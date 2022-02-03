Precious Metals Investing News
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Company receives drilling permit for Pinos infill program Work is progressing on a number of fronts to prioritize resource targets Permit application submitted for an ambitious drill program at the highly prospective Au-Cu epithermal porphyry district of ...

  • Company receives drilling permit for Pinos infill program
  • Work is progressing on a number of fronts to prioritize resource targets
  • Permit application submitted for an ambitious drill program at the highly prospective Au-Cu epithermal / porphyry district of Caballo Blanco

Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTCQX: CDELF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce the award of the drill permit for a focused infill program at the Company's 100%-owned Pinos Gold Project in Zacatecas, Mexico, and provides a general corporate update.

A drill permit application was also submitted in late December for the Company's flagship property at Caballo Blanco in Veracruz, Mexico. This initial Phase 1 drilling program will comprise approximately 7,000m and provide the first tests of each of the high priority targets within the highly prospective gold-copper epithermal / porphyry district. A second phase will then build upon these results, and also include resource expansion drilling at the most advanced PEA-level project within the region, La Paila. During 2022 it is expected that total drill metres of 14,000 – 15,000m will be completed, along with a variety of other exploration activities.

Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: " We are pleased to start this infill program at our Pinos project. Drilling is expected to commence within a few days. It is one of three strands of work at Pinos currently being undertaken. The drilling will seek to validate recently updated structural interpretations of the distribution of higher-grade mineralization, together with some additional holes in other high-grade veins in different parts of the mineralized system. This will provide for greater production flexibility and opportunities for grade blending. The team are also assessing the highest potential resource expansion opportunities related to extensive old workings within the license area (most of these workings stopped at the water table), which will influence future resource drilling plans, and undertaking further exploration on the two very compelling greenfield targets exposed at surface, further to the east.

"This year should also be very exciting for the Company at our Caballo Blanco license area in Veracruz. Our plans for over 14,000m of exploration drilling will see the Company completing initial drill-testing of all the high-priority targets in this highly prospective epithermal / porphyry style, gold and copper mineralized district, which will inform future exploration planning. Thanks to the support of our strategic partners Agnico Eagle this program is fully funded. Furthermore, we anticipate the planned resource expansion drilling at our more advanced La Paila project should lead to a resource update and by year end the start of more advanced engineering studies on a potential open pit – heap leach operation at La Paila. I look forwards to providing more updates as our work progresses. "

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Mike Struthers
CEO
+1 604 349 5992

For further information, please contact:

Candelaria Mining Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 604 349 5992 | info@candelariamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the terms, the use of proceeds and the timing of closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates as at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions or metals prices, unanticipated developments on the Company's properties, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


2020 has changed the gold industry in many ways, with the early pandemic period seeing a significant spike in gold's value. One analyst aggregated forecasts to determine that the value of gold is projected to reach between US$2,000 and US$4,500 beyond 2021.

The recent peaks and troughs of the gold price have resulted in a resurgence in merger and acquisition activity. In 2021, the mining space saw big transactions completed: Newmont (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT) acquired GT Gold for US$311 million, Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM, TSX: FVI) acquired Roxgold, AngloGold Ashanti acquired Corvus Gold.

In an interview with Byron King who writes Whiskey & Gunpowder at Agora Financial, he shared that major mining companies, "need some assets to start to support those valuations. So they have to start to look for ways of bulking up just their internal ownership of gold in the ground or development projects, if not early stage mining projects." King also reminded investors to look at juniors with management that have worked with major mining companies before.

Candelaria Mining (TSXV:CAND) is one such company. CEO Mike Struthers brings in an impressive 40 years of experience in mining companies such as Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) where he was Projects Director for seven years, working on a variety of capital projects and mine expansions; and 15 years with international mining firm AMC Consultants where he worked with an impressive clients list including majors such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. Non-executive Chairman Neil O'Brien was also part of Lundin Mining, helping grow the company from a 3 person team in Stockholm until retiring as a Senior VP Exploration and New Business Development.

Candelaria Mining is also strongly supported by major gold mining company and strategic investor Agnico Eagle.

The company currently has two 100-percent owned high-grade gold projects in Mexico: Pinos and Caballo Blanco, the company's flagship project. Candelaria Mining has the potential to become a 150,000 oz/year gold producer between these two high-grade assets.

The Caballo Blanco District contains a variety of low- and high-sulphidation epithermal gold targets, in 3-4 mineralized centers, together with porphyry Cu-Au targets in the south, and has six high-priority drill-ready targets that will be tested during 1H 2022. The most advanced project in the district, La Paila, had a PEA completed in 2012 (using $1150/oz gold price) which envisaged an open pit/heap leach project producing an average of 100 koz gold per year for 7 years. The district is adjacent to Azucar Minerals' El Cobre Property which has demonstrated five porphyry systems to date. Strategic investor Agnico Eagle recognizes the potential of the district and is strongly supportive of Candelaria. It is also worth noting that gold mining major Newcrest Mining owns 19 percent of Azucar Minerals.


Pinos has a construction timeline of 12-14 months and will commence upon finalizing project financing. The project has a positive PEA that states an average yearly production of 12,700 gold equivalent ounces during the initial seven years of the mine life.

Company Highlights

  • Candelaria Mining is an exploration and mining company focused on developing two high-grade gold projects in Mexico
  • Agnico Eagle is a strategic investor with 16 percent stake in the company
  • Both of Candelaria Mining's projects target high-grade gold assets that could see the company evolve into a 150,000oz/year gold producer.
    • Caballo Blanco District contains one PEA-level project and 3-4 centers of gold mineralization with multiple drill-ready high-priority targets to be tested in 2022;
    • Caballo Blanco is adjacent to Azucar Minerals' El Cobre Property which has demonstrated five porphyry systems to date. Newcrest Mining owns 19 percent of Azucar Minerals.
    • Pinos is fully permitted with a 12-14 months construction schedule.
  • Management team has decades of experience with major and junior mining companies in a variety of jurisdictions throughout the world.

Key Projects

Caballo Blanco

This 100-percent owned project is located in the state of Veracruz on the eastern Mexican coast. The project location has excellent infrastructure with easy access, communications, and regional power networks all nearby. Water is supplied by local wells, and phone lines and high-speed Internet have already been established.

The Caballo Blanco District contains two regional scale mineralization centers, referred to as the Northern Zone and the Highway Zone, each with multiple priority targets within. These targets comprise low- and high-sulphidation mineralisation, together with porphyry-style mineralization in the south-east. A 2017 CIM-compliant pit-constrained resource on the most advanced project, La Paila, contained 512 koz of gold in the Indicated category, along with 95 koz as Inferred material, with the potential for that resources to further expand in three directions. 2022 will see the company drill-testing a number of other key targets to understand the potential scale of the mineralization and resources in the district as a whole.

Caballo Blanco is located near Azucar Minerals' El Cobre project that has five copper-gold porphyry zones along a 4-5km trend.



Pinos

The Pinos project is located in a highly productive mining belt located in Zacatecas, the 2nd largest mining state in Mexico. The project is 12-14 months away from production and has historically produced gold with grades of 30-50 g/t gold from the 33 shafts throughout the district.

This project already has excellent infrastructure, including a paved road directly to the mine's entrance. The project has been fully permitted and will be an underground cut-and-fill operation. Mill equipment is already available and the former mine development is usable with minor rehabilitation.

Existing infrastructure and facilities contribute to a low pre-production capital cost that will allow the mine to profitably operate at approximately US$85/tonne. A study is currently underway to further define the additional resource potential for the wider licence area, in this old mining district, and to prepare for construction.

Management Team

Mike Struthers - CEO

Former CEO and current Director of Empire Metals; Projects Director Lundin Mining Corp. responsible for multiple strategic brownfield growth projects in operations in Portugal and Chile; formerly COO/Tech. Director of a Russian minerals company with large base-metals assets in Siberia; Director / Principal Geotechnical Engr for major international mining consultancy; senior roles in mining operations in Africa and Australia. 40 years in the mining industry.

Ramon Perez - President, Director

Former VP and co-manager of Carrelton Horizon Natural Resource Fund. Previously Senior Analyst in the Latin American division of Salomon Smith Barney Asset Management.

Armando Alexandri - COO

Mr. Alexandri is a mining engineer with 40 years experience in mining and metallurgical design with multiple companies including COO Dia Bras in Mexico and Peru (Sierra Metals Inc), COO Core Gold Inc., and COO of Impact Silver. Mr. Alexandri is also a consultant and advisor to Apian Capital and numerous mining projects. received his B. Eng. in Mining Engineering - Cum Laude from Universidad de Guanajuanto, Mexico in 1978, and qualified in Business Administration from Universidad de Monterrey in 1984. Together with a core team of engineers and geologists he has built & operated over 10 mines in Mexico.

Sam Wong - CFO

Former controller at Luna Gold, Mr Wong oversaw the finance division during Luna's transition from development through to commercial production. Mr. Wong is a Chartered Accountant and articled at Deloitte & Touche LLP in Vancouver, BC where he specialized in assurance and advisory for mining companies.

Burin Gold starts drilling 10,000 m exploration program at Hickey’s Pond Gold Project, Newfoundland

Burin Gold starts drilling 10,000 m exploration program at Hickey’s Pond Gold Project, Newfoundland


Burin Gold Corp. (“Burin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BURG) is pleased to announce that drilling operations have commenced at its Hickey’s Pond – Paradise Gold Project (“HPP Project”) on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. The first of two planned diamond drills has been mobilised to site and has started drilling at the Hickey’s Pond prospect. A minimum of 10,000 m of diamond drilling is planned for the property in 2022. This will include the first phase of a resource definition program at Hickey’s Pond, as well as exploration drilling of several of the other high priority, yet to be drill tested targets on the property. The program is fully funded, with approximately CAD 5.6 million currently in the Company treasury.

Hickey’s Pond drilling program

Drilling has commenced on the historical Hickey’s Pond showing. The Company’s initial scout drilling in 2020 obtained a best result of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au within a larger interval of 58.25 m of 1.12 g/t Au in hole HP-20-002 (see Bonavista Resources news release of February 24, 2021). Overall, the footprint of the alteration system around Hickey’s Pond is over 7 km in strike length, and less than 10% of this has received even cursory drill testing.

The first ten drill holes of the 2022 program will be located on the Hickey’s Pond showing, as follow-up drilling to the Company’s 2020 scout drill holes. The new holes are designed to both expand the footprint of mineralisation along strike, provide infill drilling for resource modelling, and test down-dip of the mineralised structure for continuity of mineralisation to depth. A map of planned drilling on the Hickey’s Pond knob is given in Figure 1, showing systematic drill testing of the mineralised outcrop. A total of 1,900 m in ten diamond drill holes are planned for the area of the historical showing, drilled on four 50 m spaced sections.

Burin Gold’s Chief Executive Officer, David Clark PGeo, said: “I am pleased that our exploration team in Newfoundland has mobilised a diamond drill quickly to start our 2022 drill program. We have many excellent targets to test, so an early start will maximise the amount of drilling we can complete this year at Hickey’s Pond and elsewhere on the property. We anticipate that, with current assay laboratory backlogs, gold assay results for the first drill holes should be available in mid-April. However, our 2020 drill program has given us a good understanding of the appearance of the mineralised units at Hickey’s Pond, so while gold assay results are pending, we should be able to keep our shareholders updated with geological descriptions of alteration and mineralisation observed in the drill holes.”

Second diamond drill mobilisation

A second diamond drill is planned for mobilisation in the next two weeks. The selection of drill targets for the second drill will be dependent on the long-term weather forecast for the remainder of winter on the Burin Peninsula. Along-strike drilling at Hickey’s Pond to quickly expand the footprint of alteration and mineralisation and early testing of other undrilled high priority targets are both planned; the order of drilling will proceed in the most efficient manner possible.

Airborne geophysical survey update

Geotech Ltd. continue their airborne geophysical survey over the property. Survey equipment failures and bad weather have slowed production significantly. The Company expects the survey to be completed in the coming weeks.

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a recently listed public company on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s principal asset is its Hickey’s Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This project contains the Hickey’s Pond gold prospect, drill tested with an initial 1,000 m drill program in 2020 with best results of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au, as well as numerous other historical high-sulphidation epithermal gold showings that have yet to be drill tested. With the successful completion of its IPO, the Company is well-positioned to commence a significant diamond drilling campaign at the Hickey’s Pond prospect, planned to start Q1/2022.

Qualified Person

David Clark, MSc, PGeo, Chief Executive Officer of Burin Gold, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). He has prepared the technical content of this news release.

Acknowledgement

The Company acknowledges the financial assistance of the Mineral Development Division, Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, via its Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program provides valuable financial rebates on exploration expenditures made in the province to qualifying exploration companies. The Company has benefited from the program yearly since 2018.

On behalf of the Board

“David Clark”
CEO & Director

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Source

Equity Intersects Shallow, High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.5 Metres of 13.8g/t Au, 321g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 12.4% Zn in New Drilling on the Eastern Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Intersects Shallow, High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.5 Metres of 13.8g/t Au, 321g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 12.4% Zn in New Drilling on the Eastern Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports drill results from the eastern portion of the Sveinson target on the Silver Queen property, BC. Additional assays are pending for the western portion of the Sveinson target and are expected in the coming weeks. The Sveinson target consists of a series of east-west striking veins that lie between the No. 3 and Camp targets. The new holes returned multiple high-grade gold-silver-polymetallic intercepts, including:

  • a 0.5 metre interval grading 13.8g/t Au, 321g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 12.4% Zn (1,956g/t AgEq) within a 1.6 metre interval averaging 5.1g/t Au, 120g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 0.8% Pb and 4.0% Zn (711g/t AgEq) from drill hole SQ21-051; and
  • a 2.3 metre interval grading 2.8g/t Au, 37g/t Ag, 1.7% Pb and 5.9% Zn (538g/t AgEq) within a 5.3 metre interval averaging 1.9g/t Au, 23g/t Ag, 1.0% Pb and 3.2% Zn (324g/t AgEq) from drill hole SQ21-052.

The drill intercepts are from the first six of twelve core holes which tested the eastern half of the 1-kilometre long Sveinson target during the Fall of 2021 (see Figures 1 and 2). Drilling was widely spaced, but successfully intersected multiple shallow veins at less than 100 metres below surface, as well as several deeper vein intercepts at over 350 metres below surface. Veins were intersected across the full 150-metre width of the Sveinson structural zone, with preliminary 3D modeling indicating continuity between holes.

Orogen Sells Onjo to Pacific Ridge for Cash, Shares and a Royalty

Orogen Sells Onjo to Pacific Ridge for Cash, Shares and a Royalty

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (PEX) ("Pacific Ridge") to sell the Onjo copper-gold porphyry project ("Onjo" or the "Project") located in north central British Columbia

Upon regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Orogen will receive $50,000 cash, and 750,000 common shares of Pacific Ridge, and a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty, of which 0.5% can be purchased for US$1.5 million.

Moneta Confirms Additional Gold Mineralization at Gap, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Confirms Additional Gold Mineralization at Gap, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of eight (8) previously announced and three (3) new drill holes, testing the resource expansion potential of the Gap Zone, located between the Windjammer South and South West gold deposits within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected wide zones of gold mineralization in the Gap area located between the Windjammer South open pit gold resource and the South West gold resource over a distance of 700 m and a width of 350 m.

Gold Mountain Delivers First Shipment of Ore to New Gold Inc.

Gold Mountain Delivers First Shipment of Ore to New Gold Inc.

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first delivery of ore to New Gold Inc.'s ("New Gold") New Afton Mine ("New Afton") in Kamloops, BC located 133 km from the Elk Gold Mine

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 Flow-Through Common Shares ("Flow-Through Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to $225,000.00 (the "Flow-Through Offering"). Each Flow-Through Share will be offered at a price of $0.075. In addition, a one-half common share warrant ("Warrant") will be issued for each Flow-Through Share issued under the Flow-Through Offering. Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share ("Common Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Flow-Through Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Common Share, subject to acceleration. The Flow-Through Offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2022.

If the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

