project was acquired through RTO transactions with Altius Minerals (TSXV: ADZN) in August 2018. The land package comprises 100 percent interest in two licenses containing 360 claims, and it spans approximately 9,000 hectares. The project site is also advantageously positioned directly next to the past-producing Daniel’s Harbour zinc mine.

Limited exploration on this property presents Canstar Resources with tremendous opportunity for the discovery of Mississippi Valley-type (MVT) mineralization with structural and stratigraphic controls.

Hermitage Property

The Hermitage property is comprised of three map-staked licenses containing 607 claims covering 15,175 hectares (151.75 km 2 ) contiguous with the Company's Golden Baie project and expanding its total claims in the area to 77,350 hectares (774 km 2 ).

Canstar optioned the Golden Baie project claims due to their proximity to the Day Cove Thrust, the tectonic boundary between the Gander and Dunnage (Exploits subzone) tectonostratigraphic zones. The Baie d'Espoir volcanic and metasedimentary rocks to the west of the DCT host extensive gold anomalies at surface that strike parallel to the DCT.

According to Matthieu Lapointe, VP Exploration of Canstar, the Golden Baie project has tremendous potential for orogenic gold discoveries, based on the extent of anomalous gold in rock samples collected and our initial drill program.

Canstar purchased the Heritage claims from Altius Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS). The acquisition agreement grants Canstar 100 percent interest in the Hermitage Property, subject to the retention by Altius of a 2.0 percent net smelter return royalty from all commercial production.

Management Team

Robert Bruggeman, P. Eng, CFA - President, CEO & Director

Robert Bruggeman has over 20 years of experience in corporate development, equity research and institutional sales and trading. He has a deep understanding of Canadian equity markets and the mining sector, having worked as a sell-side research analyst, desk analyst on the proprietary trading desk at TD Securities and head of the sales and trading desk at a boutique brokerage firm in Toronto. Bruggeman is also Chairman of the Board of AbraPlata Resource Corp., a TSX-Venture listed company focused on silver-gold exploration in Argentina. Bruggeman is a licensed Professional Engineer (Ontario) and a CFA charter holder.

Sam Leung, P. Eng. - Director

Sam Leung is a mining professional with 15 years of international mining sector experience in due diligence, mergers and acquisitions and strategic evaluation of projects and operations. Since its IPO in 2017, Leung has been Vice President of Corporate Development for Adventus Mining Corporation. Leung is also a non-executive director of AbraPlata Resource Corp. Before Adventus, Leung was Director of Corporate Development at Lundin Mining Corporation. Here, he was a member of a small team that executed several successful transactions valued at over US$3.7 billion. Leung was also responsible for joint-venture related activities with Freeport-McMoran Inc. in Africa and Europe and strategic assignments at Lundin Mining’s operations in Europe and the Americas.

Before Lundin Mining, Leung served a global range of mining, financial and governmental clients as a due diligence and strategy consultant for Hatch Ltd.’s advisory practice based in London and Toronto. Leung began his career as a metallurgist and is a licensed professional engineer (Canada). Leung has a B.A.Sc. degree in Engineering Chemistry from Queen’s University at Kingston, Canada, with first-class honors.

David Palmer, Ph.D., P.Geo - Director

Dr. David Palmer has over 25 years of management, technical and exploration experience in the Canadian and international mining industry. Dr. Palmer was the President and CEO of Probe Mines from 2003 to 2015. He led his team to two successful significant mineral discoveries, including the multimillion ounce Borden Gold deposit, and he led the sale of the company to Goldcorp Inc. in 2015. As recognition of his team’s accomplishments at Probe Mines, he was the recipient of numerous awards, including the PDAC’s Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year (2015) and Northern Miner’s Mining Person of the Year (2014). Dr. Palmer holds a B.Sc. (Geology) degree from St. Francis Xavier University, M.Sc. and Ph.D. (Economic Geology) degrees from McGill University. He is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Dennis H. Peterson, LLB, Director - Non-Executive Chairman

A director of Probe Mines Limited from 2001 until its acquisition by Goldcorp in 2015, Peterson has 25 years of experience as a corporate securities lawyer specializing in corporate finance matters for small-cap companies. Most of Peterson’s practice focuses on junior natural resource companies. He has extensive experience with all aspects of prospectus financing, private placements and mergers and acquisitions in the junior public markets. Companies he has worked with are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

T. Patrick Reid - Director

Patrick Reid is a long-term member of the Ontario Mining Association, serving as Executive Director and recently retired as its President and CEO. From 1967 to 1984, Reid served as the MPP for the riding of Rainy River, Ontario, and he held various senior positions both within government and opposition. He was awarded the CIMM fellowship in 2001 for his outstanding contribution to the Canadian mining industry and the CIMM.

John E. Hurley, CPA, CA - CFO

John E. Hurley, as one of the founding partners of McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham LLP, Toronto in 1980, worked on the initial TSX public offerings of such resource companies as Pangea Goldfields Inc. (acquired by Barrick Gold Corporation), Aurelian Resources Inc. (acquired by Kinross Gold Corporation), Detour Gold Corporation, Fronteer Gold Inc. and Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, to name a few. Hurley graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute (now Ryerson University) in Business Administration with a finance and accounting major. Hurley obtained his US CPA from the University of Illinois and his Canadian CA from the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants while articling with Price Waterhouse Co. in Toronto. Hurley retired from public practice in 2010.

Matthieu Lapointe, P.Geo - Vice President, Exploration

Matt Lapointe has over 15 years of greenfield and brownfield precious metal exploration throughout Canada and internationally. Most recently Mr. Lapointe was VP Exploration at Labrador Gold Corp., where he led the team that discovered the Big Vein on the Kingsway property in Newfoundland. Mr. Lapointe’s previous experience includes being Chief Geologist at TMAC Resources (“TMAC”), Senior Project Geologist at IAMGOLD, and Geologist at Sabina Gold & Silver. At TMAC, Mr. Lapointe developed exploration strategy and managed regional exploration of the 1,600 km 2 Hope Bay Project in Nunavut, including brownfield targeting at the active Doris gold mine and two advanced stage gold deposits.

