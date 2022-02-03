NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Company receives drilling permit for Pinos infill program Work is progressing on a number of fronts to prioritize resource targets Permit application submitted for an ambitious drill program at the highly prospective Au-Cu epithermal porphyry district of ...

CAND:CA