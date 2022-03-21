Canex Metals Inc. is pleased to announce assay results for 8 reverse circulation drill holes from the Company's new oxide gold discovery at the Gold Range Project, Arizona Highlights Hole GR21-63 near the far northeast end of the Excelsior zone intersected 0.5 gt gold over 22.87 metres starting at 25.91 metres depth, including 0.6 gt gold over 16.77 metres. Hole GR21-64 near the northeast side of Excelsior ...

CANX:CA