Cannabis Investing

VIDEO — Expert: Cannabis Investments Need US Reform in 2022

Featured
cannabis plants over growing piles of coins
HTWE / Shutterstock

Dan Ahrens of AdvisorShares spoke to INN about his takeaways from 2021 in the cannabis investment space.

Expert: Cannabis Investments Need US Reform in 2022 youtu.be

As the year wraps up, one of the top cannabis investment experts breaks down his 2021 highlights and the expectations investors should have for 2022.

The Investing News Network (INN) sat down with Dan Ahrens, chief operating officer and portfolio manager with AdvisorShares, to get his perspective on what investors will remember about 2021 and what's next in the space.

Ahrens, an author and manager of two noteworthy cannabis public funds — the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (ARCA:YOLO) and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) — is encouraged by what's ahead.

The industry has gone through a challenging period since the highs seen near the start of the year. According to Ahrens, the possibility of political changes at the federal level in the US initially built momentum. However, that anticipation has instead led to frustration over progress in the country.

Ahrens spoke candidly about the irritation he has felt watching the political path for cannabis in the US after seeing so much excitement for both Joe Biden's presidential win and a critical run-off election at the Senate that gave Democrats an edge in the government chamber.

"Cannabis started with a big run-up in January and February … and things dragged from there," Ahrens said.

As of November 23, both MSOS and YOLO had seen double-digit drops year-to-date in the stock market, with MSOS down nearly 30 percent and YOLO dipping over 16 percent.

The exchange-traded fund manager said investors need to understand that volatility in the cannabis space will continue to be present. "It can drag on for quite awhile and be very painful," he said.

Despite the challenges of the year, Ahrens is encouraged by the maturity displayed by US operators in particular, which in his view are in desperate need of federal reform to elevate into the next phase.

"There's been a big, big separation between company performance, between the actual financials, revenue growth quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, vs. the stock price," Ahrens told INN.

Watch the full interview above to hear the rest of Ahrens' thoughts on cannabis investments and what's ahead in 2022. You can also click here to watch the rest of the videos on our YouTube channel.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Featured
Cannabis Investing

ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

Market News
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs ...

-

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

read more Show less
Cannabis Investing

Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Three High-Performing Pennsylvania Dispensaries

Market News
Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the closing of the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Bay, LLC dba Cure Pennsylvania . This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: Cresco Labs closes acquisition of three Cure Penn dispensaries in Pennsylvania Transaction Highlights Three ...

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the closing of the Company's previously announced acquisition of Bay, LLC d/b/a Cure Pennsylvania ("Cure Penn" or the "Transaction").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005708/en/

read more Show less
Cannabis Investing

Curaleaf Expands Retail Presence in Florida with Grand Opening of Spring Hill Dispensary

Market News
Company's 38th dispensary in Florida is its first location in Hernando County Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Spring Hill, the Company's 113th dispensary nationwide and its 38 th in the sunshine state. The new Spring Hill location at 4287 Mariner Blvd. is the Company's fifth dispensary to open in Florida in ...

Company's 38th dispensary in Florida is its first location in Hernando County

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Spring Hill, the Company's 113th dispensary nationwide and its 38 th in the sunshine state.

read more Show less
Silver Investing

CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer: Discovering the Next Major Silver District in the World

SmartNews
CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer

"We're very excited about the targets, which were verified with geochem and considered as valid drill targets. It's approximately 40 percent greater than all silver mines globally. And 140 percent greater than most silver explorers and developers in the world," shared CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer.

CMC Metals (TSXV:CMB,FWB:ZM5N,OTC Pink:CMCZF) CEO Kevin Brewer is excited and confident that the company's current strategy will lead to the discovery of several high-grade polymetallic deposits in the Silver Heart District in the Yukon.

CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer: Discovering the Next Major Silver District in the World

CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer shared that the company has five properties in that belt, including the flagship Silver Heart property. Since 2019, it has expanded the exploration footprint on that property by over 1,000 percent and identified eight new targets in that time.

"We're very excited about the targets, which were verified with geochem and considered as valid drill targets. It's approximately 40 percent greater than all silver mines globally. And 140 percent greater than most silver explorers and developers in the world. We know we're dealing with a very high-grade project at Silver Heart and some of our other properties in that district. We're very confident that our current strategy will lead to a discovery of not only one, but several high-grade polymetallic deposits in that district," added Brewer.

CMC Metals completed detailed mapping and sampling through a SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey earlier this year. In October 2021, the company identified high-grade polymetallic samples within the calcareous units at its proposed future exploration targets. The discovery included assays of 1,243 grams per tonne silver, 20.06 percent lead and 28 percent zinc.

"We have beautiful targets and we plan to go in and trench them first. We started putting in drill holes and started uncovering outcrops of mineralization late in the season. Overall, we've got 10,000 to 15,000 meter targets at this point. That's a lot for a small company like ours to take on, but we're going to be patient about it and we'll get there. We plan to do that," Brewer said.

Watch the full interview of CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by CMC Metals. This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by CMC Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. CMC Metals is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with CMC Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

Related Articles Around the Web
CMB:CA
Uranium Investing

Top Uranium Mines in the World

Series
Top Uranium Mines in the World

Cigar Lake was the largest producer of uranium in 2020. But what are the other top uranium mines? Find out here.

In 2020, world uranium mine production came to 56,287 tonnes of U3O8. Kazakhstan was the top-producing country by far at 19,477 tonnes, followed by Australia and Namibia.

Together, those three nations accounted for over two-thirds of uranium mining, with Kazakhstan taking a 41 percent share. Additionally, a wide variety of uranium-mining companies contribute to the world's production.

But where in the world are the top uranium mines? While many of them are located in Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia, that's not the case for all of the largest uranium mines.

To give investors a better idea of where the top uranium mines are located and where the nuclear fuel comes from, the Investing News Network has put together a list of the 10 biggest uranium mines in the world, based on the latest statistics and information from the World Nuclear Association. Read on to learn more about uranium miners, plus uranium reserves and uranium exploration.

1. Cigar Lake

2020 production: 3,885 tonnes

Northern Saskatchewan-based Cigar Lake is number one on this list of the world's top uranium mines. It is known for being the highest-grade uranium mine, with an average grade of 14.69 percent U3O8.

Uranium miner Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) owns 50 percent of Cigar Lake and is the mine's operator. Ore from the underground mining property is processed at Orano's McClean Lake mill, located 70 kilometers from the mine.

Throughout 2020, operations were halted and started only to be halted again by a series of coronavirus outbreaks. Cameco restarted uranium production in April 2021 only to have to again close up shop temporarily in July 2021 as fires in the region led to evacuations.

Cigar Lake was commissioned in 2014 and began commercial uranium production in May 2015. It accounted for 8 percent of global uranium output in 2020. Orano (37.1 percent), Idemitsu Uranium Exploration Canada (7.875 percent) and TEPCO Resources (5 percent) also hold stakes in the mine.

2. Husab

2020 production: 3,302 tonnes

The Husab open-pit uranium mine in Namibia is owned by Swakop Uranium, a partnership between China and Namibia. Epangelo Mining Company, a Namibian state-owned entity, owns 10 percent of Swakop, while Taurus Minerals holds the other 90 percent; Taurus itself is owned by China General Nuclear Power Group and the China Africa Development Fund.

According to the Namibia Uranium Association, Husab represents China's single largest investment in Africa. Husab was discovered in 2008, and produced its first drum of uranium oxide for export in December 2016. As of 2020, the operation accounted for 7 percent of global uranium production.

3. Olympic Dam

2020 production: 3,062 tonnes

Next up on this list of top uranium mines is the Olympic Dam mine, which is owned by BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP). The mine produces copper, along with uranium, gold and silver. Olympic Dam, which has underground and surface operations, plus a fully integrated processing facility, has been in action since 1988, and in 2020 its output accounted for 6 percent of the world's uranium production.

Australia has the largest uranium reserves in the world, and holds about 30 percent of potential global supply. As mentioned, in 2020 the country was the world's second largest producer behind Kazakhstan.

4. Inkai, sites 1 to 3

2020 production: 2,693 tonnes

The in situ recovery Inkai uranium mine is a joint venture between Cameco (40 percent) and uranium miner Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP) (60 percent). Inkai accounted for 6 percent of the world's uranium output in 2020.

Kazatomprom's operations have been impacted by COVID-19, with the company announcing in early April 2020 that it would be reducing operational activities at all of its mines in Kazakhstan for several months. In August, the company resumed operations, but said its planned production levels through 2022 would decrease by 20 percent.

5. Karatua (Budenovskoye 2)

2020 production: 2,460 tonnes

The in situ recovery Budenovskoye 2 operation, located in Kazakhstan at the Karatau mine, produced 5 percent of the world's uranium in 2020. The Karatau mine is owned by the Karatau joint venture, a Kazakh-registered limited liability partnership that is held by uranium producer Kazatomprom and Uranium One.

Uranium One is a subsidiary of ROSATOM, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company. Uranium One takes care of ROSATOM's uranium output outside Russia.

Karatau started producing in 2009, and the joint venture has the right to carry on exploration, mining and sales operations at Budenovskoye 2 under a long-term subsoil use contract with Kazakhstan.

6. Rö​ssing

2020 production: 2,111 tonnes

The Namibia-based Rössing uranium mine was responsible for 4 percent of the world's production in 2020. The open pit has operated since 1976 and was the country's first commercial uranium mine.

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) was the company that brought Rössing into production, but it is no longer involved in the mine. In November 2018, Rio Tinto announced that it would be selling its majority stake of 68.62 percent, and it completed the sale in July 2019. Rio Tinto sold its share of Rössing to China National Uranium.

Aside from China National Uranium, a number of companies have interests in Rössing. The Namibian government has 3 percent, the Iranian Foreign Investment Company has 15 percent, the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa owns 10 percent and individual shareholders own the rest.

7. SOMAIR

2020 production: 1,879 tonnes

SOMAIR is a subsidiary of uranium producer Orano that operates in Niger; it is 63.4 percent owned by Orano and 36.66 percent owned by Sopamin, the state agency that manages mining in Niger. SOMAIR is responsible for a large uranium mine, as is Cominak, another nearby Orano subsidiary in Niger. SOMAIR began production in 1971.

Uranium mining will begin at a third site near SOMAIR and Cominak when market conditions are more favorable. SOMAIR produced 4 percent of the world's production for uranium in 2020.

8. Four Mile

2020 production: 1,806 tonnes

Quasar Resources' Four Mile in situ leach operation is the second top uranium mine in Australia. The high-grade, roll-front deposit was discovered in 2005 about 8 kilometers from the formerly producing Beverly uranium mine. Construction of the mine began in December 2013, followed by commercial production in June 2014.

Four Mile produced 4 percent of the world's production for uranium in 2020. The deposit is also prospective for iron-oxide copper-gold mineralization.

9. South Inkai (Block 4)

2020 production: 1,509 tonnes

The South Inkai in situ mine is another property held jointly by Uranium One (indirect 70 percent) and Kazatomprom (30 percent). Production began at South Inkai in 2009 and it accounted for 3 percent of the world's uranium production in 2020.

10. Kharasan 1

2020 production: 1,455 tonnes

Kharasan is an in situ leach operation in the Syr Darya basin of the Kyzylorda region in Kazakhstan. The uranium mine is owned by Kazatomprom (33.98 percent) and Uranium One (30 percent). A consortium of Japanese utilities and a trading company hold the remainder.

Commercial production at Kharasan began in 2013, and in 2020 the operation accounted for 3 percent of the world's uranium production.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21613.18+64.75
TSXV975.58+5.13
DOW35804.38-9.42
S&P 5004701.46+10.76
NASD15845.23+70.09
ASX7399.40-11.20

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1789.08-0.20
Silver23.60+0.05
Copper4.45+0.02
Palladium1869.26+9.26
Platinum999.99+18.99
Oil78.03-0.47
Heating Oil2.37-0.01
Natural Gas5.12+0.15

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

BROWSE TOPICS