Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PDFI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Prophecy DeFi Inc. 

CSE Symbol: PDFI

All Issues: Yes 

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM 

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

