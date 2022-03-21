Precious MetalsInvesting News

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 8 reverse circulation drill holes from the Company's new oxide gold discovery at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Highlights

  • Hole GR21-63 near the far northeast end of the Excelsior zone intersected 0.5 g/t gold over 22.87 metres starting at 25.91 metres depth, including 0.6 g/t gold over 16.77 metres.
  • Hole GR21-64 near the northeast side of Excelsior intersected 1.1 g/t gold over 10.67 metres starting at 30.49 metres depth.
  • Drill results to date demonstrates good continuity of gold mineralization at Excelsior along 250 metres of strike length, with surface work indicating the strike length could be 500 to 1000 metres.
  • Recent soil and rock sampling and surface mapping demonstrate Excelsior is on the edge of a 1000 metre long by up to 500 metre wide zone that contains multiple parallel exploration targets. This large target zone remains open along strike under shallow basin cover to the northeast.
  • Assay results for 28 drill holes from multiple targets on the property are pending.

Assay results for holes GR21-61 to 68, all from the Excelsior zone, have been received and are presented here. A drill hole location map is shown on Figure 1, cross section I - I' showing drill hole GR21-63 is shown on Figure 2. These holes are relatively shallow holes that test the main mineralized zone identified at Excelsior but do not test subparallel mineralized targets that have recently been identified to the east through soil and rock sampling and surface mapping shown of Figure 3 (previously released, see March 9, 2022 news release).

Holes GR21-61 to 64 all tested the northeast part of the Excelsior zone. Hole GR21-61 encountered 0.6 g/t gold over 10.67 metres from 71.65 metres depth. Hole GR21-63 encountered 0.5 g/t gold over 22.87 metres including 0.6 g/t gold over 16.77 metres and is shown on section I - I'. Section I - I' shows a shallow dipping mineralized zone with a broad anomalous halo that has a favorable geometry to potentially host near-surface open-pitable oxide gold resources. Hole GR21-64 encountered 1.1 g/t gold over 10.67 metres, and hole GR21-62 which was the northeastern most test of the zone, encountered anomalous gold from 27.44 to 44.21 metres downhole including 4.57 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold. Concurrent with drilling, surface exploration work has identified a 90 metre wide gold in soil anomaly located 65 metres east of hole GR21-62, indicating a second parallel mineralized zone, or a step or shift eastward of the Excelsior zone.

Holes GR21-65 to 68 tested the western side and southern edge of the Excelsior zone and all holes returned anomalous gold or narrow intervals of mineralization and bound the system on the west side. Hole GR21-57 which returned 1.0 g/t gold over 59.45 metres (previously released see December 16, 2021 news release) is located roughly 70 metres east of most of these holes, indicating the main mineralized zone could be shifted to the east in the southern area. Multiple drill holes have been completed to trace the mineralization in hole GR21-57 to the south with results pending.

Dr. Shane Ebert, President of the Company stated, "We are very pleased to see the core of the mineralized zone at Excelsior showing good continuity and a favorable open pit geometry with room for expansion. The northern portion of Excelsior appears to have grades in line with average heap leach grades in Western USA of around 0.5 g/t gold, whereas the central and southern parts of the system have significantly higher grades, around 1 to 2 g/t gold. Continued successful drill results are building our understanding of the geometry and controls of this new gold discovery, and recent surface work indicates potential for significant expansion along strike and the presence of multiple parallel mineralized zones, which could open up significant near surface tonnage potential. We look forward to receiving additional drill hole results from Eldorado, Malco, and Central-Lillian zones, to identify additional bulk tonnage targets, and move the project toward resource definition."

Highlights from reverse circulation drill holes GR21-61 to 68.

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)*

Au g/t

GR21-61

71.65

82.32

10.67

0.6

including

71.65

76.22

4.57

1.1

GR21-62

38.11

42.68

4.57

0.3

GR21-63

25.91

48.78

22.87

0.5

including

25.91

42.68

16.77

0.6

GR21-64

21.34

24.39

3.05

0.5

GR21-64

30.49

41.16

10.67

1.1

including

35.06

36.59

1.53

3.5

GR21-66

70.12

71.65

1.53

0.2

GR21-67

80.79

82.32

1.53

0.3

*Drill hole intercepts, true widths have not been determined. Grades have not been capped in the averaging.

Drilling Summary

The current reverse circulation drilling program is now complete at Gold Range. A total of 48 holes were drilled for 5382 metres (17,657 feet) which exceeded the planned program total of 5000 metres. Results for 20 holes have been received and released, an additional 28 holes are in the process of being analyzed and will be released in batches as they are complete. Several holes have been sent to a second assay facility to expedite assay turn-around times.

Of the results that are pending, 10 holes tested the Eldorado zone looking to expand and better understand the initial discovery of bulk tonnage mineralization at the zone. Twelve step-out holes were drilled around GR21-57 located on the southern end of the Excelsior zone and which recently intersected 1.0 g/t gold over 59.45 metres starting from surface (previously released, see December 16, 2021 news release). There is now sufficient drilling in the southern Excelsior zone to determine if mineralization continues and widens to the south. Two holes have been completed on new exploration targets at the Central and Lillian zones, and the Malco zone has also been tested with 4 holes over about 300 metres of strike length.

Figure 1. Drill hole location map for the Gold Range Property with inset showing detailed drill holes and cross section locations for the Excelsior zone.

Figure 2. Cross section I - I' through the northeast Excelsior area. See Figure 1 for section location.

Figure 3. Soil anomaly and rock sample map for the Gold Range Property.

Quality Control

Reverse circulation drill cuttings were collected in numbered cloth sample bags from 5 foot (1.52m) intervals during drilling and were picked up from site and analyzed by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited). A 1000g pulp was prepared and gold was assayed using a 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method FA-01-50g). Gold samples greater than 5 g/t are redone using a 50g fire assay method with a gravimetric finish (method FA-02 50g). Twenty-four additional elements were analyzed using a multi acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma (method TE-4). The Company included certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates in every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control prior to releasing the data. Surface soil and rock sampling procedures and analytical techniques are defined in the Company's March 9, 2022 news release.

About Gold Range

The Gold Range project is a new bulk-tonnage oxide-gold target located within an underexplored metamorphic terrain in Northern Arizona. CANEX controls 5 kilometres of strike length along a highly prospective district scale structure where mineralization is being defined through surface sampling, mapping, and reverse circulation drilling. The main exploration target defined by surface work is 3200 metres long by up to 500 metres wide with multiple subparallel exploration targets identified. The target zone remains open along strike under basin cover. Drilling by CANEX has returned strong results including 1 g/t gold over 59.5 metres, 1.6 g/t gold over 35.1 metres, 2.2 g/t gold over 24.4 metres, and 0.3 g/t gold over 62.5 metres.

About Canex Metals

Canex Metals (TSX.V:CANX) is a Canadian junior exploration company with a new gold discovery at the Gold Range Project in Northern Arizona, and high silver and gold mineralization at the Gibson property in British Columbia. CANEX is led by an experienced management team which has made three notable porphyry and bulk tonnage discoveries in North America and is sponsored by Altius Minerals (TSX: ALS) the Company's largest shareholder.

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Canex Metals and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

"Shane Ebert",

Shane Ebert
President/Director

For Further Information Contact:
Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699 or
Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.2636
Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Canex Metals Inc. internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of CANEX. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause CANEX's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in CANEX's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of CANEX shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. CANEX disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

Overview

Legendary investor Warren Buffet once suggested that when evaluating stocks, one of the key factors investors should look at is a company’s management team. He said, “Look at what they have accomplished.”

CANEX Metals (TSXV:CANX) CEO Dr. Shane Ebert has been involved in the discovery of three notable porphyry and bulk tonnage style deposits and he hasn’t stopped there: the Bahuerachi copper porphyry deposit in Chihuaua, Mexico, which lead to the takeover of Tyer Resource in 2008; the Viking project in Newfoundland, which paved the way for Northern Abitibi Mining to be awarded the Prospector/Explorer of the Year Award in 2010 by the Newfoundland Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum; and Surge Copper’s (TSXV:SURG) Ootsa property in British Columbia, specifically the West Seel deposit, Ootsa’s larger zone of copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization.

Ebert’s newest company, CANEX Metals, is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing highly prospective explorations projects throughout North America. The company is currently developing a new gold discovery at its flagship Gold Range project in Arizona.

Arizona is currently ranked second overall in the Fraser Institute’s list of the world’s top jurisdictions for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index. Arizona’s favorable regulatory conditions, widespread exploratory potential and unexplored resource-rich geology combine for spectacular investment opportunities.

CANEX is in the exploration phase with ongoing work on the property already identifying a 5 kilometer long fault zone containing numerous mineralized zones and exploration targets.

Management has a good understanding of the local geology and structural controls at the Gold Range property. Of particular interest are the multiple bulk tonnage gold targets that CANEX has identified from first pass drilling and sampling on the property. Drilling into this type of target on the property is relatively low-risk and low-cost with a high reward proposition. Thus, presenting a unique opportunity for investors.

In addition, when combined, these targets have the potential to deliver an attractive project with scale that would be of interest to many. Regionally, CANEX’s Gold Range property is quickly developing into a key piece of the puzzle in what appears to be a new emerging bulk tonnage gold district in Northern Arizona.

Ebert enthusiastically discussed the next steps for the project. “The geology here is prospective for big deposits. We have multiple large mineralized footprints and indications of intrusion-related mineralization, a model that is known to host large gold deposits .”

“We are drill testing near surface bulk tonnage type targets. If successful, this type of target will be of interest to several players in the region that are looking to buy and consolidate and build these heap leach operations,” he further shared.

Regional Consolidation

Northern Vertex Mining (TSXV:NEE) owns and operates the nearby Moss mine, currently the largest pure gold and silver mine in Arizona with a low cost, open pit mine and heap leach processing. On February 16 2021, Northern Vertex agreed to combine with Nevada-based exploration company Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EGLD) to form an emerging mid-tier gold producer with a focus on growth through M&A.

In July 2020, Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR) acquired the Nevada-based oxide gold heap leach project Florida Canyon, through its acquisition of Alio Gold (TSX:ALO). Over the last decade, Argonaut has successfully developed and operated several open pit heap leach mines. Argonaut’s strategy involves harvesting cashflows from current operations and using them for sustainable growth and replacement of resources. Argonauts’ current operations are in Western USA, Canada and Mexico.

Other notable regional developers and operators of gold heap leach projects include:

Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA) is a high-growth North American focused precious metals mining company. The company’s newest asset, the Relief Canyon gold heap leach project in Nevada is expected to reach commercial production by mid 2021.

Fiore Gold (TSXV:F) is a growth-oriented US gold producer. Its flagship asset is the Pan mine, a heap leach gold project based in Nevada. Fiore’s goal is to build a mid-tier US gold mining company through internal growth and strategic M&A.

CANEX Metals’ Company Highlights

  • The company’s flagship Gold Range project in Arizona leverages the state’s resource-rich history and mineralization. The company could see large bulk tonnage and high-grade gold resources that mimic nearby deposits.
  • The relatively underexplored gold mining district in Northern Arizona presents CANEX with a first-mover advantage for gold discovery and the development of potential exploration targets.
  • CANEX completed its Phase Two drill project at Gold Range in 2021. The first phase drilling program has indicated favorable heap-leach potential.
  • The company is headed by a world-class technical and geology team, which primes Gold Range for expert analysis and expert targeting.

CANEX Metals’ Key Project

gold range location map

Gold Range Property

The Gold Range property is located in Mohave County, Arizona, which has seen widespread small-scale lode and placer gold production but limited modern lode gold exploration. The 1,415 hectare property consists of 192 lode mining claims and leverages great geological structuring, multiple bulk tonnages, high-grade gold targets and useful resource networks.

A gold system footprint has been identified and mapped over 5 kilometers by 3 kilometers. Over this mapping, the company has identified several large gold targets, including the Eldorado Zone, Central Zone and Excelsior mine. Additionally, the property’s Adit shear zone has returned 8.47 g/t gold grade over 5.6 meters from a favorably large quartz vein.

In January 2021, CANEX Metals signed a letter of intent to option the Excelsior Mine property, which adds three historic past producing gold mines to the Gold Range property and provides multiple drill ready targets. In a recent interview, Ebert shared, “There’s a zone at Excelsior that’s seen historic underground mining and then some more recent open pit mining. It’s got a beautifully exposed high-grade vein with a 20 to 50 meter wide halo of veining and good alteration and mineralization that could really have some bulk tonnage potential, as well as that high-grade element.” He further stressed, “We’re not just a high-grade target, we’re really a high value, heap leach type, low-cost mining target.”

In March 2021, the company completed Phase Two of the project’s drill program with 34 holes. The project’s next steps include additional testing of the Excelsior mine and developing a larger deposit definition program.

CANEX Metals’ Management Team

Dr. Shane W. Ebert, P.Geo. — President & Director

Dr. Shane W. Ebert has 30 years of gold, copper and base metal exploration experience in North America, South America, Australia and Europe. Dr. Ebert was involved in discovering a large copper deposit in Mexico, a gold deposit in eastern Canada and copper-gold porphyry in British Columbia and has worked with numerous major and junior exploration companies. His experience includes exploration and research on epithermal and porphyry deposits in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Europe, reduced intrusion-related gold deposits in Yukon and Alaska and polymetallic carbonate-hosted deposits in Peru. Dr. Ebert is also president and director of Surge Copper Corp. and a director of Jade Leader Corp. Dr. Ebert was VP of Exploration and a director of Tyler Resources Inc. until March 2008, when the company was sold to a large multinational mining consortium. He is a registered professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Jean Pierre Jutras, P.Geol. — Vice President & Director

Jean Pierre Jutras is a professional mineral exploration geologist with 30 years of experience in the exploration industry. He has worked in over 15 countries on four continents, with numerous public companies, including Placer dome, Prism Resources, Golden Star Resources and Jade Leader Corp. He was the president and director of Tyler Resources Inc. from 2001 until March 2008, when Jinchuan Group Ltd. of China took over Tyler for C$214 million. Jutras then remained as Feasibility Study coordinator from 2008 to 2010 for Tyler Resources Inc., post-takeover transaction. He is also currently a president and director of Jade Leader Corp.

Barbara O’Neill — Corporate Secretary

Barbara O’Neill has been corporate secretary for several TSX and TSX Venture corporations, primarily in the mining industry, both nationally and internationally, for the last 30 years. She has extensive experience in public offerings, public listings and Exchange matters, share and asset acquisitions and dispositions, restructurings, securities regulatory requirements for public issuers and other related business transactions. She is currently corporate secretary of Jade Leader Corp., Canex Metals Inc. and CanadaBis Capital Inc.

Chantelle Collins, CPA, CGA — CFO

Chantelle Collins holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Association of BC (CPA, CGA). Collins has over 12 years of experience working in the public sector and is well versed in the financial reporting requirements of public companies and currently serves as an officer for three other public companies.

